Panasonic's Joint Venture With Toyota Will Boost Earnings, Diversification Of Revenues Reduces Risk

Investment thesis

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), currently, trades far below the P/E ratio of its industry average. The company is also undervalued based on our DCF model, which is based on conservative growth forecasts in revenue and operating margins.

We see that Panasonic is exhibiting strong growth in its key segment, Life Solutions and that it is expanding its appliance business with a new factory in China which will bring sales of up to $280 million annually.

The company is now also entering into a joint venture with Toyota (NYSE:TM) to produce automotive batteries which will fit both Toyota's hybrid vehicles and EVs. Toyota has a very aggressive growth plan in the EV segment and if it realizes, Panasonic can expect continued growth from its battery business for several years ahead.

Catalysts

Joint Venture with Toyota will boost the battery business

In 2020, Panasonic and Toyota are launching a joint venture were Panasonic will own a 49% stake. The company should be set up by end-2020 and will produce automotive prismatic batteries for Toyota's electric vehicles. Although the joint venture is still to happen, both companies have agreed on the plans and there seem to be no regulatory issues for the venture. This is an important partnership for Panasonic as Toyota expands its EV business. Toyota has the goal to sell more than 5.5 million EVs by 2030. This shows the potential of the joint venture. It's also a very welcomed partnership as Panasonic's plan to build a new battery plant for Tesla in Shanghai has been scrapped.

The company recently also secured land for two more buildings in Dalian, which currently holds an annual capacity of 200,000 battery packs, with an aim to increase production capacity by another 80%. We believe the capacity build-up is aimed at providing Toyota with batteries as the two companies enter into a joint venture. What's interesting here is that the factory produces prismatic batteries which can be used both in Hybrid cars and EVs.

The battery business is profitable and is adding both revenue and operating profit. The battery business was classified under the energy segment under FY2019 in Panasonic's annual report, which exhibited a sales growth above 20% for all four quarters in 2019. We believe growth will remain strong for the battery business and support total revenue growth by about 1% annually for the coming years depending on the capacity build-up. We see this as a conservative assumption as it is well below Panasonic's ambitious plan in 2018 that revenues in the automotive segment would grow to $22 billion (JPY 2.5 trillion) by FY2022, mainly driven by the battery business.

Increased production capacity for home appliances

Appliances is the largest revenue segment for the company, and Panasonic is now expanding its production of home appliances in China for the first time since 2005. With a new factory in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. The factory will produce kitchen appliances such as microwaves and rice cookers with production scheduled to start in 2021.

This new factory will have the capacity to produce products to a value of $280 million (2 billion yuan) annually. Panasonic, currently, sells home appliances to a value of $1.84 billion annually in China and the new factory has the potential to raise sales by 15% in the region.

Impressive growth in Life Solutions and a fresh mid-term strategy

Chart 1: Sales and Operating Profit, Life Solutions Segment, Q2 2020.

Source: Panasonic Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

The life solutions segment of Panasonic, which is the second most important segment by revenue remain strong. In Q2 2020, sales grew by 5% on a YoY basis. Adjusted Operating Profits grew by an astonishing 11%. The company's plan for the future is to offer solutions to social issues and take advantage of the urban population upsurge, for example, in China. These were key points in Panasonic's latest mid-term strategy and, apparently, it's working. We can mention that growth for 'Life Solutions' was strong also in the prior quarter.

Based on the demographic trends in China with urban population upsurge and Panasonic's strategic focus on solving social issues, together with the fact that 4 out of 5 sub-segments within 'Life Solutions' exhibit growth, we believe the segment will continue to support overall revenues for the company in the coming years.

Financials

In the latest mid-term strategy report from the company, it emphasized that it will optimize R&D resources which have been weighing on the results in recent times. The company also acknowledged that it aims to improve operating efficiency and use "radical measures" to tackle loss-making business. Looking at the TTM performance of four key profitability measures, we can see that profitability has been improved. Both the operating margin and the net profit margin are above their 5-year average. This is impressive, especially considering the losses made in the automotive solutions segment.

