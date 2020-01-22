Eric Basmajian's Positions For 2020: A Balanced Approach, A Defensive Tilt And A Boeing Surprise

I'm holding a portfolio balanced based on "risk," but tilted slightly defensive to benefit from a continued decline in short-term interest rates and residual economic cycle risks.

The Federal Reserve is here to stay. In 2020 we will see continued balance sheet expansion, a lowering of the Fed Funds rate, or both.

The trajectory of economic indicators continues to favor a defensive tilt as employment remains a critical factor in 2020. Early signs of cyclical inflation pressure have emerged.

You do not have to hold a massive position in US stocks to benefit from continued gains. You can use an approach that balances "risk."

The rate of change in economic growth and inflation (or recession risk) will once again be the driving force behind asset class performance.

As investors enter 2020, and as they eye key economic indicators, including employment, they ought to consider getting defensive.

Eric Basmajian, in this 2020 Outlook installment, suggests investors should take a balanced approach as they enter the New Year. They also need to keep an eye on Fed actions.

A big surprise for 2020? Basmajian suggests continued woes at Boeing could impact what happens with the economy.

What do you expect to be the key driver of bond market performance over the course of 2020? Will interest rates rise this year?

The US Treasury market will continue to be driven by a combination of growth expectations, inflation expectations, monetary policy expectations, and credit risk. The US Treasury market is more than likely to have zero credit risk in 2020, and monetary policy will ultimately follow the economy. The analysis of the Treasury market can, therefore, be simplified to growth and inflation.

Late in 2018, when the 30-year yield was near 3.50%, I wrote about a significant buying opportunity in long-term bonds (TLT) as yields would fall to a new all-time low. The analysis was based on the premise that lower growth and lower inflation would bring lower long-term interest rates.

Throughout 2019, core PCE inflation fell from 1.97% to 1.6%. Real GDP growth declined from 3.13% in Q3 of 2018 to 2.1% in Q3 of 2019. The 30-year yield reached an all-time low in 2019, falling below 1.90%.

The analysis of long-term Treasury bonds has changed in 2020.

In 2019, both economic growth and inflation were expected to decline. As we start 2020, US economic growth remains in a downward trend, but leading indicators of inflation have started turning higher.

In January of 2019, our proprietary measure of global money supply growth turned higher.

GDP Weighted Global Money Supply Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

One year later, this long-leading indicator translated to a significant increase in the growth rate of raw industrial materials and core import price growth.

As the chart shows, the growth rate of both raw industrial materials and core import prices was declining throughout 2019.

Growth Rate of Raw Industrials and Core Import Prices:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As both long leading and short leading indicators of cyclical inflation turn higher, long-term bonds lose a tailwind.

It should be noted that this cyclical move higher in inflation will not get very far before hitting the ceiling of secular economic conditions. Still, a cyclical increase in industrial inflation must be respected.

While weaker economic growth is still on the table for 2020, US inflation expectations may start to have some lift.

Weaker economic growth will keep short-term interest rates from rising. In response to this change in conditions, since September 2019, our model portfolio has been shifting exposure away from long-duration bonds in favor of the middle/short end of the curve, less sensitive to inflation expectations.

Long-term interest rates may still fall if the decline in economic growth causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates further in 2020. Still, the risk-reward profile for long-term bonds has become slightly less attractive relative to the shorter end of the curve with less inflation sensitivity.

I will hold an overweight position in long-term bonds again when both growth and inflation are expected to trend lower in unison. Secular economic conditions continue to support lower Treasury yields across the entire curve.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

I typically do not have a bullish or bearish stance on US stocks. The model portfolio at EPB Macro Research "EPBMR" always maintains an allocation to stocks (as well as other diversified assets).

The way we think about stocks is to start from a portfolio that's balanced based on risk. Many investors are familiar with a "risk parity" portfolio. A risk parity portfolio seeks to weigh a basket of uncorrelated assets based on their level of risk or volatility.

From this starting point, we asses secular economic trends, the level of recession risk, and the direction of growth based on our proprietary indicators and business cycle research. After an added layer of valuation metrics, a clear picture for the months ahead can be painted.

While long-term valuation measures have virtually no correlation to short-term performance, long-term valuation measures such as the CAPE ratio are among the only metrics to have demonstrated a significant correlation to long-term returns over many decades.

CAPE Ratio Valuation BackTest Model:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The US economy, like most of the developed world, is plagued by deteriorating economic conditions manifesting in weaker rates of growth over time.

Recession risk is not imminent because the labor market is not yet in the danger zone, but the direction of growth will continue to trend lower in Q1. As long as growth is moving lower, closer to 0%, a recession cannot be completely ruled out.

Under these conditions, moving into 2020, I currently have a slightly underweight position in US stocks relative to an allocation balanced based on risk.

Other assets have a more attractive risk-reward profile under current conditions.

The underweight allocation to stocks in 2019 was offset by an overweight allocation to extended duration Treasury bonds, up over 20% in 2019 as well.

