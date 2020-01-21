Zillow's Homes And Mortgage Segments Increase Risks For Shareholders

As US market indexes surge to new highs on a daily basis, the rising tide has indeed lifted all boats. While stocks for many companies deserved the lift after being sold off on geopolitical headwinds which have eased in recent months, the increased market capitalization of others may have many scratching their heads. For some, Zillow Group (Z) has been a target of increased bull bear debate. While Zillow's core online media business has a solid foundation, the company's higher risk venture into the buying and selling of residential homes could result in a dilution of the company's overall market valuation.

Internet, Media, and Technology Segment

Zillow could be an enigma to many traditional investors who gauge valuations based on earnings. This is because the company's core Internet, Media, and Technology (NYSE:IMT) business has not been profitable on a US GAAP basis in the past five fiscal years. Even after excluding share based compensation totaling $524 million from fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2018, Zillow still would have posted an adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $103 million for this period. Considering the company's GAAP results included tax benefits of $125 million, operational losses appeared much worse.

If we further exclude what some may consider 'non-operational' expenses such as impairment, restructuring, acquisition/integration, and legal expenses, Zillow's core IMT segment has been marginally profitable and growing in the past five full fiscal years as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from Zillow's 2018 annual report. Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS only factor operating expenses listed under sales&marketing, technology&development, and general&adminsitrative with share based compensation excluded.)

Since Zillow's growth during these five fiscal years was not entirely organic and was a result of acquisitions, some may argue only amortization of goodwill would be legitimate non-GAAP exclusions. That is a fair argument since a company should not be able to benefit from acquisitions while at the same time dismissing subsequent expenses. Zillow's main acquisition was Trulia in mid-2014 which helped contribute to a more than doubling of revenues the following fiscal year. Other acquisitions included DotLoop in 2015, New Home Feed in 2017, and Home Lenders of America in 2018.

Homes And Mortgages Segments

In 2018 Zillow changed its business model from a technology based online platform to one involving physical assets in the housing industry. As mentioned above, the addition of Home Lenders of America broadened the company's business to home financing. Zillow's Mortgage segment is still a very small part of its overall business with fiscal 2019 revenues only expected to hit $100 million at the top end of the company's guidance compared to total revenues potentially exceeding $2.6 billion. Zillow's Mortgage segment is also expected to be the least profitable with adjusted EBITDA losses potentially exceeding 30% of segment revenues in fiscal 2019.

Also in 2018, Zillow announced it would start testing a new business of buying and selling homes in select regional markets. This new business would later be expanded to other cities and named Zillow Offers which operates in the company's Homes segment. While this segment has increased the company's consolidated revenues substantially, losses have also increased as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from Zillow's 2018 annual report and 2019 quarterly results. All dollar figures in millions.)

On the positive side, Zillow's Homes segment losses have been declining as a percentage of revenues generated. In fiscal 2018 when this segment was started, losses exceeded segment revenues by almost 120%. This ratio has gradually declined to 35%, 29%, and 23% in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2019, respectively. With corporate expenses for the Homes segment only increasing at 11% of incremental sequential revenue growth in the third quarter of 2019, the segment's pre-tax loss ratio should continue to decline as revenues increase. For example at the recent quarter's sequential corporate level expense increase, segment losses as a percentage of revenues would drop further to 16% on a doubling of revenues.

The problem has not been with corporate level expenses for the Homes segment. The real issue has been a lack of gross profit generated from the buying and selling of homes prior to corporate level expenses. What Zillow defines as 'Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense' in its quarterly shareholder letters is essentially the segment's gross profit which would then be labeled net income after deducting corporate expenses. While the absolute magnitude of Zillow's Home segment losses before corporate expenses have been very small in 2019, the margin trend has marginally decreased with each successive quarter as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from Zillow's 2018 annual report and 2019 quarterly results. All dollar figures in millions. Gross profit is defined as revenues from homes sold minus all non-corporate level expenses.)

This Homes segment gross margin would need to turn positive to at least half a percentage point just to break even assuming Zillow reaches its target $20 billion in annual revenues, or 16x estimated fiscal 2019 levels. While the company's 2-3% adjusted EBITDA margin for its Homes segment doesn't sound like a lofty goal, it is still a long way from -17.63% posted in Q3 2019 and even worse projected for Q4 2019 at -18.85% based on midpoint guidance.

