Mark Hibben Positions For 2020: How The Tech Sector Will Bounce Back

Tech investors have a lot to look forward to in the New Year. As they enter 2020, they should keep a close eye on implementation of the China trade deal, ongoing developments in the semiconductor space, and the continuing roll out of 5G, among other items.

Mark Hibben, known for his coverage of tech at Seeking Alpha, is bullish on the sector, as well as the economy in general, for the coming year. He shares his thoughts in this 2020 Outlook series below.

Economic trends affecting the tech sector

SA: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020? If you focus on a specific asset class or sector, please address that. e.g., what will be the key driver?

MH: I expect the key driver to be general optimism regarding continued economic growth in the U.S. As we start the new year, I'm amazed at the difference in tenor of media coverage of the tech sector and the economy as a whole. In December 2018, we experienced a dramatic downturn in tech, and confidence in the sector, as well as the U.S. and global economies, was shaken to its core.

We seemed on the verge of a recession, at least according to some. Clearly we were not, as I maintained at the time. But why are things so different now, and why is the attitude of the media so different?

First, the economic slowdown that seemed to take hold in 2018 Q4 more or less reversed itself in 2019, as shown in the chart from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis:

This, combined with continued strong employment reports, has reassured investors that we're not on the verge of a recession. Easing of trade tensions with China has also bolstered confidence. At the end of 2018, declining sales in China took down tech giants such as Apple (AAPL) and just about everyone else in the sector along with it.

As we start 2020, indications are that Apple and other tech companies have seen a substantial recovery in their China businesses. While the phase one trade deal doesn't remove most trade barriers, investors have been reassured that more barriers will not be erected by either side as talks continue.

The improved GDP in 2019 may also have been helped by increasing deficit spending by the U.S. government, which serves to pump a lot of money into the economy. Although President Trump vowed to reduce the deficit during his campaign, he has been anything but a deficit hawk in office.

As pointed out in a Reuters article, the U.S. government's deficit is the largest since 2012. As of the end of fiscal 2019, the annual deficit stood at $984 billion.

Source: Reuters

This puts the deficit at about two-thirds of what it was in absolute terms following the recession of 2008. As a percentage of GDP, it looks better:

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Overall, it looks like we've dodged the bullet on recession for at least another year, so I'm going to assume steady growth in the economy for the next year and invest accordingly.

SA: What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

MH: Even though a recession is now very unlikely this year, investors need to start thinking seriously about it, rather than be "surprised." I still consider a recession likely in the near future (next few years). One of the appeals for me of tech is that it's more or less recession proof, judging by the way the sector performed coming out of the 2008 recession.

SA: What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

MH: To hold rates steady. Any attempt to raise rates would, of course, be met with a Trump Twitter Tirade.

Issues affecting the tech sector

SA: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

MH: I'm still a little nervous about the phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. If the Chinese fail to follow through on their commitments under the agreement, this could cause fresh sanctions or tariffs to be imposed. This would probably have a very negative effect on markets and on tech companies with substantial business in China.

SA: How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

MH: It's an election year. Probably, the Trump administration will go to great lengths to keep the economy growing. This should be a good thing for the markets and tech investors.

SA: What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

MH: AMD's (AMD) share gains in CPUs vs. Intel (INTC) have received a lot of attention and AMD's share price appreciated substantially in 2019. I consider that the share gains already are more than priced in. My view of the technology of x86 CPUs is that it's already obsolete, so the battle for share is meaningless, especially in servers.

The most important server processor introduced last year did not come from either AMD or Intel, but from Amazon (AMZN). Last December, Amazon announced the Graviton 2 server processor based on ARM architecture, which it claimed offered 40% higher price performance over AMD or Intel based options.

ARM architecture also is making its way into supercomputers through a processor developed by Fujitsu, the A64FX. Cray (HPE) (a supercomputer partner of AMD) and Fujitsu recently announced a partnership in which Cray will license use of the Fujitsu processor for future supercomputers for Los Alamos and Oak Ridge National Laboratories, and other users.

The fundamental advantage of ARM architecture is cost, and this advantage will eventually cause it to become the dominant architecture for all levels of computing, from wearables to supercomputers.

How I'm positioned for the coming year

SA: As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks/your preferred asset class?

MH: Definitely bullish on stocks, especially tech stocks. The bearish forecasts that were made about tech at the beginning of 2019 didn't account for the fundamental strength of what I call the new paradigm semiconductor companies. These are companies like Apple, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei that design most of the processors that they build into their consumer products.

Analysts didn't account for the ability of new paradigm companies to drive demand with innovations in smartphones and wearables. Even while Apple's iPhone business sagged a bit, its wearables business exploded. In fiscal 2019, Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories segment grew revenue by 40% compared to 2018.

This year 5G will likely drive demand for personal computing devices of all sorts. I expect 5G to drive an upgrade cycle in smartphones that will last several years as 5G deployment becomes widespread.

SA: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

MH: I have more cash/equivalents than normal. Toward the end of last year, I hedged against a possible breakdown in the trade talks by selling some stocks that were particularly vulnerable to the China trade dispute. In almost all cases the sales generated substantial profit.

Most of these I felt were at or above their fair value, so I have no immediate plans to buy these back. Instead, I'm looking for fresh opportunities in fast growth tech companies. I continue to hold what I consider to be the core new paradigm companies: Apple, Nvidia (NVDA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), along with that old standby, Microsoft (MSFT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.