Brick And Mortar Is Alive And Well: Dollar General

I have been a vocal proponent that the death of retail has been greatly exaggerated. It wasn't so long ago that the general consensus of the market was that conventional brick and mortar retail stores were going the way of the dinosaur. Even when Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) started opening its own brick and mortar locations, or when it bought Whole Foods, it didn't sway many people's opinions that Amazon was going to drive the entire sector out of business. The thing is, some physical retailers are absolutely booming.

Honestly, I think that Amazon has been an outstanding force for consumers as a whole. Companies like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) would never have innovated like they have if it weren't for the spectre of Amazon. Ultimately, the consumer wins. Additionally, there are a ton of retailers that were too slow, and this will be looked back on as the culling that the sector needed.

I'm writing to revisit one of those companies that has not only survived the retail apocalypse, it continues to thrive.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has ended up being one of my best calls:

I wanted to take a deeper look at the current status of the company, and reassess the value proposition from today's lofty levels.

DG has not disappointed as an investment. Every time I check in, the results are steady and exactly what I want to see. In the most recent quarter, the company opened its 16,000th store (it had around 13,000 when I originally wrote 3 years ago), sales were up 9%, earnings were up 12.7%, and same-store sales grew 4.6% to cap off the company's 27th consecutive year of same store sales growth with the strongest number in 5 years.

The last time I looked at the space, concerns over cuts in Supplementary Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) were causing concerns about the company's target segment. Those have yet to materialize, despite declines in program participation in each of the last 2 years, as shown in the table below.

I think that this is likely due to one of DG's main advantages. In areas where the store operates, it is often one of the only options for the people living there, and the products it sells are recession resistant. The target demographic is a family combined household income of ~$40,000, and with DG's discount nature, any economic issues tend to drive more traffic vice less.

Pushback against dollar stores

This lack of options has actually led to another potential headwind for the company. Much like Wal-Mart in decades past, local governments have begun to see dollar stores as the enemy since local grocers can't compete. This leads to "food deserts", where the only option for the people living there is the comparatively lower nutrition available at a dollar store. From the WSJ:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as low-income areas where residents don’t live near grocers or other food vendors that carry affordable and nutritious food. The USDA estimates that 39 million people, or 12.8% of Americans, live in food deserts. Residents of these neighborhoods often must travel significant distances to reach stores with fresh food. Compounding the problem, many don’t have reliable means of transportation. Wall Street Journal

Because of this, some local governments are attempting to entice grocers back into the area, and limiting dollar stores' footprint. The trend appears to have been well anticipated by DG management, however, with the launch of its DG Fresh initiative. The company is enhancing its refrigerated and frozen offerings in stores, as well as adding fresh produce to its stores (a key complaint in the food deserts). Fresh produce is now in 600 stores, and the infrastructure needs to continue that rollout are part of the company's growth initiatives, with the fifth distribution facility coming online this year. As it stands currently, refrigerated and frozen food accounts for 8% of sales, which is likely to grow as the company continues to renovate its large existing footprint.

Dollar General has a massive store footprint, even with its low presence in the northwestern United States. At third overall in retail locations, DG reaches a segment of the population that even McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) and Wal-Mart don't. Some 75% of the population lives within 5 miles of a Dollar General. This begs the question of where growth will continue to come from as the company moves towards market saturation.

DG management has done an exemplary job of testing out and launching new initiatives in its stores. Each store gets a renovation every 7-10 years, where new initiatives get folded in to the existing footprint. Prior to that, however, the company does smaller launches and has done a good job over time in determining what works. New concepts, like DGX, launched in more urban areas with a slightly more affluent customer base could be a growth driver. I am somewhat hesitant, as any foray out of its wheelhouse will likely invite additional competition that the company has yet to face in that demographic (for instance, Amazon). Currently, the company is able to fend off online competitors with the fact that 80% of its items are priced less than $5, which is a difficult price range to make economical sense for delivery.

