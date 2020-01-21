Housing - The Next Up-Leg Is Coming

The major fortunes in America have been made in land. – John D. Rockefeller

As we discussed last week on the Lead-Lag Report, housing numbers have come in above expectations with that U.S. consumer running hot. Housing starts in the U.S. jumped 16.9% from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.608 million units in December 2019, the highest level since December 2006. This is fantastic news, but not unexpected, as we have been discussing how active the U.S. consumer is right now. Not to be outdone, either, is the fact that ultra-low interest rates are providing a boon to financing, which is ultimately spilling over into the housing market. Data for November was also revised higher, adjusting upward to 1.375 million units from the 1.365 million units reported last month. December was a month where expectations were only for 1.375 million units, so this was welcome news for the U.S. economy. Not that there has been much bad news lately!

Key data all over this report was positive as well, not just the headline number. Demand was fueled by mortgage rates being near a three-year low, a resilient job market, and also recent wage gains. Construction of single-family homes rose 11.2%, the highest since mid-2007, and ground breaking for multifamily (apartment buildings and condos, among others) rose a stellar 29.8%. That is the highest gain since 1986! This strong reading is just more fuel to the fire at this point and is showcasing how confident the developers are. Remember that U.S. homebuilder confidence posted “the highest back-to-back readings since 1999 in December and January amid a jump in prospective buyers and a bump in sales outlook.”

One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the cumulative wealth effect that the U.S. consumer is likely feeling right now. Not only do they have more in their $401k accounts, but they have also benefited from their housing situations, improving markedly over the last decade-plus. Interest rates have gone down so significantly that any debt they do have, including the mortgage on their homes, has gotten cheaper every few years – for the smart ones who have refinanced, at least. This all culminates in a multiplier effect throughout the economy. As consumers “feel” richer, they will spend more money. And as they spend more money, the economy continues stronger. After a massive meltdown in the last financial crisis due to housing, the consumer has de-levered significantly to take out the risk of a bubble bursting again. However, I think the housing market is poised to continue with these estimate-beating numbers throughout 2020 as the consumer starts to step on the gas at these never before seen interest rates. If not now, when? That will be a likely comment from your real estate agent!

So how do we turn this good economic news into investible advice? Simple and easy, using the SPDR homebuilders ETF (XHB). It has a great chart in the last 12 months, owns the bellwether names you want to own, and even has a small dividend of 0.85% to boot. It is a great way to get exposure to the sector without taking on specific company risks, although there are some great companies that the ETF holds that might be worth your time and further research. It’s cheap, with a gross expense ratio of 0.35%, and will get you the exposure to the homebuilders segment of the S&P Total Market Index that you are looking for. For me, that’s the safest way to invest your money in this idea, although it doesn’t necessarily have the most upside.

