This Year May Not Be As Good For Rio Tinto As Last Year

Copper could give RIO a lift with its strong fundamentals, which have been held back by trade tensions that look to recede in 2020.

Last year was a good one for Rio Tinto (RIO). While the official numbers for the second half of 2019 have yet to be released, it's almost certain that they will be more or less in line with the first half. RIO likely ended 2019 with solid growth in revenue, operating cash flow and EBITDA. But while 2019 may have been a good year for RIO, there is the possibility that 2020 may not be as good as last year. Why that is will be explained next.

RIO as a company

RIO is one of the biggest mining companies in the world. As such, the company produces a wide range of commodities. But while RIO may boast of a diverse portfolio, it is very dependent on iron ore. Iron ore is by far the most important commodity for RIO. It accounts for about 50% of revenue. Aluminium is a distant second.

2016 2017 2018 Iron ore 15,855M 20,010M 19,867M Aluminium 9,342M 10,864M 12,019M Copper 1,609M 1,760M 2,388M Coal 2,567M 2,822M 989M Industrial minerals 1,954M 2,060M 2,093M Gold 608M 378M 869M Diamonds 613M 706M 695M Other 1,233M 1,430M 1,602M Total revenue 33,781M 40,030M 40,522M

Source: RIO annual report

Iron ore is even more important for RIO if we take into account earnings. Iron ore held a share of 58.6% in 2018, the last year for which full results are available. It accounted for $11.3B out of $19.3B in EBITDA. Iron ore is not just large, it's also very profitable for RIO. In contrast, aluminium is a laggard when it comes to earnings if we compare its size to that of other units.

underlying EBITDA 2018 Share Iron ore $11,325M 58.6% Aluminium $3,095M 16.0% Copper & diamonds $2,776M 14.4% Energy & minerals $2,193M 11.4% Other ($70M) - Product group total $19,319M

Source: RIO annual report

RIO and China

The biggest consumer of iron ore is China. As a result, RIO is very dependent on demand from that country. China's share was valued at $18B in 2018, which is 44.6% of total revenue. This demand for iron ore in China is driven by the need to produce steel. According to World Steel, China produced 928M tonnes of steel in 2018. If world production reached 1816M tonnes, China accounted for more than 50%.

RIO China Total revenue 2018 18,061M 40,522M 2017 17,706M 40,030M 2016 14,742M 33,781M

Source: RIO annual report

RIO recognizes its exposure to China. It's the reason why RIO considers China to be the main risk factor. For instance, RIO states the following about China in its annual report that was linked to earlier:

"China is the largest market for our products, and Chinese demand is a strong driver, at times the dominant one, of the market price of the commodities we produce. An economic slowdown in China, and/or a material change in policy, could result in a slowdown in demand for our products and reduced earnings and cash flow for the Group."

China has up to this point delivered for RIO, but the possibility exists that may not always be the case. If the Chinese economy falters for whatever reason, RIO could go through a major downturn.

Higher prices for iron ore benefit RIO

According to Chinese customs statistics, China imported 1068.9M tons of iron ore in 2019. The quantity of imported iron ore has stayed more or less stable in recent years. Last year, imports increased by 0.5%. But while the quantity may have stayed about the same in 2019, the price paid for these imports has not.

China spend 699.5B CNY on iron ore imports in 2019, which is about $102B using current exchange rates. This represents an increase of 39.6% compared to the year before, which is a huge jump in just one year. The table below lists the quantities of iron ore imported by China in the last three years and the amount the country paid.

(Unit: 10,000 tons iron ore) Quantity YoY 2019 106,894.9 0.5% 2018 106,412.2 (1.0%) 2017 107,469.0 - (Unit: 100M CNY) 2019 6,995.4 39.6% 2018 5,010.4 (4.0%) 2017 5,190.1 -

Source: China customs statistics

China had to pay much more for iron ore because prices increased in 2019. But while this may not be so good for China, it's a major windfall for iron ore miners like RIO. This is reflected in the EBITDA numbers for RIO, which increased by 9% in H1 2019.

This growth was made possible by iron ore. Iron ore EBITDA increased by 33%, which more than offset declines elsewhere. Aluminium was particularly weak with a 38% drop in EBITDA. Iron ore was responsible for $7,552M out of $10,758M in total EBITDA, which equals 70.2%. Note that this percentage is substantially higher than in previous years.

