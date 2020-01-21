We Can't Lean On Legget & Platt At This Price

While the company is fundamentally appealing, it's currently at overvaluation both in relation to earnings growth as well as to the historical market premium.

I look back at one of my more successful investments for 2019 - Leggett & Platt. Since my last article the stock has more than doubled the S&P 500 performance.

When I last wrote about Leggett & Platt (LEG), a time-tested Dividend King, the company's valuation was depressed down to a price where even at a moderately flat development, the stock would deliver excellent double-digit returns. As a result, I purchased a sizeable position in the company at what turned out to be a short-term discount. My last article, " Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt " highlights just what the stock has done since, and in particular towards the end of 2019.

Essentially, by observing historical valuation trends and viewing the company risks as overblown, I was able to put myself in a position to garner some great returns. The point of this article is to show you two things:

The opportunity is over. Leggett & Platt is now expensive.

What price could be considered appealing when considering a conservative forecast?

2019 for Leggett & Platt - the end of the year delivered

So while the initial quarter(s) was disappointing, the company went on to deliver alpha, more than doubling broader index returns over a short period of time as the company valuation "snapped" back up. Why did it do so?

Enter 3Q19 - when LEG beat both EPS and revenue guidance.

Sales up double-digits (14%), due in part to M&A.

EBIT improved to $144M ($124M YoY)

20 bps margin improvement.

EBITDA up to $192M ($158M YoY)

But while sales were up, this was mostly a function of M&A's. Looking at actual organic sales growth and other headwinds, company finances were actually down in terms of organic sales (2%), volume decline (1%) and negative FX (1%). The company improved its working capital. to 10.7% during the quarter.

The company also almost doubled its total debt, up to $2.25B ($1.36B YoY), which now means that the total debt in relation to 12-month adj. EBITDA is at a 3.3X, down from 3.7X sequentially, but up significantly from 2.3X YoY.

The company has also introduced a new CFO with experience from Dow Chemicals, and there are some other personnel shakeups due to retirement as well.

So - results were down organically, but the primary piece of news is perhaps that the exit from Fashion beds and home furniture, which has seen weak demand, is going to be finished. When the company excludes exited businesses, company volume was up, which goes to sort of confirm the company strategy here.

Particularly good performance was seen in Bedding (up 6%), Finished Mattress (Up 28%, incl. YoY ECS growth). Also, automotive sales were actually up despite the global automotive headwinds, coming in at 8% YoY growth, with Work furniture providing another 6% YoY growth.

All of this worked to improve the company EPS, which came in at excellent levels. Then again - it better, given the massive amount of debt LEG has now accepted for ECS.

More good news out of restructuring, where the program initiated in 4Q18 is now nearing completion, its focus on Home Furniture and Fashion bed (the latter being of course exited). Effects are nonetheless positive, EBIT and EBIT margins are showing improvements of 470 basis points in the quarter due to lower fixed costs and improved pricing policies. This ones again shows that the company can deliver on what it sets out to do.

Also, LEG has had substantial headwinds in mattresses due to a ruling from the Department of Commerce, which imposed anti-dumping duties of 57%-1732%. In broad strokes, the company reports that 90% of Chinese mattresses are now subject to anti-dumping duties of more than 160%.

Legget won't guide for 2020 expectations until February, when the annual report is released, which means that what we currently have is "what we get". A quarter which showed significant sales growth and EBIT improvement, but where most improvements came down from ECS. Some of the uncertainity disappeared, and this surely contributed to the snap-back to premium historical valuations we're seeing now.

Let's look at the current valuation picture.

Valuation

As I said - the valuation which in 2018 began to decline has snapped back up as a result of the latest earnings call. The way I view it, this return to premium valuation may be justified if the ECS merger turns out to be everything the company hopes, and future divestments go according to plan - but there's currently a lot of optimism baked into the valuation at these levels. (As with large parts of the current market)

I don't like market premiums - especially not in a business which has grown more and more exposed to international risks (as the Chinese mattress situation shows us). And the picture, when forecasting without market premium, isn't pretty.

It's not pretty, in that a return to fair value based on earnings growth rate (and increased dividends), comes in at nearly 0%. Now, is it likely that the stock will trade at this sort of fair value? Perhaps not - but betting on the fact that a historical premium will be maintained in the face of the macro headwinds we may be facing going forward is a pretty big bet - especially when you consider that the reward you're betting it for is a 7-8% CAGR. While 7-8% is more than we can expect out of the market, according to analysts, in the coming years, it's not that much more. It's also at a relatively conservative yield, and its entirely based on an optimistic maintaining of Legget & Platts premium valuation.

This is essentially the problem here. Let's assume that LEG grows earnings according to estimates, but apply a more conservative 4-5% earnings growth rate (and corresponding Dividend growth rate) to the company long-term. LEG's earnings growth has been closer to 10%, but I consider this insufficiently conservative as a long-term indicator.

What we see long-term is, again, not all that appealing. a 3.82% long-term CAGR at a conservatively-forecasted earnings growth and fair value according to that earnings growth. Even in the case of maintaining a premium valuation here, your CAGR comes in at ~7.5%. Still above the market, but not all that much so, and more importantly - based on optimism/premiums.

Thesis

This, in essence, forms my current stance on the company. I'm unwilling to buy LEG at a valuation above 15X-16X P/E, which currently comes in at about $39-42/share for 2019E EPS, and $41-43/share in terms of expected EPS for 2020. I don't subscribe to the historically-assigned market premium valuation of the company, and I don't see any reason why the company should trade at such multiples.

This means that I view the current market price as having at least a 17.65% downside to 2019 valuation and a ~15% downside to 2020 expected EPS.

I'm very happy with my overall position performance in LEG. My YoC is above 4.15%, and I would never on the basis of believing that the valuation may drop, sell my position or short the company (i never short anything). However, I also wouldn't add to the company at this stage. There's too much half-baked optimism in it, as I see it. While LEG might have enjoyed a market premium for the past few decades, I don't see this as sustainable in the market we're entering now, which is characterized by a higher degree of competition, more demands for streamlining and efficiency.

I believe that because of this, we need to lower expectations for companies like LEG. This 15-17% downside, if you view this as likely or remotely accurate, is why I'm not investing more capital into the company at this stage - and why I believe you should not either.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to an impressive valuation recovery and short-term outperformance, I now consider Leggett & Platt to be overvalued enough to warrant a "HOLD" and a "Neutral" rating. Avoid the company until the potential long-term upside becomes more appealing.