If US stocks continue to rise, it will benefit the portfolio, but based on the present conditions, a better risk-reward profile can be found in other assets outside of US stocks, more desirable for an overweight allocation of risk.

Which domestic issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

As far as the economy and recession risk, the most significant factor is currently employment. When looking at economic cycles, we first start with long leading indicators of economic activity such as money supply growth. After a material change in direction from a variety of long leading indicators, short leading indicators such as new orders start to inflect in a similar direction.

Markets tend to react to data in the "short leading" time frame. After short leading data, however, the momentum flows through coincident economic data, including consumption, income, production, and employment.

Thus, based on the sequence above, the 2019 downturn in global industrial growth is just now flowing through coincident measures of employment. While stocks markets globally are reacting to short leading indicators that are now mostly "less bad," the residual downside in coincident economic data is being ignored. When economic growth moves closer to 0%, this residual downside in coincident data can be recessionary.

Implied Path Of Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Recently, I wrote a note highlighting the current employment situation heading into 2020.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

The actual economy is hardly influenced by the president or political party in charge. Trend economic growth is comprised of population growth and productivity growth. Assuming the government cannot control population growth, that leaves productivity growth.

It's possible that deregulation or specific policies can improve/reduce productivity on the margin, but many other factors also influence productivity. Therefore, it's difficult for a president to change trend economic output. Short-term stimulus measures can improve the growth rate cycle for a period of time, typically only several quarters. Still, without constant stimulus, an economy cannot grow meaningfully above trend for an extended period of time.

Real GDP Growth: Year-Over-Year And Trend Pace Of Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As the chart shows, after a debt-financed tax cut and several large spending bills, economic growth increased in response to the additional stimulus. Growth, however, shortly after that, reverted to trend potential, now awaiting the next stimulus measure to carry growth above the 2.5% level.

Corporate tax cuts and other policies can positively impact stock prices.

As many other analysts have suggested, if a candidate who sought to raise the corporate income tax back to Pre-Trump levels looked likely to win, the stock market would likely discount that event negatively.

I believe the impact on the actual economy is mostly overstated. The global economy is much too large for one person to control.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

As I mentioned in an earlier question, I start with a portfolio that's balanced based on risk or volatility. Then, I seek to overweight/underweight my allocation of risk to each asset class based on the current regime of growth and inflation the economy is expected to move towards.

The following table is from January's [Portfolio Update] report comparing the allocation of "risk" or volatility between the EPB Long-Only Portfolio and the common "All Weather" portfolio.

January 2020, EPB Macro Research Long-Only Allocation of Risk:

Source: EPB Macro Research

As shown, given the expected environment of falling growth but improving inflation, real interest rates are likely to decline. A decline in real rates makes short-term bonds and gold very attractive risk-reward profiles, leading to the overweight allocation of risk.

The allocation of risk to stocks (SPY) is balanced in the Long-Only portfolio, but slightly underweight in the "Tactical" asset allocation published to members of EPBMR.

This represents a considerable change from August 2019, when the EPB Long-Only portfolio had more than 50% of the portfolio risk allocated to long-term bonds.

During an environment of declining growth and declining inflation, this overweight allocation of risk was appropriate as long-term bonds generally outperform most assets in such a situation. Long duration bond ETF (EDV) rose more than 15% in August 2019.

It's important to note that this chart shows the allocation of risk or volatility, not the nominal weightings. Also, the goal of the research process and model portfolio strategy is to generate a sustainable return stream, minimize drawdowns, and maximize risk-adjusted returns over time.

I update the model portfolios at the end of each month.

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

Many investor surprises surround the US election or geopolitical issues. Boeing (BA) may actually be the nasty 2020 growth surprise that many are not expecting.

We recently heard virtually every member of the administration articulate that Boeing may knock up to 0.50% off of GDP in Q1 (much more according to the president).

With news of continued delays and a grounding that may extend well into 2H 2020, let's analyze why this may be a problem for an economy that's already cycling lower in terms of growth.

Cyclical employment growth, defined in the chart below, consists of durable goods manufacturing, construction, and trade/transportation services. Together, this blend currently represents more than 42 million jobs in manufacturing, construction, and services.

Since the 1970s, whenever cyclical employment falls negative on a year-over-year basis, a recession followed immediately.

Cyclical Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Today, due to the 2019 global slowdown, cyclical employment growth is once again declining, falling to the weakest reading of this expansion, a clear yellow flag.

Leading indicators of cyclical employment growth, such as hours worked, jobless claims, and continuing claims are worsening, suggesting that this trend of weaker cyclical employment growth may persist. Already close to the 0% level, this is a risk in the economy.

Enter Boeing.

While Boeing, so far, has been adamant that this production halt will not result in layoffs, some other ancillary companies have not been able to hold on.

Barron's: January 10, 2019

Source: Barron's

The manufacturing of aerospace products and parts employs about 550,000 people. While it's true that cyclical employment is becoming a smaller share of total employment, the cyclical employment basket in the chart above still represents over 25% of total jobs.