Iron ore has effectively masked weakness elsewhere. While the headline number for EBITDA show solid growth, the fact is that most of the units at RIO were quite weak. If iron ore is unable to provide as big a boost in 2020, this apparent weakness will become more obvious. For now, the weakness has been overshadowed by the strong results from iron ore.

H1 2018 H1 2019 YoY Iron ore $5,685M $7,552M 33% Aluminium $1,831M $1,127M (38%) Copper & diamonds $1,360M $1,213M (11%) Energy & minerals $1,008M $954M (5%) Other ($27M) ($88M) (226%) Total EBITDA $9,857M $10,758M 9%

Source: RIO

Why iron ore prices have rallied in 2019

Prices for iron ore rallied in 2019 because of supply constraints. In 2019, iron ore prices broke through the $100 barrier for the first time since 2014. At one point, prices reached as high as $120. It all started in January when a dam collapse forced some mines in Brazil to shut down. As a result of the Brumadinho disaster, production at Vale (VALE) dropped.

At one point, VALE lost as much as 90Mt of production output. VALE is the biggest producer of iron ore and reduced supplies of iron ore caused prices to spike. Storms also caused damage to ports in Australia, which further pressured the market for iron ore. Brazil and Australia together are responsible for almost 80% of iron ore exports.

However, production is unlikely to be interrupted indefinitely even if it will take time to bring everything back online. Once production bottlenecks have been resolved, output should reach previous levels. That could bring down the price of iron ore, which means that the boost RIO got from iron ore is unlikely to last.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The year 2019 was a good one for RIO if unusual. Production problems at VALE early in the year led to increased iron ore prices. And despite some concerns about the slowing down of the Chinese economy, iron ore demand remained resilient in China. Solid demand for iron ore combined with high prices are an excellent combination for a producer like RIO. Especially one that depends on iron ore as much as RIO.

While iron ore prices are off the highs hit in July, they remain elevated. However, VALE has been able to restore roughly half of the production capacity it lost. VALE should be able to bring back the rest, but it's not known when that will be. Estimates are that VALE is unlikely to finish the job before the year is over.

If this turns out to be correct, iron ore prices should remain elevated in 2020. But they're unlikely to be as good for RIO as in 2019. VALE is also working on other projects such as Carajas. Carajas is worth $14B and production is being ramped up. This project could be the wildcard that may influence prices in the new year.

But iron ore should be under less pressure in 2020. This could allow attention to shift elsewhere to issues that have been neglected while people were focusing on the supply side. Demand for iron ore did not increase and the outperformance was due to strong prices triggered by temporary problems in production.

The strong performance of iron ore has masked the weakness in other sectors. Especially aluminium, which has been weak for quite some time and is likely to be the same in 2020. Without iron ore prices providing as big a lift, the struggles in other sectors will become a bigger issue for RIO.

RIO may have to compensate elsewhere. If there is room for upside, it's most likely to be found in copper. Copper prices were fairly weak in 2019 despite bullish fundamentals. The copper market is dealing with a supply deficit, which should normally be bullish for prices. But trade tensions have put a damper on copper prospects for the last two years. Assuming that trade tensions remain subdued in 2020 with the signing of a trade deal with China, copper prices may begin to reflect the strong underlying fundamentals. This would help RIO.

Gold is another commodity that could give RIO a boost in 2020. Gold did well in 2019 and it could build on that performance in 2020. Market conditions seem to support higher prices. For instance, geopolitical tensions create uncertainty, which helps demand for gold. So too does global monetary stimulus. Gold is likely to have a good year in 2020. This would also help RIO.

However, both are unlikely to completely compensate for the struggling aluminium sector and a cooling of the iron ore sector. Aluminium and iron ore are such big parts of RIO and it's not easy to find something else to take their place.

If prices are not as good in 2020 as they were the year before, RIO is also unlikely to repeat its 2019 growth numbers in 2020. On the other hand, iron ore prices should remain elevated since supply problems are unlikely to go away entirely this year. Maybe not as high as in 2019, but higher than before. As long as demand in China does not collapse, iron ore should keep driving operational results at RIO.

With this in mind, staying long RIO is warranted. But some may want to lock in profits after the 20%+ price appreciation in recent months. It's possible, if not likely, that RIO and the stock market need a breather and a pullback in both is due. Longs may get back in afterwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.