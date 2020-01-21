UNG: Natural Gas Falling Off The Cliff Like It's 2015

Inventories dropped more than expected last week but remain way above previous year's levels.

Amid mild weather conditions continuing unabated half-way into the winter, natural gas (UNG) prices broke through a months-long consolidation to crumble to the lowest level since 2016. Even a larger than expected decline in inventories last week could not prevent the collapse, as on a longer horizon:

Working gas in storage at 3.039 trillion cubic feet were 494 billion cubic feet above the year-ago level, as well as 149 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, according to the EIA data. Source: MarketWatch

In fact, natural gas and inventory levels continue to follow a similar pattern during 2015-2016, with the latest plunge in prices after a multi-month consolidation resembling that of late 2015:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Futures Turn Contango: A Bearish Signal

Another source of negative headwind comes from the fact the term structure of natural gas futures switched back to contango, with 3-month contract trading above the 1-month after weeks on the other side:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Since 2010, when the spread between 3-month and 1-month contract turns positive while under 1%, there is a nearly 70% chance of further decline in the next 3 months. In fact, the last occurrence took place last month ahead of the waterfall drop:

Date NG1 NG3-NG1 Spread NG1 1-mo Forward NG1 3-mo Forward 01/25/2010 5.131 0.78% -6.20% -17.03% 12/13/2010 4.066 0.84% 10.18% -4.35% 01/10/2010 4.48 0.09% -12.72% -9.80% 12/16/2013 4.418 0.79% -2.08% 0.16% 3/10/2014 4.425 0.18% 4.41% 6.44% 6/16/2014 4.531 0.18% -12.80% -14.88% 7/14/2014 3.951 0.28% -4.43% -2.33% 1/26/2015 2.691 0.85% 1.60% -5.95% 12/12/2016 3.415 0.61% 0.12% -11.92% 1/16/2017 3.204 0.69% -11.55% 0.72% 6/24/2019 2.308 0.13% -6.02% 9.79% 7/8/2019 2.453 0.45% -13.62% -4.12% 12/23/2019 2.16 0.46% -7.41% (*3 weeks) 1/13/2020 2.00 0.50% Average -4.27% -3.29% % Positive 33.33% 33.33%

Roll Cost Adds To Downward Pressure on UNG

The outlook for UNG is even more dire, as discussed in our previous article, contango implies a negative roll yield which leads to the ETF underperforming relative to the futures contract. In other words, after slightly outperforming the futures in the past 4 weeks, we expect the opposite to occur for UNG going forward.

Therefore, we will be looking to sell call spreads in UNG to express our bearish outlook in natural gas until a cycle low similar to 2016 is formed. One indicator to keep an eye on is the large speculators' net short positioning, which had begun to shrink ahead of the ultimate bottom in early 2016:

Source: Commitment of Traders

The latest reading suggests that large speculators have increased their bearish conviction to the highest since 2016. With negative technicals and fundamentals on their side, we would certainly not want to step in front of that freight train.

