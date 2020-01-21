Intu's Capital Raise Is Coming - An Arbitrage Opportunity

However, there's an arbitrage opportunity around the capital raising itself, the lifting of that uncertainty.

This is going to involve significant dilution of current shareholders, and I am still not convinced about the long term.

British retail property

I've been saying for some time now that British retail property is not a sector that we want to be investing in. That irruption of the internet into the retail experience simply means that the UK is overbuilt with retail property. The price of such is therefore going to fall and substantially.

What makes it worse is two further attributes of the market. Leases tend to be long, and they contain upwards only rent review clauses. So, extant leases - which might be 25 years in length - won't naturally change in price. This means that new leases must change by more in order to get to the necessary rebalancing. This is why we see so many using CVAs as they're really the only legal method short of full bankruptcy to force landlords to the bargaining table.

The second is the manner in which the larger retail property companies tend to be leveraged. As prices fall, that debt doesn't go away, thereby increasing the squeeze on shareholder equity.

(Intu's share price from the London Stock Exchange)

Again, recall that this is Intu the British property company, not the American software firm.

Intu has all three of these problems. As I've pointed out before, the finances of the company are such that it's going to need a capital raise at some point. This is going to dilute current holders.

We've the Sunday Times telling us that it's going to be soon enough:

The embattled shopping centre giant that owns Lakeside in Essex and the Trafford Centre near Manchester is planning to tap the City for £1bn of emergency cash as soon as next month, in a significant test of the market’s appetite for retail property.

A billion's real money even by stock market standards. But here's the problem:

Intu, which rejected a takeover bid worth 425p a share, or £3bn, in 2010, has seen its share price tumble to 22.9p, valuing it at £311.6m — a fraction of the £8bn at which its properties are officially valued.

Raising a billion on a third of a billion market capitalisation. Yes, that's going to cause more than just some dilution.

The £8 billion valuation is the one at fault of course, especially once we consider the £4 billion and change debt pile aligned with it.

There is a valuation backstop

It is true that there are deals happening in this retail property space. As I noted just recently. But those are at rock bottom valuations. In fact, they're not at retail property valuations at all. They're very much closer to a valuation of urban land parcels and for housing at that rather than commercial space.

So, yes, there's a valuation backstop there, but it's not one that does Intu's shareholders any good - it's vastly below the debt pile.

The capital raise

So, we've that intention to do a capital raise. It will be highly dilutive of current shareholders. I also think that in the long term the business has little future, capital raise or not. That is purely an opinion, and I'd not want to have to prove it. Someone is going to lose a lot on this step change in British retail property values, and I think that Intu's going to be one of them - to the extent that it hasn't already happened of course.

However, over and above that long term argument there is also a shorter term one. The stock price is obviously depressed not only by that long term outlook but also by that likelihood of a capital raise. I'm not the only person who has been saying that it's got to happen or they'll go bust after all and so the risk of it happening is built into the current share price.

So, what will happen when it is announced? Assuming that they underwrite the issue - and that I think will happen, their major shareholders will subscribe - then I would expect a bounce in that share price. It's the old buy on the rumour, sell on the fact although, obviously, inverted. The share price is depressed for that short term reason of the impending capital raise. The fact of the capital raise will boost it I think.

Thus, there's a risky and short-term opportunity here, trading on that expectation of a successful share issuance.

My view

I'm still entirely of the view that British retail property is where we don't want to be as investors. I am convinced that the effect of technological change is not fully reflected in the property valuations of these listed companies. Long term, therefore, I'm bearish at best.

However, we do have this overhang of the imminent capital raise that Intu needs. Whether they'd even try it has led to uncertainty and thus a possible undervaluation. In the short term, there could well be a bounce in relief at the nettle being grasped firmly.

The investor view

The analysis here is obviously speculative, as would any trade resulting from it. But if Intu brings clarity to its medium term future by successfully getting that capital raise underway then I can see a useful bounce in the current valuation of the firm. A small and entirely speculative punt on that bounce could well be justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.