ETG: Latest Report Looking Healthy

The latest report released from Eaton Vance for their fund - Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) - gives a promising signal that the fund is on healthy ground. The report shows that ETG has shifted to a healthy dose of dividend producing stocks. Which, is apart of their investment focus anyway, it is even included in its name. However, net investment income has more than doubled from last year's levels. This is important to note considering the fund is invested heavily in equities - at approximately 80% of the portfolio in the Annual Report. ETG could be an attractive fund heading into 2020 if we continue to see global securities momentum continue to push higher. With that being said, the fund isn't as attractively valued as it once was. Therefore, one may wish to utilize a dollar-cost averaging method to enter a position or incrementally add on the inevitable dip opportunities.

The contraction in the discount is important to note, considering that there have been several chances to pick up shares at a much steeper discount. Through 2008/09 GFC, one could have picked up shares at 15%+ discounts! Although, that seems like a once in a lifetime bargain. There have also been shorter-lived periods of when you could pick this fund up at a 10%+ discount. For me personally, I've held ETG for years and it makes up one of my higher allocated positions in my portfolio at nearly 5%. ETG is also the first fund I wrote about here on Seeking Alpha (I'm hoping since my writing has improved considerably!) At that time an investor could pick up shares at a discount of 6.3%. That is much steeper than the current 1.61% discount that the fund trades at today.

We recently covered Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity fund (IGA). We mentioned that most investors lack international exposure. There was also a chart included that shows U.S. equities aren't always the top-performing - we have just been in a time period for the past decade that U.S. equities have performed exceedingly well.

I'm not suggesting that we will see an immediate rebound and have 2020 be the year of international equities. However, the valuations are attractive relative to their U.S. counterparts. So, I'm not saying 2020 won't be the year of the international rebound either.. I think it is important to consider the fact that diversification is a prudent part of every investor's portfolio and global equities deserve a place. If the return of international equities reverses roles, as it historically has done, an investor should be rewarded handsomely with the right portfolio. That's why I believe, like IGA, that ETG is another great way to gain global exposure.

ETG is a holding at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, held in our Taxable Income portfolio. The fund is currently rated as a "Hold." We are targeting a buy range at -8% and to sell at a 2% premium.

Performance

The fund currently trades at $18.34 per share, with a NAV of $18.64. This gives us a discount of 1.61%. While previously mentioned, the fund has traded at much steeper discounts historically speaking.

This does push the funds z-score to quite an overvalued level. In fact, the 1-year z-score is over 2, coming in at 2.13. The 3-month z-score is 1.64 and 6-month comes in at 2.01. Again, I'm not saying that ETG is a strong buy here at these levels. But I do feel like the prospects for the fund warrant a potential inclusion in one's portfolio with a long-term focus.

ETG has also been able to give off attractive total returns for investors over the long-term and even on a YTD basis. The fund has a total NAV return this year of 27.33% and a total market return of 37.52%. This has contributed significantly to the contracting discount this year.

Indeed, the fund did have an exceptionally rough 2018 performance, so we can't leave that out. In 2018 the fund's total NAV return showed sharp losses of -12.87%. The 2018 total market return was an even sharper loss of -15.86% These are certainly not great looking for what otherwise would appear to be an attractive fund. However, basing a fund's merits on a specific 1-year performance isn't warranted either. Over the long-term, this fund has delivered, even with its lagging international portfolio.

Distribution

I think one of the most positive points from their latest Annual Report, ending October 31st, 2019 - is from their NII coverage. I believe it is also the most exciting. This is massively appealing since the fund carries allocation of almost 80% equities.

Why is this so important? Because this is a good sign that a distribution increase could possibly come in the future. As a largely equity-based fund, we anticipate that much of the distribution will be composed of capital gains. When a fund like this can report NII coverage of 99%, we should take notice! The other important point here is that this is over double 2018's NII.

This can be compared to another similar Eaton Vance fund - the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO). ETO's distribution is quite a bit higher than ETG's at the moment. The market yield is 8.24% for ETO and ETG has a market yield of 6.72%. However, ETO's latest Annual Report gives us NII coverage of 20.4%. Which, isn't terrible for a fund that also leans heavy into equities at about 75% weighting. It is just worth mentioning that ETG is in a much stronger position as far as distribution sustainability goes.

The fund does have a focus on investing in "global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks." I would say they hit the mark in 2019 with such strong NII coverage. They also state, "seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment." They do this by investing in equities that payout qualified dividends. These are typically taxed at an investor's long-term capital gains rate. They have also been able to accomplish this the last couple of years, with 100% qualified dividends on the portion paid out as ordinary income.

