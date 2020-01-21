Iron Mountain: A Massive Yield With Even Greater Total Return Potential

It is for these reasons that I recently decided to double my position in Iron Mountain.

Between the 7.8% yield and 2-3% annual AFFO growth, shares of Iron Mountain are likely to approximate my 10% annual total return requirement without the 0.8% annual valuation multiple expansion that I expect over the next decade.

Iron Mountain is also trading at an 8% discount to fair value based upon valuation metrics from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model.

While Iron Mountain's operating fundamentals aren't as strong as many of the companies in my portfolio, the 7.8% yield, growth strategy, and management team makes this a solid contrarian play.

Since I initiated my coverage in Iron Mountain last June, the company's shares have remained relatively flat while the S&P 500 has gained 19% during that time.

As an investor that places as much emphasis on high yield as I do on dividend growth, I like to think of myself as a hybrid dividend investor.

Given the hundreds of dividend investment options to choose from, it is of utmost importance to me that I'm able to quickly narrow down my field of investment options significantly, so that I can hone in on a few viable investment options.

Using the filter illustrated above where I specified for yield of greater than 7%, AFFO growth of greater than 3%, and dividend growth of greater than 3%, I was able to narrow down the number of potential REIT investments from 154 to only 5.

One of the more compelling investments that I added to last week is Iron Mountain (IRM), which I'll be re-discussing from when I initiated coverage in the company last June.

I'll be reiterating Iron Mountain's dividend safety and growth potential, reexamining Iron Mountain's operating fundamentals and risks, as well as taking another look at the company's valuation relative to when I last covered it.

Iron Mountain's Generous Dividend Remains Well Covered

When a dividend yield is triple, or in the case of Iron Mountain, over quadruple that of the S&P 500's, it is important that investors take into consideration the safety of the underlying dividend since it will likely account for the majority of total returns over the long-term.

I'll be revisiting Iron Mountain's AFFO payout ratio for the current fiscal year to reassess the safety of the company's dividend in the near future.

In the 9 months ended 2019, Iron Mountain generated AFFO per share of $2.18 against dividends per share of $1.83, for an AFFO payout ratio of 83.9%.

Given that this is about where I expected Iron Mountain's AFFO per share to be through the first three quarters of its fiscal year, I would reaffirm my opinion that the dividend is mostly safe for the near future.

However, the noteworthy item to mention is that Iron Mountain's dividend growth isn't going to impress anyone over the next few years.

As indicated by CEO William Meaney in Iron Mountain's most recent earnings call, the company is planning on slowing its dividend growth over the next few years as a reflection of the opportunities that it sees in the data center industry and to bring its payout ratio in line with data center peers.

The most recent dividend increase of 1.2% that was announced last October was an example of Iron Mountain's slight shift in dividend policy going forward over the next few years to focus on its transition to the data center industry.

Although I expect Iron Mountain to continue delivering 1-2% dividend increases over the next 3-4 years, I do believe that growth will ramp up to 2-3% beyond that once Iron Mountain reaches its target payout ratio in the mid-60s to low-70s.

Iron Mountain's massive dividend is great for investors looking for immediate income, but it comes at the obvious cost of dividend growth both over the next few years and over the long-term to an extent, which is why investors must size their positions appropriately.

Now that I have discussed my expectations for Iron Mountain's future dividend growth, I'll be revisiting the company's operating fundamentals.

Stable Operating Fundamentals, A Steady Balance Sheet, And A CFO To Lead The Project Summit Program

Iron Mountain reported relatively stable operating results last October, which reinforces my argument that the investment thesis remains intact to this point.

Overall, Iron Mountain's total revenue for Q3 2019 increased 10 basis points compared to Q3 2018, and 1.7% when excluding the impact of the stronger dollar.

Delving further into Iron Mountain's revenue figures using the data illustrated above, the company's storage revenue experienced a robust 4% constant currency YOY growth rate compared to Q3 2018, which was driven by organic storage rental revenue growth of 3% as a result of revenue management and global volume growth.

The growth in Iron Mountain's storage revenue was largely offset by the 2.1% constant currency decline in service revenue compared to Q3 2018.

The decline in Iron Mountain's service revenue came as a result of the swing in paper prices, which were at record highs in the first half of last year and were at less than half of those levels at the time of Iron Mountain's most recent earnings call last October.

Excluding the $13.8 million impact of lower paper prices, Iron Mountain's organic service revenue would have increased 20 basis points in Q3 2019 rather than decreasing by 300 basis points.

Across the board, Iron Mountain's updated 2019 financial guidance is slightly lower than the initial guidance provided.

Despite the lower paper prices and unfavorable impact of currency changes, Iron Mountain's AFFO only declined 0.8% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% YOY for the quarter.

Iron Mountain's low-single digit AFFO growth prospects remain intact as a result of the company's opportunities for data center expansion.

