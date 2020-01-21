Cellectis: Pioneer In Allogeneic CAR T, But Hampered By Slow Progress

Despite its early work, Cellectis has made slow to little progress in its clinical development until recent time.

Introduction

Cellectis (CLLS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR T (“UCART”) therapies with its leadership in gene editing through its flagship technology, TALEN, which has been successfully used in the clinic to solve key challenges associated with allogeneic CAR-Ts such as Graft vs. Host Disease.

Cellectis is advancing UCART product candidates in various indications including acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“B-ALL”), multiple myeloma (“MM), Hodgkin lymphoma (“HL”) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”).

Its key partners include Allogene Therapeutics (“ALLO”) and Servier, both of which have licensed product candidates from Cellectis. Cellectis is eligible to receive up to $3.9B in development and sales milestone, in addition to royalties on sales, from both parties. Cellectis also count Pfizer (PFE) as an equity investor, who owns a 6.57% stake in Cellectis as of 31 August 2019.

Figure 1 Cellectis’ Key Partners (Source)

Clinical Pipeline

Cellectis is currently advancing 6 clinical trials, 3 of which are partnered and 3 sponsored by Cellectis. Their full list of clinical pipelines is listed in Figure 2.

Figure 2 Cellectis’ Clinical Pipeline (Source)

Partnered Programs

UCAR19 is co-developed by Allogene and Servier to be a potentially first in class allogeneic CAR T treatment of pediatric and adult patients with relapsed/refractory (“r/r”) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (" ALL"). In 2016, Servier initiated two ongoing Phase 1 trial in adult patients and pediatric patients with r/r ALL.

In December 2018, pooled interim results from 21 patients in both trials were presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting. As of 23 October 2018, 67% (14/21) of patients achieved complete remission (“CR”) or complete remission with incomplete blood recovery (“CRI”). Eighty-two percent (14/17) of patients who received a lymphodepletion regimen consisting of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody (“FCA”) achieved a CR/CRi.

In addition to UCAR19, Allogene is developing ALLO-501 for r/r NHL in a phase 1 ALPHA trial. The current version of ALLO-501 is identical to UCART19 in molecular design. The distinctions are that several modifications have been made in the manufacturing process for ALLO-501 to facilitate a more efficient manufacturing scale-up for the larger patient population target. Assuming positive Phase 1 data, the second generation of ALLO-501 will be introduced in the Phase 2 trial.

In the second version of ALLO-501, a small protein on the cell surface called RQR8, which consists of two rituximab recognition domains, have been removed. The second-generation ALLO-501 will have the potential to facilitate the treatment of patients who were previously treated with rituximab, which would have otherwise interfered with ALLO-501.

Cellectis’ last partnered clinical program is ALLO-715, developed by Allogene as an allogeneic CAR T targeting B-cell maturation antigen (“BCMA”), which is a member of the tumor necrosis factor receptor family and is selectively expressed on immunoglobulin-producing plasma cells, including malignant plasma cells (myeloma cells). In June 2019, Allogene announced FDA clearance of the IND and a Phase 1 UNIVERSAL clinical trial is currently ongoing.

Internal Programs

Other than licensed programs, Cellectis is also currently advancing 3 internally sponsored phase 1 clinical trial. The first program is UCARTCS1 which is evaluated in a phase 1 MELANI-01 study dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety of UCARTCS1 in r/r MM patients. UCARTCS1 is the first allogeneic CAR T to be cleared by the FDA for clinical trials in r/r MM patients.

UCARTCS1 targets CS1 which is highly expressed on MM tumor cells but hinder access to CAR-Ts as it is present on the surface of T cells. For instance, the introduction of the CAR construct in T cells induces cross T cell reactivity and may lead to the destruction of the CS1+ T cell population during manufacturing. To circumvent this, Cellectis uses TALEN gene editing to knock out the CS1 gene from T cells before introducing the CS1 CAR construct. In Oct 2019, Cellectis announced that the first patient has been dosed in UCARCS1.

Secondly, UCART22 is being evaluated in a phase 1 BALLI-01 dose-escalation study in patients with r/r B-ALL. UCART22 targets CD22, which is a cell surface antigen expressed from the pre-B-cell stage of development through mature B-cells and is present in more than 90% of patients with B-ALL. By targeting CD22, Cellectis aims at addressing an unmet medical need for patients with B-ALL, including those who have relapsed or did not respond to CD19-directed CAR T. In Dec 2019, the first patient was dosed in the BALLI-01 study.

Lastly, UCART123 is being evaluated in a phase 1 AMELI-01 study for patients with r/r AML. UCART123 targets CD123 which is an antigen expressed at the surface of leukemic cells in AML. The AMELI-01 study is a new UCART123 construct with an optimized production process and replaces the UCART123 construct. In Jan 2020, Cellectis announced the first patient has been dosed in UCART123.

Prospects

As of 30 Sep 2019, Cash on hand was $299M which the company believes will fund operations in 2022. Cellectis is developing allogeneic CAR Ts which hold several promises over autologous CAR Ts, including ease of manufacturing and lower costs. Current generations of autologous CAR Ts such as Kymirah from Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta from Gilead (GILD) have been plagued by manufacturing difficulties and lackluster commercial success. Many people, including myself, believe that off the shelf allogeneic treatments are the future.

Cellectis aims to be at the forefront of allogeneic therapies and initial results released by Allogene and Servier showed very encouraging data in UCART19. The company has been busy in recent months with the initiation of 3 independently sponsored clinical trials while at the same time building up manufacturing capabilities.

Despite the promise, Cellectis has received some criticism for their slow progress despite being one of the early pioneers in allogeneic CAR Ts. To date, the company is still not running any pivotal trials despite UCART19 being started by Cellectis since 2017. Many would argue that Allogene has made more progress in a much shorter time.

Critics will further point out that Cellectis’ product candidates have been plagued with several delays. In Sep 2017, the first version of UCART123 was placed on clinical hold after the first patient treated in the study died. More recently, in Nov 2018, recruitment for UCART19 was paused due to manufacturing issues.

In addition, before Allogene’s founding, Pfizer was working directly with Cellectis before transferring all licensed assets to Allogene in return for a 25% ownership in the company. Supporters of Cellectis will be quick to note that Pfizer remains an equity investor in the company and that the company is still eligible for future milestone payments from working with Allogene. Despite that, it is surely confidence of no vote when a pharmaceutical giant such as Pfizer. Furthermore, Allogene also recently announced a deal with Notch Therapeutics to work on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived cell therapies. This can be seen as a lack of confidence in Cellectis’s donor-derived cell therapies.

Conclusion

I have covered several companies working on cell therapies and how allogeneic therapies hold several advantages over autologous treatments. While I consider Cellectis as one of the pioneers in allogeneic CAR Ts, I believe they have been surpassed as the market leader due to their slow progress and lack of pivotal trials. I consider companies such as Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and even Allogene (ALLO) to be ahead of Cellectis.

I had given a short-term bearish outlook on Allogene due to their high market cap despite their clinical pipeline being very early stage. I am neutral on Cellectis due to their much lower market cap and the fact that their TALEN gene editing is widely adopted by several players in the cell therapy space.

I will not be taking up any position in Cellectis in the near to mid-term but will maintain a keen eye on their catalysts in 2020. I also plan to revisit my outlook on Allogene in the coming months once they have released further clinical updates.

I have covered companies working in cell therapies/immunotherapy and will continue to cover more companies in the coming weeks and months. Readers are welcome to follow my profile and give comments/suggestions on my coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.