As far as durable goods manufacturing is concerned, the transportation sector (which includes cars, boats, trains and planes) is becoming a more important share.

Transportation Employment as a Percent of Durable Manufacturing Total:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In other words, of the 8 million durable goods manufacturing jobs remaining, the transportation sector is highly important. Therefore, the issues at GM and other car companies, as well as the current problems at Boeing, could dent durable goods manufacturing employment and cyclical employment more broadly (not to mention service sector jobs tied to these manufacturing positions.)

This comes at a time when the employment market is more vulnerable than most realize.

When cyclical employment growth drops below population growth and leading indicators of employment continue to weaken, the unemployment rate tends to rise.

The top left panel below shows 2020 will have elevated employment risks relative to 1995 and 2016, two commonly referenced analogs to the Federal Reserve's most recent "mid-cycle adjustment."

Unemployment Rate At Risk:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In both prior episodes, cyclical employment growth did not decline below population growth. If cyclical employment growth remains under pressure in the first half of 2020, and jobless claims/continuing claims extend their rise, we may see the first year-over-year rise in the unemployment rate since 2010.

In short, if Boeing cannot resolve the problems plaguing the 737Max, and is forced to layoff workers, the timing could be such that cyclical employment growth falls below 0%, a major red flag for the start of a vicious economic cycle and recessionary conditions.

Keep an eye on the 737MAX.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

The Federal Reserve will play an increasingly large roll in the coming months and years. Balance sheet expansion will become a regular tool and will exceed most current projections.

Many analysts are running with the idea that the entire repo and bank liquidity issues have to do with too much Treasury issuance and not enough demand.

I believe this is partially true.

We cannot have high Treasury issuance, onerous bank regulations, and high risk-asset valuations simultaneously. The Federal Reserve, in hopes of preserving the wealth effect, thereby must intervene in an effort to stabilize an environment of high Treasury issuance, onerous bank regulations, and high risk-asset valuations.

Cash Assets / Total Assets, All Commercial Banks, Year over Year (%): Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Bank regulations are unlikely to become looser in the coming years. A tight regime of bank regulations will coincide with explosive Treasury issuance in 2020 and 2021.

Excessive Treasury issuance absorbing bank balance sheets will crowd out the private sector, similar to a December 2018 style sell-off unless the Federal Reserve steps in to maintain the impossible trinity outlined above.

Real Estate Loan Growth | Commercial and Industrial Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The Federal Reserve will continue to expand its balance sheet, lower rates closer to 0%, or both, in 2020 and 2021 as they seek to preserve high asset valuations in a heavily regulated banking system with excessive Treasury issuance.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

The Trade War.

The global economic slowdown that unfolded throughout most of 2019 can be traced back to mid 2017.

The human mind is inclined to look for stories or correct two unrelated events to explain the world around us. For example, in the middle of 2017, global money supply growth had peaked and started to decline, the earliest signal that the global economy was responding to tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Toward the end of 2017, and more definitively in early 2018, the growth rate in US capital goods new orders and durable goods new orders started to slip notably. After a few more confirming short leading indicators, including the growth rate of the CRB Raw Industrials Index, the ISM Chicago PMI, and supplier delivery times, a deep industrial downturn was underway.

In early 2018, President Trump slapped tariffs on some Chinese goods and all the decline in economic growth thereafter was blamed on an event that was unfolding based on monetary policy choices a year earlier.

It was not until September 2018 that the growth rate in the industrial production index, a coincident indicator, peaked.

This order of operations should help clarify the sequence of economic cycles and the importance of having long leading, short leading, and coincident economic indicators.

This classic economic sequence has now arrived at employment, one of the more lagging indicators from the coincident data bucket.

Ironically, as "Phase 1" of the Trade Deal was inked earlier this month, leading indicators of global industrial growth have started to improve. This will, of course, be wrongfully attributed to the resolution of the Trade War rather than the massive flip in central bank policy in December of 2018.

Upon shifting from tightening to easing, global money supply growth bottomed in January 2019 and increased throughout the year. This long leading indicator was improving while short leading and coincident data started to tumble.

GDP Weighted Global Money Supply Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

After nearly a year of improving global money supply growth, the growth in German manufacturing new orders started to improve.

The growth of German industrial new orders has been improving since April 2019.

Germany Manufacturing Real New Orders: Growth Rate (%) Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This improvement in global short leading indicators of industrial activity will flow through to coincident data points such as industrial production in the coming months.

While US industrial production growth will lag the global improvement, pinning both the start and conclusion of the global slowdown on the Trade spat with China avoids the long-standing economic cycle sequence.

The trade dispute certainly did not help manufacturing conditions, but it was not the driving force behind the decline or the recovery.

If you understand the economic cycle and have a process to identify the slow-moving ups and downs, you can prosper as an investor in all market environments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, TLT, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.