Before the GFC in 2008, ETG was actually in a position to continually raise its distribution. This was unfortunately short-lived as the fund was incepted in the beginning of 2004.

The current payout of $0.1025 has been consistent since the fund's large cut during that time period though. And looking at the latest numbers, I don't see it being a problem for the foreseeable future at the current rate.

Holdings

The caveat to strong NII coverage comes from their portfolio turnover. The fund's managers are no strangers to continuously revamping the portfolio. This means that in the next 6-months the NII coverage could be significantly different. In fact, in the report we are looking through now, they reported a portfolio turnover of 175%. This seems to be quite a trend too, with 2018 having the lowest reported turnover in the last 5 years at 100%.

(Source - ETG Annual Report)

This is also a good time to mention the fund's expense ratio. This is reported in the same image above, with a baseline expense ratio of 1.22%. When including the fund's leverage, we arrive at a total expense ratio of 2.23%. 1.22% is a bit higher than what we have seen with other CEFs that invest in global securities.

Leverage is utilized by ETG in the form of borrowings, coming in at a total leverage of 24.6%. This helps contribute to ETG's significant size, having over $1.8 billion in total managed assets.

The top ten holdings comprise most of the big tech stocks that we typically see with funds.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG), Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Amazon Inc (AMZN) are all solid top holdings. They also comprise just over 10% of ETG's current portfolio. This does leave a bit of risk with a higher concentration in the tech sector. We would also anticipate that the fund can become quite volatile due to the focus on the cyclical nature of this sector. However, with such a high portfolio turnover they are quick to move positions around. In fact, these positions have moved around quite a bit when looking back at another piece that I put together on ETG.

MSFT didn't even appear in the top ten when looking at their March 31st, 2018. Noting that it has been a year and a half since we last looked at the holdings. A couple of positions that have been reflected in their portfolios over the last couple of years would be GOOGL and AMZN. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) also looks like a more permanent top holding for ETG.

It would appear that MSFT has been a significant component to ETG's performance for the year though when looking at the fund's top three holdings YTD performance. When looking back at ETG's N-Q filings, MSFT first appears in their July 31st, 2018 reporting period. So, it would appear that ETG has been able to benefit from its exposure to MSFT for 2019.

On a bit of a side note, for those that follow CEFs more closely, we will begin seeing N-PORT filings instead of N-Q. These filings will still only be required to be publically available on a quarterly basis. However, certain funds will have to report their full monthly holdings to the SEC on a quarterly basis. Meaning that the SEC can see the full monthly portfolio data. "... the Commission on a monthly basis, with every third month available to the public 60 days after the end of the fund’s fiscal quarter." That's a whole other subject, however.

As stated above, the fund is invested heavily outside the U.S.

Again, if we can get a sustained turnaround in the global markets, we would anticipate strong performance from funds with a focus on global securities. The current makeup of ETG still places a significant amount of assets in the U.S. though. It is also important to consider that these are large multinational companies, merely based in the U.S. Specifically, the funds we highlighted above can derive a considerable amount of their revenue from outside of the U.S.

In fact, over half of Alphabet's revenue comes from outside the U.S., just for one example. This is worth considering when looking at large multinational companies. This also can lead to currency headwinds for these large companies and international securities. A stronger USD can be thanked for a healthy U.S. economy. If we see the trend continue to tick slowly higher, this could put pressure on global companies.

Conclusion

ETG isn't nearly as cheaply valued as it has been at times. However, I believe the fund still warrants a look. An investor may feel more comfortable utilizing a dollar-cost averaging method that would allow an investor the opportunity to buy on dips. Thus, lowering an investor's cost basis while still gaining exposure to the potential upside in the fund. An investor can play this long-term and collect a safe 6.72% yield. This also comes in a "tax-advantaged" form of qualified dividends, historically speaking for ETG.

The risk of the fund could include its leverage since it can work both as a positive and a negative. There is also currency risk that one should be made aware of. I believe this is largely reflected in most international valuations though. It could be helping contribute to the attractive valuations that can be had globally.

I'm also cognizant of the overall U.S. markets being at all-time highs as well. This shouldn't be ignored. That's why it's even more strongly encouraged to utilize a dollar-cost averaging method, by buying small positions and not all at once. These small purchases still add up to provide higher income, especially in ETG's case with its monthly distribution. This cash can then help contribute even more to your cash pile when a dip is experienced. Of course, as many market participates know this but it isn't a matter of if there will be another dip, but when.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETG, IGA, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 21st, 20219.