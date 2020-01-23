Retirement Advisor: The Centenarian Club (Podcast)

Summary

The Retirement Income Journal, published by Kerry Pechter, includes a report of a sobering presentation by University of Oklahoma law school professor Jon Forman.

The pension law professor’s main point is that it takes nearly ideal conditions to reach retirement adequacy for the approximately 10% of the population that will make it to 100.

He arrives at a 9% contribution rate for 40 years straight, but we obviously must add to that figure since ideal conditions do not exist.

I add that the population served by advisors has the advantage over the general population of a greater focus on income and assets, which aid the retirement-savings process.