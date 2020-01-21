Chico's FAS Is Making A Comeback

We believe upside potential remains and will explain the bull case in this article.

The company's shares have stayed flat despite solid results, indicating that significant pessimism is embedded in its current equity price.

Chico's FAS management raised guidance for Q4 2019 sales and comps, indicating that the retailer is on the verge of a turnaround.

Introduction

Chico's FAS (CHS) shares are down 4% since the publication of our last article, despite solid recent results from company management and a broader rally in equity markets. We believe that this is due to continued pessimism about the retail sector and greater enthusiasm for companies in technology and other industries.

However, we believe that strong recent results, an attractive dividend yield, and improving top and bottom-line performance make CHS shares an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.

Business Overview

Chico's FAS is a Fort Myers, FL-based retailer that primarily targets middle-aged (35+) women. The company's brands include Chico's, Soma, and White House Black Market (WHBM). Chico's and WHBM sell private label clothing while Soma focuses exclusively on lingerie and sleepwear products.

The company operates 1,373 stores across 46 states and also sells DTC (direct-to-consumer) via websites.

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $4.17 Shares Outstanding 114.74 Market Capitalization 478.47 Debt 46.25 Cash and equivalents 127.44 Enterprise Value 397.28

(Source: TIKR)

(Source: Chain Store Age)

Updated Guidance

Management recently provided a business update that raised Q4 2019 guidance for YoY sales and comparable sales growth from a low-single digit decline to flat. Management also raised gross margin expectations for Q4 2019 to 32.3% (flat YoY) versus previous guidance of a 125 basis point decline (at the midpoint).

This is an important development for Chico's because the company had previously posted a string of top and bottom-line misses that caused investors to flee: Q3, Q2, and Q1 2019 comps were down 2.2%, 6.1%, and 7.0%, respectively, from the prior year period (numbers from CHS quarterly results).

Flat comps aren't anything to write home about but they mark a major step in the right direction for a company whose businesses were in the middle of a serious fundamental deterioration. If recent sequential comps improvements continue, we should see slightly positive comps growth in FY 2020, which should re-ignite investor interest in the stock and lead to share price appreciation.

Business stabilization also means that Chico's should be able to maintain its dividend payout, which is currently at .087 a quarter ($0.348 annually, which equates to a 8.3% yield). Continued revenue and margin deterioration would have likely led to reduced free cash flow and a reduction in the dividend payout.

Sales and Financial Position

CHS's sales have deteriorated sharply over the past couple of years due to a difficult retail environment and weak consumer interest. Annual sales were ~$2.48 billion as recently as 2016 and have declined to $2.1 billion in 2018 (2019 revenues are estimated at $2.04 billion assuming flat Q4 revenue).

(Source: CHS 10-K Filings)

However, we believe that recent guidance and 2019 results indicate that revenues have bottomed and should slowly begin to increase. CEO Bonnie Brooks noted in the press release that:

We are experiencing continued comparable sales improvement across all three brands for the first time in several years, and as a result, today we are raising our outlook for the fourth quarter. We are encouraged by our customer's receptivity to our improved product assortments, our elevated marketing, and our enhanced selling tools, which were our key strategic priorities for fall and holiday.

We wrote in our last article on CHS that "small sequential improvements in net sales and comps are all Chico's needs to turn its business around and increase its equity value". In our view, this update from management indicates that the company is on the brink of being able to accomplish this.

Valuation

The below chart provides an overview of Chico's fundamental valuation metrics relative to its peers:

(Source: Author's calculations using data from TIKR)

If Chico's business can return to a 3% operating margin (CHS operated at 5%+ operating margins until 2018), then the company will be generating ~$150 million of EBITDA annually ($60 million of EBIT plus $90 million of annual D&A expense). A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $150 million implies an equity price of $7.25.

In addition, we feel that CHS's valuation is absurdly low given that it is trading at lower multiples than Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), which is a company that has significant long-term financial debt and a significantly weaker balance sheet than Chico's.

Chico's faces no near-term liquidity risks because of its net cash position and FCF-generation, which in our view should lead investors to value CHS at a small relative premium to debt-laden competitors like Ascena.

Source: CHS 10-K filings

Risks

There are a number of risks associated with an investment in Chico's, which include the following:

Although Q4 guidance was improved, the quarter may prove to be a temporary exception to the continued top and bottom-line deterioration that Chico's has experienced over the past several fiscal years. 9M 2019 performance was subpar and management needs to outperform in 2020 to prove to investors that Chico's is in the beginning innings of a turnaround.

The retail sector continues to be challenged by declining mall foot traffic, stiff competition from online retailers, and the threat of a trade war escalation.

Chico's free cash flow has declined substantially recently and this will lead to a dividend cut in the future if management isn't able to stabilize FCF.

Soma has notched double digit comps growth in 2019 and has supported Chico's other business segments. However, there is no guarantee that Soma will continue to outperform and all of CHS's business segments must do well for the company to make a real comeback.

Conclusion

Although there is still a long road ahead for Chico's and its management, we are optimistic given recent management updates and believe that shares represent a compelling investment opportunity at current levels. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.