Over the long-term, its very likely that the ultimate store footprint in its current configuration is somewhere in the neighborhood of 24,000, leaving a pretty significant runway ahead, and I wouldn't be surprised to see new initiatives prior to that, like DGX and the DG Plus stores, that will provide for further growth beyond that (maybe even internationally?). However, a factor to consider is that for each store the company places, it's likely that more and more of the prime locations are already occupied, leading to the potential for lower incremental returns as the market approaches dollar store saturation.

In addition to the growing store count, the company has several irons in the fire as far as driving increased traffic to the store to continue its stellar same-store sales growth streak. The company now has 1800 stores designated as Fex-Ex pickup and dropoff locations, which will expand to 8000 this year. This feels much less cannibalistic than the Kohl's(NYSE:KSS)-Amazon alliance and is another lever to get people to the stores (similar to the front of store services at a Wal-Mart). Additionally, digital initiatives are taking hold as the company now has 15M digital coupon accounts, buy-online and pick up in store launching at some locations, and DG Go in 700 stores, where customers can scan items and checkout on their phones. I was hesitant at first based on the company's demographic, but 70% of the core DG shoppers have a smartphone, so these initiatives are likely able to drive larger basket size and improve customer retention. Lastly, management stated that all the stores will now have electronic article surveillance (the towers as you leave a store that beep if you take merchandise through) to lower merchandise shrink. I was somewhat surprised to know that many of these stores didn't have these to begin with, but that won't be the case by the end of the year.

Looking at margins, DG looks to have a stable and consistent margin, in-line with its main competitor.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is an important metric for retailers, especially those that are growing their store count at the pace of DG. It shows the company's expenses, which can easily get out of control for a company growing earnings well. In DG's case, it has gone up some, but it looks to be in a good spot, and better than Dollar Tree. Anecdotally, here is an article from Business Insider talking about a walk through of the various dollar stores. Dollar Tree doesn't compare favorably to Dollar General. That being said, I can pretty much guarantee that this experience wouldn't be universal but it does highlight a possible reason for some of DG's outperformance.

Looking at the company's financial position, DG looks to be in a good spot. Long-term debt is less than 2X free cash flow, and the company's dividend is covered around 5X. The company initiated a dividend in 2014, and has hiked it every year at an average of 8.8% per year (<earnings growth over that period).

Cash flow from operations was up 9.7% this last year, and capex came in at $518M. Expect to see capex rise over time, as management intends to renovate all of its stores every 7-10 years, and the store count is increasing at a 1,000 per year clip in addition to the company's infrastructure investments for its Fresh initiatives.

Despite the somewhat lower dividend yield, the company repurchased 2.5M shares for $400M and has $1.6B left on its current repurchase authorization, or ~4% of current shares outstanding at today's prices. Luckily for management, there haven't been many bad times to buy back DG stock so far, but that may not continue considering the current valuation levels.

Looking at the long term valuation graph, DG has gotten somewhat overheated above its normal P/E ratio, like most of the market, but the graph also illustrates a powerful earnings and price trend.

Looking at a shorter term graph, I think it shows DG as being somewhat overvalued at these levels. The blended P/E ratio stands at ~24X compared to the company's long-term average closer to 18X, with future growth not likely to come quite as easily as it did in the past.

Based on analyst estimates of earnings growth, an investment today with a return to the company's long-term valuation could yield as low as 2% annualized over the next few years. That is about what I expected, considering the massive run the stock has done, and it's likely due for a pullback. That being said, there is exactly zero guarantee what direction the stock or the market moves from here, and it could stay at this valuation for a long time. I'm not a buyer here, but I likely won't sell either considering DG's outstanding management, continued success across its initiatives, and its enviable positioning in the retail space. I wouldn't purchase shares above the long-term valuation because growth over the next 5 years likely won't be as easy as the growth was over the last 5, and the market will likely give investors a chance at some point to enter at a more attractive level.