The data center business managed to grow EBITDA by 18.2% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 (according to information on page 45 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-Q) on a base that is over 6% of Iron Mountain's Q3 2019 revenue, which really drives home the potential of data centers to drive Iron Mountain's growth going forward as the company allocates more capital to the development and acquisition of data centers.

As of September 30, 2019, Iron Mountain's data center portfolio consists of 117.6 leasable MW and 331.6 MW of potential capacity.

When the 204.5 MW of capacity being held for development is developed and the 9.5 MW of capacity under construction comes online, this would nearly triple Iron Mountain's total data center capacity.

Iron Mountain's major announcement last October was Project Summit, which is a program that aims to simplify the company's global structure, streamline its managerial structure for the future, and enhance the customer experience.

Iron Mountain expects to invest $240 million over the next two years to implement its program, which will reduce its total managerial and administrative positions by about 700 over the next two years.

Aside from the non-financial benefits that were outlined above, Iron Mountain expects this program will result in annual run rate adjusted EBITDA benefits of $200 million by the end of 2022, which would allow the company to reinvest in its rapidly growing data center segment and to deleverage, which leads me into my next point.

Despite the fact that Iron Mountain's net lease adjusted leverage ratio remains unchanged from the last time that I covered the company, Iron Mountain was able to issue $1 billion of 10 year bonds at a fairly attractive rate of 4.875% last September in an offering that was 3 times oversubscribed.

The proceeds were used to pay down borrowers under the company's credit facility, which extended Iron Mountain's weighted average maturity slightly to 6 years.

Another encouraging development in Iron Mountain's balance sheet is the fact that its fixed rate debt increased from 69% last time I covered the company to 80% most recently.

While interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for at least this year, this mostly protects Iron Mountain from any sudden increase in rates.In addition to Iron Mountain's stable operating fundamentals and steady balance sheet, the company recently announced its CFO succession plan.

Iron Mountain's previous CFO, Stuart Brown, announced that he would be stepping down from his position, effective December 31 of last year to pursue other interests.

The previous CFO of HanesBrands (HBI), Barry Hytinen was announced the next CFO of Iron Mountain last November, and he started his current role with Iron Mountain at the beginning of this year.

For a more complete discussion of Mr. Hytinen's wealth of experience that led Iron Mountain to appoint him to his current role with the company and lead Project Summit, I would refer interested readers to the About Barry A. Hytinen section of the announcement linked above.

Between Iron Mountain's stable operating fundamentals, steady balance sheet, and immensely qualified CFO to lead the Project Summit program, I am confident that Iron Mountain is capable of being a great long-term investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Iron Mountain has established itself as a global leader in records and information management, there are a number of risks associated with an investment in Iron Mountain that potential and current investors must monitor over time.

Because there is only one risk outlined in Iron Mountain's most recent 10-Q that has developed since the release of its 10-K last year, I'll start with the newest risk facing Iron Mountain and recap risks that were previously discussed in my first article on the company.

With the announcement of Project Summit last October, it is possible that Iron Mountain's program to simplify its global structure may not be successful (page 84 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-Q).

While Project Summit is expected to deliver $200 million in annual run rate benefits by the end of 2022, Iron Mountain anticipates that it will incur $240 million of restructuring costs to achieve these benefits.

Beyond the risks of the company spending more than $240 million on restructuring charges and not achieving the entirety of these expected cost savings or not achieving any cost savings at all, Iron Mountain also runs the risk of increased employee turnover and distraction as a result of these measures, which could materially impact its operating results.

After all, a 700 count reduction in the managerial and administrative positions at Iron Mountain is an ambitious undertaking that must be approached with the utmost caution to not interfere with the company culture that Iron Mountain has worked so hard to build over the past 7 decades.

The first risk to Iron Mountain as outlined in page 6 of its most recent 10-K is that as a company that is in the process of shifting its revenue mix from stored records to emerging markets and data centers, it will be imperative for Iron Mountain to navigate the data center industry, which it is a relatively new entrant in.

Because data centers are new to the company and there is inherent risk in entering into a market a company is unfamiliar with against competitors that are more established, an investment in Iron Mountain requires confidence that data center infrastructure will continue to benefit from strong demand and that it will not become overbuilt.

Should data center infrastructure become overbuilt, this would likely result in Iron Mountain being forced into lowering its rates to remain competitive with its data center peers.

The risk of data center oversaturation could also be exacerbated by the fact that Iron Mountain may overpay for its data centers as a result of both inexperience and competition to build out data center infrastructure, which could result in poor capital allocation on the part of Iron Mountain should these risks manifest themselves.

