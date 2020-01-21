Bank Of New York Mellon - Falling Knife

While some of the problems are cyclical (interest rates), the company also faces longer-term structural threats from technology, custodial fee concessions and passive asset managers. There are better alternatives.

My bear-case target price is $40 and I'd avoid the shares until we get below that level.

I don't think this is factored into Street estimates yet, which look c.10% too high. As estimates are cut, I expect the shares to fall further.

EPS fell by 5% in 2019 and management guidance points to a repeat this year on lower interest earnings and investment gains, and higher costs.

Bank of New York Mellon has been the main casualty of the US banks' 4Q reporting season so far, the stock falling 7% on numbers last week.

4Q was indeed painful

The title of my last article on Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was "The Pain Won't End Anytime Soon" and that was certainly the case for 4Q, which saw BK miss Street estimates by 3% and the shares fall by 7% on the day of reporting, easily the biggest drop of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on IG Index and company data

4Q underlying EPS was actually up 2% YoY and headline operating leverage for the quarter wasn't too bad either when compared with peers (-2%).

But it was management's outlook for 2020 that scared the horses and reconfirmed the misgivings on the near-term earnings outlook I outlined when I last wrote on the stock.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Before looking at the implications of the outlook in more detail, it's worth first recapping on why I've been cautious on BK and how that view has evolved with the 4Q numbers.

Bank of New York Mellon faces both cyclical and structural revenue headwinds

I noted in my last article that BK faces both cyclical and structural headwinds that mean it's revenue performance is turning out much weaker than anticipated. I also said I didn't see an end to these pressures any time soon.

4Q has reinforced my view.

Cyclical headwind - interest rates

The most immediate problem is lower interest rates and, particularly, the flat US yield curve. BK describes its business as fee-based built on recurring revenues. And fee income does indeed account for over 80% of total revenues. However, the other important 20% is run-of-the-mill net interest income.

Being a custodial bank, BK has a very sizable customer deposit base by virtue of its custody, cash management and asset management activities. As of 4Q19, total customer deposits stood at $230bn.

BK reinvests these deposits mainly in treasuries, RMBS securities or simply in interest-bearing accounts at the Fed. Its reinvestment portfolio is very short duration, with about a third of the book maturing each quarter.

A key feature of BK's franchise is that its customers are other banks and institutions that are quick to react to changes in rates. Consequently, BK saw a much quicker shift out of non-interest bearing and into interest-bearing accounts in early 2019 as rates increased. Over the full-year 2019 balances of non-interest bearing deposits declined by 21% whereas balances of interest-bearing deposits rose 13%. This has adversely impacted BK's net interest spread as the overall cost of deposits has increased.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

At the same time, BK now also faces lower reinvestment yields on its assets as the impact of recent rate cuts feeds through. The total yield on interest-earning assets fell to 2.30% in 4Q having peaked at 2.75% in 1Q19. With a third of the security portfolio maturing every quarter, BK's asset yields react much more quickly to falling rates than do those of other banks.

Source: company data

Falling net interest revenues have been the key problem for BK's top line in 2019, being 12% lower YoY, driving a 5% fall in total net revenues.

Revenue line-items: 2019 vs 2018

Source: company data

Structural headwinds - the passive threat in asset management

If interest rates were the only headwind I wouldn't be overly concerned. Management have flagged further nii pain in 1Q20 that I will discuss later. But ultimately margins will level out as rates stabilize and so too will nii performance.

But BK is also facing pressures on fee income and these look more structural in nature. In particular:

Low-fee passive investment strategies are putting unrelenting margin pressure on BK's institutional investor clients. Their logical reaction is to press for ever-lower fees for custodial services. Fee-concessions have become a fact of life for BK.

Concurrent with this, banks looking to diversify away from poor returning investment banking have homed in on securities services and as a profitable, low-capital consuming alternative. JPM has been particularly aggressive in the US, winning, for example, $1tn of custody assets from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in 2017. This is compounding the margin pressures.

As the previous table highlighted, nii was the big revenue casualty in 2019 but underlying fees also declined by 3%.

Compounding the fee problem is that BK's own asset management activities are also being pressured by the unrelenting growth in the passive sector. Asset management fee revenues were down 7% in FY19 and there has been no let-up in the pace of outflows from its high-margin, active equity mandates.