Rationale For Strategic Business Shift

At least on an adjusted basis, Zillow's IMT segment profits have been growing at a respectable rate in the past five years. Adjusted non-GAAP pre-tax EPS for the first three quarters of 2019 was $0.58 compared to fiscal 2018's full year $0.63 total. If the fourth quarter comes in as expected, fiscal 2019 totals could hit $0.80 per share. At Zillow's recent stock price, the company would be trading at about 60x adjusted earnings for its IMT segment. Of course this is a pre-tax figure since it would be difficult to gauge tax rates when the company has received more tax benefits than paid in taxes during the past half decade. Applying only the 21% Federal corporate income tax rate, Zillow would be valued at about 75x adjusted non-GAAP IMT earnings.

Despite decent growth from its core IMT business, Zillow's stock would be more than fully valued based on just this segment. With IMT segment revenues currently guided to be flat in fiscal 2019 from 2018 levels after growing at 20-25% annually in previous years, Zillow's core business may have hit a short term wall. It was obvious Zillow needed another growth driver just to maintain its high market capitalization if its core business had reached a short term peak. Buying, selling, and even financing homes would be a fast way to boost revenue growth. Aside from the mounting losses Zillow's Home and Mortgage segments have generated, these new business segments increases shareholder risk by many factors.

For those who still remember the dotcom bubble, E*Trade Financial (ETFC) was once a hot high flier that profited from the surge in online trading as equities went parabolic in 1999. After the bubble burst in 2000, trading activity diminished. E*Trade made a strategic decision to broaden its business outside of brokering trades to market making. In addition the company went into banking which ultimately lead to mortgage lending. Revenues and profits rebounded resulting in a six fold increase in its stock price at the height of another bubble – the housing bubble which led to the Financial Crisis of 2008.

After crashing by over 97%, many thought E*Trade could go bankrupt as losses mounted and the company announced it would exit its mortgage business. A few years later the company would divest its market making unit to almost complete a round trip back to its business roots of being an online trading platform. While this may be an extreme example, it does highlight potential risks Zillow investors could face as the company increases leverage on its balance sheet to expand in highly cyclical financial and real estate businesses.

Final Thoughts

With operating metrics for Zillow's new Homes and Mortgage segments getting worse despite increasing revenues, it is hard to gauge what normalized profitability would look like. Even if the Homes segment reaches company targets which require revenues to increase another sixteen fold, it would still be a very low margin and arguably higher risk business. At the very least these new financial arms would dilute Zillow's overall market valuation from an online technology based company to a financial company where valuations historically have averaged in the low teens earnings multiple.

For example, assuming Zillow's Homes segment reaches the target $20 billion in annual revenues at 2-3% adjusted EBITDA, the resulting net income may only be around $300 million annually. At the current S&P 500 (SP500) 13x forward multiple for its financial components, the Homes segment would add almost $4 billion in incremental market capitalization. At Zillow's current market capitalization of $10 billion, the IMT segment would thus be valued at $5 billion or approximately 38x adjusted non-GAAP earnings if we value its Mortgage segment at $1 billion for the sake of simplicity. A fair argument could be made on Zillow already trading at fair market valuation based on a lot of yet to be realized growth.

Investors should also keep in mind the housing sector has been historically very cyclical. As the chart below shows, the median home price for houses sold in the US declined by almost 19% during the Financial Crisis a dozen years ago. In fact the recent decline of 8% during the past two years has been the longest prolonged period of decline since the Financial Crisis.

(Chart from St. Louis Fed.)

Should the US economy weaken or enter into a recession after a decade long expansion, Zillow's new businesses would expose its balance sheet to increased home inventory and mortgage risks. As a result, Zillow's share price could be subject to increased volatility during cyclical shifts in business cycles.

Finally I do want to note Zillow's stock has traded somewhat erratically with large swings after its quarterly earnings reports when results did not materially change from quarter to quarter. For the most part, Zillow's quarterly results have exceeded Wall Street expectations by slight margin in the past two years. The company's longer term strategic guidance regarding its Homes segment has not changed since revenues were first recognized in late 2018. Yet its shares have traded violently between $30 and $50, ignoring often followed moving averages, and with accelerated movement following earnings as the chart below shows.

(Z daily chart with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. A symmetric trendline has also been drawn in purple representing the stock's recent 3 month uptrend.)

Unless Zillow's operating metrics change materially when its fourth quarter 2019 earnings are released, investors should be prepared for another potential wild swing especially should the stock break a well established 3 month uptrend channel. If Zillow's stock does sell off after its upcoming earnings report despite the presence of any incrementally negative news, the market may be signaling to investors the stock should be traded and not invested in at least until its new business segments show a clearer path to profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.