Another risk facing Iron Mountain is with physical document storage accounting for a significant majority of the company's revenue and gross profits, the secular transition from physical records storage to digital could result in decreased demand for Iron Mountain's physical storage services, which may lead to less pricing power for the company going forward (page 7 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

An additional risk to Iron Mountain is that as a result of the increased need for data security, Iron Mountain may be compelled by both its customers and regulators to allocate more resources to protect customers' information from data breaches (pages 7-8 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

If Iron Mountain is unable to offset increased compliance and data security spending with higher rates, this could lead to a reduction in the company's margins.

In the event of a successful data breach, Iron Mountain could also face significant liabilities in the form of litigation and significant penalties. Aside from the financial consequences of a data breach, the longer term and more existential threat to Iron Mountain would be potentially irreparable damage to its reputation as a company.

The final key risk to Iron Mountain comes as a result of its international presence (page 10 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

While Iron Mountain is exposed to the currency risk associated with operations in 50 countries across the globe, the more serious set of risks are economic and political in nature.

Any downturn in the economy of major markets for Iron Mountain could result in an adverse impact on Iron Mountain's financial results.

Furthermore, the introduction of new regulations or modification of existing regulations in key markets for Iron Mountain could lead to increased compliance spending, which would likely result in decreased profitability if the company isn't able to pass on such costs to its customers.

While I have discussed several of the key risks facing an investment in Iron Mountain, the above doesn't encompass a complete discussion of the risks facing Iron Mountain. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Iron Mountain, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-21 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K, page 84 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on the company.

Iron Mountain Offers An Acceptable Margin Of Safety

Iron Mountain is a solid company that I believe is worthy of further consideration from income investors, which is why I'll now be discussing the valuation aspect of an investment in the company to demonstrate the extent to which shares of the company are undervalued.

In order to arrive at a fair value for shares of Iron Mountain, I will be relying on two valuation metrics and a valuation model.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Iron Mountain is the historical TTM non-GAAP earnings ratio.

As illustrated above, Iron Mountain's TTM price to AFFO ratio of 11.02 is well below its historical average of 12.40.

Even factoring in a conservative assumption of a reversion to a TTM price to AFFO ratio of 12.00 and a fair value of $34.33 a share (to account for the fact that Iron Mountain is in a transitional phase), shares of Iron Mountain are trading at a 8.2% discount to fair value and offer 8.9% of capital appreciation from the current price of $31.53 a share (as of January 19, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of shares of Iron Mountain is the 10 year median TTM dividend yield (10 year median yield in this case as opposed to the usual 13 year median as Iron Mountain didn't begin paying a dividend until 2010).

According to Gurufocus, Iron Mountain's TTM yield of 7.78% is considerably higher than its 10 year median of 4.16%.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM yield of 7.00% and a fair value of $35.02 a share, Iron Mountain is priced at a 10.0% discount to fair value and offers 11.1% upside from the current price.

The valuation model that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Iron Mountain is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Iron Mountain, that amount is currently $2.474.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While these required rates of return vary considerably from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe it amply rewards me for the effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the other two inputs into the DDM, it requires more deliberation to accurately forecast the long-term DGR because of the fact that one must consider a company's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), AFFO growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

Given that Iron Mountain is in a transitional phase and that the company has announced dividend growth will lag AFFO growth in the next few years, I believe that Iron Mountain will be able to deliver 2.5% long-term dividend growth.

It's my belief that lower dividend raises over the next couple years of 1-2% will be offset by 2-3% raises over the long-term, which justifies my 2.5% long-term DGR.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $32.99 a share.

This implies that shares of Iron Mountain are trading at a 4.4% discount to fair value and offer 4.6% of capital appreciation from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I come up with a fair value of $34.11 a share.

This indicates that shares of Iron Mountain are priced at a 7.6% discount to fair value and offer 8.2% upside from the current price.

While Iron Mountain isn't trading at a massive discount according to my fair value estimates, I believe it is important to consider that I have done my best to factor in the questions over whether Iron Mountain will be able to successfully transition to data centers and fuel future growth.

It's very possible Iron Mountain may be undervalued by more than what I have estimated, but I always seek to ensure that I have left myself with what I believe to be an adequate margin of safety should the investment thesis not completely play out as I expect it will.

Summary: Iron Mountain's High Yield And Total Return Potential Make It A Buy

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Contender.

While dividend growth is expected to slow over the next few years as the company transitions more to data centers to fuel future growth, I believe this will position the company for attractive dividend growth potential over the long-term considering the current yield.

Despite the challenges to the company's business model as it stands, Iron Mountain's fundamentals remain relatively stable at this point and I am confident the management team will be able to lead the company into future growth via the transition to data centers.

Based upon my fair value estimates using valuation metrics from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the DDM, Iron Mountain is trading at an 8% discount to fair value.

Between the 7.8% yield and 2-3% annual AFFO growth, shares of Iron Mountain are likely to approximate my 10% annual total return requirement excluding the 0.8% annual valuation multiple expansion that I expect over the next decade as well.

It is for the above reasons that I recently doubled my position in Iron Mountain.