Investment Management segment: fund flows

Source: 4Q19 earnings release

2020 outlook implies another sharp drop in EPS

Management gave granular guidance on the 4Q earnings call for what we should expect across the major revenue and expense lines in 2020. The main reason the shares dropped by 7% last week was because the guidance implies another big drop in EPS this year.

FY19 underlying EPS declined by 5%. Putting together the pieces of the jigsaw for 2020, my estimate is we could be looking at a similar decline this year. I'm also not convinced this scenario is yet factored into Street consensus, which means there's probably further share price weakness ahead as earnings expectations shift down.

The key guidance points shared by management are as follows (all available on the call transcript here):

1. Nii is guided to decline by 5% in 1Q20 from 4Q19 levels before stabilizing

2. The pace of realized equity investment gains is guided to slow materially with "investment and other" revenues guided to be $25-35m per quarter from a FY19 level of $968m (or $240m p.q.).

3. Expense growth is guided at 2% YoY, further impacted by on-going IT and technology investments.

There is no guidance for fees, which are BK's single biggest revenue bucket. But having fallen 3% in FY19 my view is it would be brave to assume they will be any better than flat YoY.

I've pieced together these guidance metrics in the following table to construct a basic estimate of FY20 earnings.

Implicitly, I think we're probably looking at net profits in the region of $3.4bn, which would be 20% lower than FY19. Assuming the share count continues to decline at the pace it did in FY19, the EPS hit will be more limited, I estimate a 5% YoY decline, the same pace of decline as FY19/FY18.

My estimate of 2020 EPS based on management guidance

Source: author's calculations based on company guidance

There are a number of problematic conclusions from these estimates.

First, declining EPS is not good news in any context but if the prospect were already baked into Street estimates we could argue the shares are already priced accordingly. Unfortunately, I'm not convinced this is so. Street consensus for FY20 EPS is still $4.18, which would be 4% growth on FY19. This looks highly optimistic and probably suggests the cuts just haven't been made yet. As they feed through, I'd expect further pressure on the share price.

Second, two years of falling EPS will inevitably destabilize expectations for 2021 and beyond. I'd expect outer year forecasts to start declining as well but it could take several quarters for this process to run it's course, again putting downward pressure on the share price.

Third, management's credibility will have taken a knock because events have turned out so different to how they were envisaged at the Investor Day in 2018. Then, the target was for 4% revenue growth in 2019 (we got a 5% decline). The target for EPS was for low-to-mid double-digit growth, yet we're now looking at falling EPS in both 2019 and 2020. It's possible investors will start to apply a higher risk premium to their valuation of BK, which would be further bad news for the shares.

BK is badly off course compared to guidance at the 2018 Investor Day

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

Good profitability and high-payouts offer some comfort

Investors can still fall back on the twin comforts of high profitability and good payouts. ROTE was 23% for FY19 and has been consistently above 20% in recent periods.

Meanwhile, the company has said it intends to continue paying out ~100% of net profits by way of dividends (20-30%) and share repurchases (~80%).

Combined repurchases and dividends for 2019 are expected to be $4.1bn, which gives the shares an all-in yield of 9%.

Source: company data

But this may not stop the shares falling further

However, profitability and yield are probably not enough to maintain the shares at their current level.

BK already trades at a premium to commercial banking peers on 2.3x P/TNAV and 11.5x 2020e EPS. Moreover, my fundamental valuation points to a bear-case target price around $40.

I've tried to reflect the various earnings uncertainties but looking at both a "base-case" and a "bear-case".

The "best case" sees the company meeting current 2021 Street earnings estimates and basing the valuation on a zero-growth assumption. This results in a fair value target of $50, which is essentially the current trading level.

The "bear case" assumes 2021 earnings come out at the bottom end of the current consensus range (EPS of $3.9) and I also plug in a negative 2% growth factor. This results in fair value target of $40 or 15% downside from the current trading level.

Given I expect earnings to continue to drop I'm more inclined to look at the "bear-case" than the "base-case", on which basis the shares probably have further downside. If nothing else, the negative sentiment effect of falling earnings and falling estimates suggests the shares will struggle.

I'd continue to recommend switching out of BK into cheaper commercial banking alternatives like BAC, C or WFC.

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long jpm, bac, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.