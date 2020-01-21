Newborn Portfolio Q4 Update

With 2019 officially over, its time to recap the Newborn Portfolio performance. For new readers, it has been approximately 6 months since the Newborn Portfolio’s inception, so it goes without saying that the portfolio is in its infancy and still has a long way to go. Back at the beginning of Q4 we did a quick recap of the Q3 performance against our goals and this article sets out to do the same. The article will run through the current allocation, cash balance and, then, a few ideas for positions that we are thinking about entering in the next few months. As I’ve said before, the readers and commenters on Seeking Alpha have been extremely helpful and kind, offering advice and sharing their stories. We’ve tried to implement some of the advice given and do our best to respond to comments and questions posted on the articles. So, before I get into it, I wanted to thank everyone for reading my articles, following our journey, commenting and, most importantly, welcoming me to the Seeking Alpha community.

Portfolio Goals

As a refresher, I have included the Newborn Portfolio goals we established 6 months ago below for your reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis, as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holiday’s etc. Last, but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

Cash piles up, Bristol Meyers Squibb injected in

Since our Q3 Update article there have been two events that impacted the Newborn Portfolio. The first event was the purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) for the portfolio. We started to build a position in BMY on November 19th with a purchase of 50 shares at $56.50. That was then followed with a subsequent purchase of 25 shares on November 20th at $55.50. With free trades, it’s now easier and more cost effective to average into a full position, which is what we will continue to do if the stock drops below our cost basis. After the two purchases above, we had position on with an average price per share of $56.17 at a total cost basis of $4,212.50. At the writing of the initial BMY article, which covers a detailed analysis on the purchase, the plan was to add another 25 shares before year-end.

There was just one problem, after those two purchases, the stock continually increased through year-end. While it’s not a stated goal of the portfolio, my husband and I have established and follow rules when it comes to investing. One of the rules, applicable here, is that we will not chase a stock higher and we will only add to our position once the stock price drops below our cost basis. While it’s a good problem to have, in that the work you did to purchase the stock was validated by the increase in price, it can definitely be frustrating at times as you watch the price go up with only a partial position in the stock. As you will see in the portfolio review below, a similar situation happened with our purchase of 3M (MMM), which was our first holding in the portfolio. While this approach may not be for everyone, it keeps us discipline, and its hard to complain when you’re making a profit!

The second event that happened since our last update can be seen in the cash balance. In November our daughter was baptized, and while my husband and I paid for the reception that followed, all of the cash gifted to her was deposited into her account. That resulted in a $24,150 cash increase, excluding the monthly deposits that we make into the account. With the inclusion of our monthly contribution in December, the cash balance accounts for 48% of the portfolio. While we recognize that the cash balance is high, especially for a portfolio that has a long-term view, there is a thought process behind it which I will cover later in the article.

Cash Balance

With the cash received from baptism discussed above and our monthly contributions of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $31,272.

Diversification and Dividend Yield Take Steps in the Right Direction

In relation to goals 1 and 2 from above, we are taking baby steps in the right direction, which is expected as the portfolio is just about 6 months old. As the screenshot below shows, we currently have 4 positions and the weighting is still wacky. The buy order we had open for another 17 shares of MMM expired and we didn’t renew as the stock has moved up quite a bit. If it comes back down we will put another order in for 17 shares at a price below our initial cost basis. If it keeps on climbing, then maybe we missed it but, we are still making a profit on the amount invested. While we may have missed adding more 3M when the yield was north of 3.5%, rather than chase the stock higher, we found another one with a strong yield. BMY was added at an average price of $56.17, which equates to a yield of 3.20%. With the additional cash received, we are back on the hunt for new stocks to add to the portfolio to increase the yield and further diversify the portfolio into new sectors and industries. Refer to the Watchlist section below for some potential candidates that we are currently researching.

Source: TD Ameritrade

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 2.06%, which is well below our target goal of 3%, but up slightly since the prior quarter when the portfolio yielded 2.03%. The addition of BMY not only increased the overall yield, it also spread out the income stream across more months, as shown in the chart below. You can refer back to my Q3 update article if you would like to do a quarter over quarter comparison. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $717, which is not bad given this is the second quarter the portfolio is up and running.

