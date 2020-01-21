O-I Glass: A Case To Invest

The world is a looking glass and gives back to every man the reflection of his own face. - William Makepeace Thackeray

O-I Glass (OI), a glass manufacturing company with 81 glass manufacturing plants in 21 countries, has recently garnered some attention. Goldman Sachs has upgraded the stock to a buy from a neutral rating and more hedge funds have started to invest in it. In addition, its latest earnings numbers beat estimates. So, is now the time to invest in it?

The company has seen its fair share of struggles of late. With glass demand decreasing, the profitability of the business has, in turn, decreased. As such, the business has turned to a strategic review of its businesses with the aim of reducing unprofitable capacity. This strategic review has led to even lower short-term profits. The latest quarterly earnings per share (EPS) were negative. However, taking into account the costs that occur during a restructure, the normalized EPS may be a better indicator of current earnings. When normalised, the last quarter EPS is 0.1202/share and taking the last 4 normalized (EPS), the past year saw an EPS of 1.30. Based on the latest share price of 11.02, the trailing 12 months normalized PE is 8.50. This would make it seem to be a strong value stock.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding O-I Glass is its debt burden. However, in the 3rd quarter of 2019, the company was able to reduce its total debt by $443 million. The debt overhang is still substantial, at $6.917 billion; a major concern for the stock. However, its current assets amount to $2.542 billion, indicating that it will be able to honor its debt obligations in the short term, even if the strategic review takes time to implement.

O-I's main competitor is the Ardagh Group (ARD), which focuses on glass and metal packaging to the food and beverage industry. Like OI, ARD has also struggled in a fundamentally difficult market. Even taking normalised income, earnings are negative, with the share having a trailing normalised EPS of negative 0.1307/share. It also had a much higher share price than OI at $21.07 versus $12.95. As such, the value in the stock is worse than that of OI. Its debt burden is also greater, with its non-current portion of its debt at $7.761 billion. Apart from ARD, OI also faces competition from smaller vendors, with this competition likely to increase in the future. These smaller companies have an advantage over OI in that they can be more nimble in addressing demand, but they lack the economies of scale that OI has.

In terms of fundamental operations, OI has been placed in a position where they have unprofitable manufacturing capacity. This may be partially due to the decreasing size of the US beer market, previously a strong earner. The products that are replacing it are less standardized, meaning greater operational complexity and cost to manufacture. OI is, currently, in the process of adjusting its manufacturing line to be able to account for this complexity without substantially increasing costs.

One of the recent success stories in OI has been a joint venture with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), a multinational producer of beer, wine, and spirits have shown higher productivity, lower costs, and greater earnings than expected. There has also been an expansion into Mexico and Western Europe, both growing glass regions, which is mitigating the decrease in US beer sales.

The decline in US beer is also being mitigated by the conversion of almost 20% of US beer capacity into flexible capacity. Outside of the beer market, the demand for glass products is increasing in the US as consumers' preferences continue to shift to glass from other, less reusable packaging materials.

In summary, the fundamental operations at OI are showing a shift from loss-making capacity to profit-making capacity, with the company being more able to produce more diversified goods that are showing increased demand in the United States. While this shift comes with a cost, the normalized income of the company is positive, showing that the operations of the business are profitable and indicating that once the repivoting of the business is complete, the company will return to bottom-line profitability.

The technicals, shown below, are undecided. While it has broken through its 50-day moving average, it still is some way below its 200-day moving average. Its RSI has also been increasing. So, with technicals providing neither a buy or sell signal, other methods need to be turned to.

A long-run relationship between OI and the S&P 500 Containers & Packaging Index is a useful starting point. This relationship, rebased to 100, is graphed below.

It is clear that, while there was underperformance from late-2012 to mid-2015, there has been a similar relationship in the trends. However, there has been a sharp selloff in OI this year. The question is whether it is warranted. Based on the fundamental analysis above, it seems likely that the company can increase profitability in the near-term future.

Overall, the stock does seem to have been oversold. There is now positive momentum, and, with stock-picking harder in this volatile market, O-I Glass provides a possible stable, long-term pick. Glass will always be needed to be produced and the demand, while slightly weaker currently, is unlikely to decline, especially considering consumers' reduced demand for plastic due to environmental concerns. This has been seen in studies such as that of IHS Markit, which found that 85% of respondents preferred glass as a packaging material and that 73% thought it was a safer material for drink packaging. MORD Intelligence finds that the expected CAGR of glass packaging will be 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. The worse pains of the turnaround strategy have already been felt and the benefits are already coming through, with new operations and shifts in manufacturing capacity already showing profitability.

In short, using fundamental, technical, or quantitative analysis, OI looks like a strong buy. There is likely to be a short-term rebound in price, but the greatest value of the company is in the long term, with it perfectly placed to profit from the new world of glass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.