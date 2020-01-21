Software AG - Q4 Should Be Within The Guided Range With 2020 Volatile

Adj. EBITA decline is expected and should come at the mid-point of the guidance.

IoT business - the key to future growth driver should recoup its delayed deals and settle at the low-end of the guidance for the full-year.

Classical Digital Business Platform ("DBP") should see its sales declining however there is also a slight chance of a positive surprise given upcoming shift to SaaS.

Software AG (OTC: SWDAF) [ETR: SOW] is scheduled to release its preliminary Q4/FY2019 financial figures on January 29 including 2020 outlook. The company will also host its annual Capital Markets Day ("CMD") in London on February 5 (registration link to webcast). After a surprisingly strong set of Q3 '19 figures, the stock reverted to its average price of €30 (c. +24%). We expect to see Q4, which is usually the strongest quarter, to be challenged by the extraordinary growth in Q3, as customers' multiple deals (license renewals) were pushed forward. However, we also see a chance of a positive surprise, as clients try to negotiate their last license deals given 2019 marks the last year of license sales. For the time being, we reckon Software AG is a rather speculative stock, in particular in light of the business model shift next year and the market reaction to the volatile financial metrics. Especially considering, that the majority of its stockholders are German investors who currently struggle to appreciate the long-term benefits of the sub-based model, which we highlighted in our first article.

Q4 sales should decline by 2.3% as Software AG is being challenged by its dominant segments – full-year growth is better at 3.2%

Following an unexpectedly strong set of Q3 results as some of the biggest clients renewed their licenses ahead of schedule which should result in weakening growth dynamics in Q4. In fact, we expect to see sales sliding down by 2.3% or around 4% on an fx. adjusted basis, making it the slowest quarter in 2019 (usually Q4 is the strongest quarter).

For the full year 2019, we see sales growth at 3.2% vs -1.4% last year as A&N (legacy business) is about to set a sales record, growing for the first time in years. All other segments (i.e. “classic” DBP, IoT and Consulting) should deliver in the guided range.

In terms of the 2020 outlook, we expect to see meaningful sales decline on the back of the SaaS switch. In fact, we estimate sales drop of -4.7%, mainly caused by significant license decline in classic DPB. However, current consensus estimates are very bullish, in our view with only -0.5% sales drop, which should be adjusted, once the 2020 guidance is out.

Chart 1 Last quarter robbed Q4 of growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

DBP looks rather challenging with a slight chance of a positive surprise

Following extraordinary strong Q3, with sales rising at 3.3% largely led by license sales, we see Q4 at – 5.9% being challenged by continuing restructuring in the NA business and rising subscription share, cannibalizing the revenues. For the full year, we expect to see a decline of “only” -1.7%, which is above mid-point (-3%) of the guidance (-6% to 0%). We see a slight chance of beating our estimates, as some customers would likely want to secure license deals ahead of the upcoming business model switch (hard switch to subscriptions).

Chart 2 Delivering at the upper-end of the guidance is in sight

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

IoT should recoup its deals

In Q3, Software AG surprised us negatively with the drop in sales in its key growth segment IoT, with sales declining at -5.5%, explained by some major deal delays. During its Q3 conference call, the management sounded confident to close those deals in Q4 which also led to the guidance reiteration of 75% to 125%. Assuming the lower-end of 2019 growth guidance of 75%, this translates into Q4 growth of 133% (starting from the very low base of €9.5m in Q3 18). Similar to the “classic” DPB, we won’t be surprised if some clients would buy license deals ahead of the business model switch.

Chart 3 IoT growth should be sluggish with all pressure on Q4

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Sales drop at A&N is in order

We see Adabas & Natural revenue sliding to €60m or -12.8% following extraordinary strong growth of c.13.6% in 9M. Overall, A&N should see abnormally strong performance in the full year with sales up by 5% and above the guided range of -3% to +3%. The segment benefits from 2050 program (i.e. company guaranties product maintenance/update till 2050), which gave renewal boost this year. However, we emphasize this segment continues to be in a structural decline, as product portfolio reached its maturity.

Chart 4 Adabas & Natural is on its way to beat the full-year guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Profitability should settle at the mid-point of the guidance

In terms of profitability, we see adj. EBITA picking up by 21% to €83m on a sequential basis and translating into 32.1% margin, which is however well below last year’s level of €96m or 36.5% margin. For the full year, we see adj. EBITA margin at 29% corresponding to the mid-term of the guided range of 28%-30%. This level is way below the 2018 guidance of 30% to 32%, as Software AG being challenged by ongoing NA restructuring, which we believe is only halfway through and accelerated level of investments in R&D.

We have also looked at consensus estimates, with adj. EBITA margin standing at 33.3% for 2019 is significantly above not only our estimates but also the high end of the group's guidance. We don't think Software AG will be able to beat its guidance, even if the A&N segment (with the highest margin) will surprise again, which we view as rather unrealistic.

In terms of guidance, we would expect to see even lower levels going down to 26% (i.e. range 26% - 27%), as the company highlighted during its Q3 conference call, margin pressure of up to 300bps (from 2019 level) giving start to SaaS switch. The current consensus figures, suggest adj. EBITA margin of 30.8% incorporating the expected margin decline of only 200bps instead of the current 300bps and starting from the unrealistically high 2019 levels. Following 2019 results, we would expect revision in consensus estimates, potentially causing de-rating in the stock price.

In addition, we would also like to highlight the fact, that according to the recent press release, Arnd Zinnhardt - CFO of 18 years is leaving the company pre-maturely towards the end of 2020 (contract ends in 2021). The newly appointed CFO Matthias Heiden currently serves as CFO at SAF Holland (OTC: SFHLF; ETR: SFQ) and spent 12 years at SAP (OTC: SAP), occupying different roles, making him a good fit for the company. This announcement wasn't surprising, as the new CEO Sanjay Brahmawar (joined in August 2018), started reshuffling the entire management board, making the departure of Arnd Zinnhard, whose remuneration is the highest among German software peers, only a matter of time. In fact, his 2018 total compensation stood at more than €6m and in 2017 at roughly €10m - way higher than Luka Mucic (CFO of SAP), whose total compensation was at roughly €4m in these two years. This high compensation and pre-mature departure imply some sizable payout potentially burdening the margin even further.

Chart 5 Margin decline should not come as a surprise

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Conclusion

We expect to see softer Q4, as some of the deals, in particular at A&N and “classic” DPB were pushed forward (in Q3). However, we see a slight chance of a positive surprise coming from “classic” DBP as clients try to get license deals ahead of a hard switch to SaaS as well as in IoT, as some of the large deals in Q3 were pushed back into Q4. The key question remains how the market will perceive the coming business model shift (starting this year), leading inevitably to a dip both on top and bottom lines and how long it will take (as per company around 3 years). Based on the current valuation levels (EV/EBIT c. 10x; PE c. 19x), which implies a 10% to 15% discount to its peers, we view Software AG as a solid investment, once SaaS transition is over.

If you there for a long haul we believe Software AG presents a good buying opportunity (even at those elevated valuation levels). However, we believe the stock will be quite volatile in the mid-term during its conversion period.