Source: TD Amertrade

As I have noted throughout the articles that I have published on Seeking Alpha, the dividends are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

Utilizing TD Ameritrade’s tools, I refreshed the comparison of the Newborn Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. Diversification is improving, but we still have a way to go before we can say we are truly diversified. With 15 positions or so, it’s unlikely that we will get the same spread across sectors that the S&P 500 has, but we definitely need to add some technology, communication services and financial stocks to the mix. Interestingly, our addition of BMY aligned the healthcare weighting of our portfolio to be almost exactly in line with the S&P 500 weighting. This was completely coincidental and we plan on adding additional healthcare stocks as the portfolio grows and matures to further diversify our holding in the healthcare sector.

Source: TD Ameritrade

You can also see below that the portfolio to date has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) than the benchmark and, with the addition of BMY, a slightly higher Return on Assets (ROA). As we stated in the previous update article, we expected the ROA to increase as we built out the portfolio and it did just that with the addition of BMY. As we go forward, the plan will be to have an overall ROE and ROA that is above our benchmark. In addition, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Newborn Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on PE multiples and price to book. Given the market is at all time highs and the portfolio is highly concentrated in just four positions, I would expect that with some diversification and opportunistic buying, the portfolio PE ratio will come down with time. Quarter over quarter, the portfolio PE ratio decreased from 26.41 to 25.38 and the PB ratio decreased from 8.34 to 8.31 while the benchmark PE ratio and PB ration increased from 20.32 to 22.61 and 3.18 to 3.40, respectively.

Source: TD Ameritrade

The information above is helpful, but I’m sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500 and did we achieve goal number 5.

It was another tough quarter, with the Newborn Portfolio underperforming the S&P 500 again. The good news is that returns were positive this quarter at 3.52%, while the S&P gained 9.88% in the same period. A few things to note, the main driver of the under-performance is the current weighting of the portfolio. To date, our two largest holdings, DEO and WM, have lagged the S&P 500, while the two smaller positions, MMM and BMY, have actually outperformed the benchmark returning 12.4% and 12.6%, respectively. While under-performing the benchmark doesn’t feel great, seeing the two stocks that we researched and invested in with the start of the Newborn portfolio outperforming the benchmark feels pretty good. As we continue to re-balance and re-weight the portfolio the returns should come inline and, hopefully, outperform the S&P 500 in the long run. While this may not happen next quarter or even next year, we are confident that in the long run the Newborn Portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 benchmark.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Newborn Portfolio includes dividends received. In Q4, we received 3 dividend payments: DEO for $213.91, MMM for $18.72 and WM for $67.60, which were automatically reinvested in each respective stock.

Watchlist

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns we have been watching and doing research on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. The short list below includes the top 5 contenders fighting for the next spot in the Newborn Portfolio. I have added a very brief summary of each and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Newborn Portfolio.

Mastercard (MA): This was on the previous quarter’s watchlist and remains on for another quarter due to good growth which is supported by a product/service that is used by millions of people every day. MA currently pays a dividend that will likely increase in the future. AT&T (T): They offer a strong dividend and diversified product offerings from the Time Warner Acquisition, which we think will be accretive to earnings starting in 2020. Their high debt levels are concerning, but an increase in Free Cash Flow should help with that. Boeing Co (BA): I know this is a bit of a contrarian pick here, but for the long term we see value. They have a good dividend and are one of two key players in the aerospace market. It’s been a rough year for BA stock and management has some more explaining to do, but if the stock continues to decline it’s something we would consider adding, especially if it gets down to the $275 level where it would be yielding around 3%. Google (GOOGL): This is another carryover from Q3. We like the stock a lot, but the run up in price has kept us on the sidelines for now. It offers strong and sustainable growth supported by search, ads, YouTube, cloud, etc. While not immediate, there is potential for Google to start paying a dividend. Also, a potential homerun in Waymo and some of Google’s other special projects. Disney (DIS): We liked it last quarter and continue to like it going forward. We don’t believe it’s worth chasing at current prices, but if we get a pullback in the near future, we may initiate a position. Disney offers a diversified business model, generating revenue from parks, movies, streaming, licensing, etc. We believe the parks will continue to generate stable returns and Disney+ and Hulu will drive the growth in the future as people move away from traditional cable offerings to streaming based services.

Conclusion:

While the Newborn Portfolio under-performed the benchmark for the second quarter in a row, we are happy that the portfolio is generating positive returns with four stable, dividend-paying companies. As we look forward to 2020, we will continue to diversify the portfolio and re-balance where necessary to increase the number of positions. We plan to add another position to the portfolio in Q1 2020 and will continue to monitor our progress against our goals including the portfolio’s overall performance against our benchmark. Looking forward to a prosperous 2020!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, BMY, WM, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.