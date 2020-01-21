Buy Intesa For Its High Dividend Yield

Current dividend expectations for the next two years seem to be too bearish and Intesa seems to have room to beat them.

It has a good capitalization, enabling it to pay a high-dividend yield that is sustainable over the long haul.

Intesa has delivered good progress on its strategic plan of pushing growth in non-interest revenue and improving its balance sheet.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) offers a very high dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term, even though the bank wants to reduce its payout ratio in the near future to a more sustainable level.

This may lead to some dividend cuts, but current expectations seem to be too bearish and Intesa seems well positioned to deliver a higher dividend than expected in the coming years.

Business Profile & Strategy

Intesa is the second-largest Italian bank after UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY), but contrary to its competitor is mainly a domestic play while UniCredit has more exposure to international markets. Intesa operates in several segments of the financial industry beyond banking, including insurance, wealth management and asset management.

The bank has a considerable size within the European banking sector, measured by its total assets of about $925 billion and its market capitalization of $45 billion. It trades in the US on the over-the-counter market, but investors should note that its primary listing is in Italy, has more liquidity and should be the preferred listing to trade its shares.

Intesa has a market leading position across most banking products in Italy and follows a bancassurance business model, which means that both banking and insurance are seen as 'core' activities within the group.

This business profile is more common in France or Belgium, but has worked very well for Intesa in Italy as it gives the bank good cross-selling opportunities to its customers.

Given this bancassurance business model, it isn't strange to see that Intesa is one of the key players in life insurance in its domestic market, with a market share of about 14%. On the other hand, it has a very low size in the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance segment, an area where specialized insurance companies usually dominate the market.

Regarding its growth strategy, Intesa has pushed for other areas beyond banking in the past few years, namely to grow its insurance, wealth and asset management operations. In its banking business, its goal has been centered around balance sheet de-risking following the European debt crisis and the increase of non-performing loans (NPLs) in its balance sheet.

Its main financial targets presented in 2018 for the period 2018-21 are for revenue growth of 4% per year, a cost-to-income ratio of around 45% in 2021, net income of €6 billion ($6.7 billion), achieve a return on tangible equity [RoTE] of 14.6% and to gradually reduce its dividend payout to 70% by 2021, a level that seems to be more sustainable over the long term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its most recent financial performance, Intesa has delivered improved results compared to a few years ago, supported by positive economic momentum in Italy and growth in most of its business segments.

In 2018, Intesa maintained a good operating momentum, reaching the highest net income since 2007. Its revenues increased by 5.6% during the year to €17.9 billion ($20 billion) despite a challenging backdrop, especially due to the low interest rate environment in Europe.

This very good top-line performance is justified by growth in non-interest revenue, especially P&C insurance (+34% year-on-year) which is a segment where Intesa is still a relatively small player in the Italian market and has been able to gain market share. Net interest income (revenue related to interest rates) declined by 2.2% in 2018, due to lower interest rates that weren't offset by higher volumes and spreads.

Regarding costs, Intesa cut operating expenses by 3.6% in 2018, a very good achievement, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of 53%. Cost of risk also improved (-27% yoy) and the stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased from 11.9% of total loans to 8.8% (gross NPLs).

Regarding its bottom-line, the bank was able to reach a net income above €4 billion ($4.46 billion) and delivered a growing net income for the fifth consecutive year. Its return on equity (ROE), a key profitability measure in the banking sector, was close to 8%.

During the first nine months of 2019, Intesa maintained a solid financial performance delivering positive trends across its main financial figures. Its gross income increased by 8% compared to the same period of 2018, operating costs declined by 2.5% and efficiency ratio improved to less than 50%.

Intesa continued its balance sheet de-risking strategy, with NPLs declining to the lowest level since 2009, even though its gross NPL ratio is still 7.6%. Cost of risk during this period was only 47 basis points (vs. 61 bps in 2018), showing that credit quality remains good in Italy.

Its net income amounted to €3.3 billion (+9.9% compared to 9M 2018) and should be above €4 billion for the whole year, reaching a new record high, and its ROE was above 8% during this period.

Regarding its capitalization, Intesa has a very good position measured by its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio of 14.2%, at the end of September 2019. This is a strong level and shows that Intesa is well capitalized and can distribute a large part of its earnings to shareholders.

Going forward, Intesa should be able to maintain a positive operating performance if the macroeconomic situation in Italy remains supportive, with the bank targeting growth in revenues, further cost reductions and decrease in cost of risk to achieve a €6 billion ($6.7 billion) net profit by 2021.

Dividends

One important factor of Intesa's business plan is to reward shareholders attractively through a high dividend, even though it targets a lower payout ratio in the next few years. Indeed, its 2019 payout ratio is 80%, while it expects to distribute 75% in 2020 and 70% related to 2021 earnings.

This shows that Intesa wants to achieve a more sustainable payout policy without cutting its annual dividend, expecting higher earnings to offset the lower payout ratio. The bank was able to do this in the past two years, delivering a dividend of €0.20 ($0.223) per share related to both 2017 and 2018 earnings.

Regarding 2019 earnings, Intesa has recently confirmed a payout ratio of 80%, which according to analysts' estimates should lead to a dividend per share of €0.19 ($0.21). This means that the market is expecting a dividend cut related to 2019 earnings, with two more cuts expected in the next two years, with its dividend declining to €0.16 ($0.18) per share by 2021.

These forecasts are justified by the view that Intesa's bottom-line will be flat during the next two years due to revenue pressure from the negative interest rate environment in Europe, which seems to be too bearish as the bank has potential to grow its earnings from cost-cutting efforts and lower cost of risk.

Therefore, Intesa seems to have some room to beat current expectations regarding its dividend in the next few years, which could be an important tailwind for its share price.

Nevertheless, considering the current consensus dividend per share of €0.19, Intesa offers at its current share price a forward high-dividend yield of about 8.2%. Even if the dividend is cut to €0.16 per share, Intesa would still yield close to 7%, a level that is among the highest in the European banking sector.

Investors should note that Intesa only pays one dividend per year, usually in May, and the annual dividend is announced with its full year earnings results. The bank will report its full year 2019 earnings next February 4 and should announce then what will be its dividend related to last year's earnings.

Conclusion

Intesa has a very high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable over the long term, even though its dividend payout ratio is too high and should gradually decline over the next two years.

Despite possible dividend cuts in the next couple of years, Intesa is expected to yield between 7-8.5%, which is clearly attractive for income investors. Moreover, I think consensus estimates are too bearish and Intesa may beat dividend expectations, which could be a good trigger for a re-rating of its shares.

Indeed, Intesa traded over the past few years at a premium to the European banking sector, but is currently trading at 0.8x book value. This is in-line with the average of the banking sector, which doesn't seem to be justified because Intesa has a higher quality profile and much higher dividend yield (the sector has a yield of about 4.7%).

Therefore, Intesa seems to be attractive both from its income appeal and upside potential, being one of the best income stocks right now within the European banking sector.