Chart 2: Panasonic, Profitability ratios

Source: Investing.com

Valuation

Assumptions:

Revenue growth: 3% in 2021, 2% in 2022-2024 (Estimated by HedgeMix Limited)

EBITDA Margin: 8%

CapEx: 3.8% (5-year average)

NWC: 1% of total revenues (Estimated by HedgeMix Limited)

Pro forma tax rate: 26% (5-year average)

Perpetuity growth rate: 2% (based on historical GDP growth)

Revenue

For 2021, we expect growth at 4% due to the drop in 2020 with revenues returning to 2018 levels. We expect impairment losses and losses from changes in the exchange rates to be less in 2021. We believe the company will manage to grow revenues by at least 3 percent in 2022 as the joint venture with Toyota materializes and by 2% for 2023-2024.

As mentioned earlier, we also believe that expanding battery business alone may contribute to a 1% annual growth in revenues. The estimate takes into account both the expanding battery business, the latest efforts in improving efficiency and the solution-oriented approach in the Life Solutions segment which continues to outperform the other segments. Also, we see an effort of market penetration in home appliances as the company build its first appliance factory in China since 2005 that will support revenue growth.

Table 1: Panasonic, Calculation of FCF

Source: HedgeMix Limited using FinBox

As see in Table 1, we expect a sharp reduction in free cash flow for 2020. This is because we anticipate a shift in NWC in FY2020 as indicated by the latest quarter where NWC as a share of revenue is positive at +0.7% due to a relative increase in current assets compared to current debt. We expect NWC as a share of revenue to remain around +1% for the forecasted period. This logically causes free cash flow to jump back up in 2021.

EBITDA

Structural reforms and profitability issues with the automotive solutions segment have been weighing down on margins, but we expect it to retrace to 8.5% in 2020 toward its historical highs and that it will at least remain at this level as the company continues working on its operating efficiency, cuts down on fixed costs, and revitalize the automotive solutions business as described in the latest mid-term strategy report of the company.

CapEx

As the company continues to expand its production capacity, we expect capital expenditures to remain around its 5-year average at 3.8%.

NWC

For NWC, we expect the proportion of current assets in relation to current liabilities to increase slightly in the coming years as inventories and receivables increase with expanding production. We assume NWC to be tied at 1% of total revenues which is slightly above 0.7% for the latest fiscal quarter.

Table 2: Panasonic, DCF Model Summary

Source: HedgeMix Limited using FinBox

As seen in Table 2, the fair value generated by our valuation model is $13.31, offering investors a potential upside of 30%. We believe the stock will be able to reach this level within the next twelve months. We request readers to pay special attention to the growth of the battery business and the evolvement of the automotive solutions.

Risks

We believe the loss-making automotive solutions division is a major risk, mainly driven by profitability issues with the company's onboard charger system. That the division continues to struggle is also the reason why operating profits for the automotive segment as a whole is negative. The issue stems from decreased margins for the company's onboard charging system and related development expenses. In relation to this, there were also impairment losses in Q2 2020 on capitalized development expenses in response to the deteriorating profitability. Hence, it revolves around uncertainty regarding the profitability of the automotive segment in the near term. In the intermediate term, 2-3 years, we believe the segment will contribute well to total operating profits as the automotive battery business continues to expand and support both sales and operating profits in the segment.

Benefits

Panasonic's product portfolio is well-diversified, reducing the non-systematic risk of the company. The business is divided into 5 main segments (Appliances, Life Solutions, Connective Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions) where each segment consists of several sub-segments. This offers investors an exceptional diversification for a single stock, which should have a positive impact on the risk/reward ratio. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from the shift towards EVs in the automotive industry as it enters into a joint venture with Toyota. Furthermore, production capacity in its primary segment, appliances, is expanded, with a new factory in China. We also see great growth in its second-largest segment, Life Solutions, with operating profits growing at an astonishing annual rate of 11% in the latest quarter.

Also, based on its P/E ratio, Panasonic is very cheap. The P/E ratio is at 9.68 compared to the industry average at 16.37. The stock has been moving higher in the last months, and we expect the trend to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.