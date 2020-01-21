International Petroleum's Smart Acquisition Of Granite Oil Includes Execution Risks

Given Granite Oil's disappointing results over the last several years, execution will be key.

International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF) announced this week it entered into an agreement to acquire the Canadian medium oil producer Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF).

Given International Petroleum's strategy, this third acquisition in three years should not surprise investors. Granite Oil represents an ideal fit at a reasonable price for the international oil producer. But investors should keep in mind the execution risks associated with Granite Oil's assets.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Why did International Petroleum choose Granite oil?

Given the profile of both producers, the rationale of this transaction seems clear.

Granite oil produces medium oil from its "Alberta Bakken" pool at Ferguson in southern Alberta, Canada. The company has been delivering disappointing operational performance over the last several years.

Production dropped from 2,668 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2017 to 1,995 boe/d and 1,539 boe/d in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In addition, the company's production is exposed to volatile Canadian heavy oil prices at the Western Canada Select (WCS) hub.

With the narrowing of the WTI/WCS differentials during 2019, Granite Oil's funds from operations reached C$11.9 million during the first nine months and net debt decreased from C$47.7 at the end of 2018 million to C$41.1 million at the end of Q3. But the company's net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio of 3.11 remains high.

In contrast, International Petroleum's debt load doesn't restrict the company's possibilities to deploy its capital. Its net debt of US$208 million at the end of Q3 represented less than its year-to-date (9M) cash flow of US$229 million.

Thus, Granite Oil appears an ideal candidate for a takeover by a larger operator such as International Petroleum that can improve the company's performance and absorb its debt. Besides, synergies between both producers may materialize since most of International Petroleum's assets are located in Canada (the other assets are located in France and Malaysia).

In addition, International Petroleum's management was most likely interested in Granite Oil's ample reserves. The table below compares the companies' reserves life indexes (NYSE:RLI), which calculate the number of years these companies can produce their reserves based on their full-year 2019 average production.

RESERVES RLI INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM (YEARS) RLI GRANITE OIL (YEARS) Proved Developed producing 6.34 12.51 Proved 11.33 27.36 Proved + Probable 17.15 36.01

Source: Author, based on International Petroleum's 2018 and Granite Oil's 2019 reserves reports

You probably notice International Petroleum's reserves aren't huge with only 11 years and 17 years or proved and 2P reserves, respectively. Management has been highlighting these reserves, evaluated by third parties, don't take into account the company's significant contingent reserves. But these contingent reserves imply high uncertainty since they depend on management's estimates and they still have to be developed.

Did International Petroleum overpay?

From an operational perspective, this acquisition makes sense. But International Petroleum's offer of C$0.95 per share represents a significant premium of 61% compared to Granite Oil's stock price the day before the deal was announced (C$0.59). So, did International Petroleum overpay to acquire Granite Oil?

The deal corresponds to an enterprise value of C$77.2 million (US$59 million), including C$39.8million (US$30 million) of debt.

Compared to other producers exposed to WCS prices with ample reserves (high RLI), the deal values the company at higher EV/proved and EV/2P reserves ratios compared to its peers (see table below). But these ratios don't take into account MEG Energy's (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Athabasca Oil's (OTCPK:ATHOF) lower value of reserves that will be produced in several decades (because of the decay associated with time value).

In contrast, Granite Oil's EV/PDP ratio of C$10.99/boe doesn't correspond to a valuation premium compared to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides, Granite Oil just released its 2019 reserves report, which estimates the company's net present value (NYSE:NPV) of its PDP, proved, and 2P reserves at C$139.9 million, C$245.8 million, and C$305.1 million, respectively (at 10% discount rate, before taxes). These NPV's correspond to the per-share NAV listed in the table below.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table also shows the acquisition price of C$0.95 per share represents a significant discount Granite Oil's per-share NAV estimates.

NAV estimates should be taken with a grain of salt, though. They imply increasing and steady oil prices over the long term.

Source: Granite Oil 2019 reserves report

Also, NAV isn't a proxy for the value of the company since it doesn't take into some costs such as G&A.

But the significant discount to Granite Oil's NAV estimates indicates International Petroleum acquired these assets at a price that is likely to include a margin of safety.

Looking forward

With this new acquisition, International Petroleum will increase its reserves at a reasonable price with an opportunity to improve the performance of Granite Oil's assets. In addition, International Petroleum's strong balance sheet will greatly reduce Granite Oil's refinancing risks.

But execution risks exist and investors should pay close attention to Granite Oil's assets development strategy that management will discuss on Feb, 11.

