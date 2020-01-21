Darden Restaurants And Its Real Value

We'll learn if the current price matches the real value and if the stock is currently a good buy according to the valuation and fundamentals.

But slowdowns in fiscal 2020 are likely as Darden will probably face higher labor and health care-related costs.

Darden has been trending positively since its last earnings beat and shares are up over 4%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is one of the best-managed casual dining companies according to analyst John Staszak. But that didn’t stop him from downgrading DRI, noting higher labor and health care-related costs for the full fiscal year 2020.

Despite these headwinds, Darden has continued to improve its finances, however these improvements might just be a temporary fix. The adaptations that the company made included raising prices, offering popular menu items, and cutting costs. But even these improvements can’t continue to be made for an ongoing basis. The temporary fix was enough to offset rising labor and food costs. The company has also artificially boosted its per share earnings by decreasing share count as a result of share buybacks.

Eventually, if the headwinds persist, these temporary fixes won’t last and we should see a decline in the performance, earnings, and share price of the company.

In this article, we will closely examine the company to see if the fundamentals support continued stability and growth in the face of these headwinds. In addition we’ll do a valuation analysis to determine if the stock’s current price matches its real value and if now is a good time to buy the stock.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 82/100. Therefore, Darden Restaurants is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. DRI has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and ROIC. It has a mediocre score for Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that DRI seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been consistent at increasing over the past decade. Overall, share price average has grown by about 168.5% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.6%. This is an acceptable return, which is in line with the long-term S&P 500 return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have had volatile growth but have increased overall during the 10 year period.

Inconsistent earnings make it harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, DRI is not an ideal candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and mostly consistent at increasing. After declining in 2016, ROE has been increasing at a consistent rate. Five-year average ROE is good at around 26%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So DRI exceeds my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 77 Restaurant companies is N/A%. Darden’s ROE % is ranked higher than 91% of the 313 Companies in the Restaurants industry. ( Industry Median: 5.93 vs. NYSE:DRI: 26.99 )

Therefore, Darden Restaurants’ 5-year average of 26.3% and current ROE of 31.1% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been high and mostly stable for the past five years. ROIC has risen overall despite 2016 and this past year when ROIC fell slightly. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 21%. For return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), I also look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So DRI passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable between about 21% and 22% over the past five years. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So DRI has proven that it does not have the ability to reach high gross margins, even though the margins have remained stable.

DRI's Gross Margin % is ranked lower than 84% of the 331 Companies in the Restaurants industry. ( Industry Median: 48.26 vs. NYSE:DRI: 21.71 ).

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is typically a bad indicator, telling us that the company owes more than it owns.

DRI’s Current Ratio of .34 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so DRI does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to not be in good financial health. The company could use improvement in both the short-term and long-term financial situations.

When we dig further into Darden’s debt situation, we find that its net debt is only about 0.49 times its EBITDA. Its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, since it is 17.9 times the size. So we can be more relaxed about DRI’s conservative use of debt. In addition, Darden increased its EBIT by 10% over the past year, which makes that debt load seems even more manageable.

Plus, during the past three years, Darden has generated free cash flow of 84% of its EBIT. That means that Darden is in a strong position to pay down debt.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 22.2 indicates that DRI might be selling at a high price when comparing DRI’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of DRI has typically been between 19.2 and 21.8, so this indicates that DRI could be currently trading at a high price when comparing to DRI’s average historical PE Ratio range.

DRI currently pays a dividend of 3.09% (or 2.86% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 64%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend. Also notice that DRI has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.48% to 3.46%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend yields have stayed about the same (just under 3%) and haven't increased consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may not be desireable for dividend investors.

Although DRI participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of DRI, the company’s cash decreased from $536 million to $147 million from 2015 to 2018. Then went up to $457 million in 2019. So the cash situation seems inconsistent. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

As noted in the section where we looked closer into Darden’s EBIT and interest expense, we realized that the company’s debt load seems manageable and that it is in a strong position to pay down debt. So it is likely that the company has an adequate borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when DRI was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2018 and 2019. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2018, the company was buying back less stock, but not in 2019. So it appears that Darden doesn’t take the best advantage of their buyback timing.

If I were currently interested in buying DRI now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with DRI is about average. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent dividend. The dividend yield has been stable over the years and there is room to increase the dividend according to the payout ratio.

On the negative side, the dividend yield is not a high level when compared with the past, yields have not been increasing over the past 5 years, and share buy backs haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 5.02. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, DRI is overpriced.

If DRI continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DRI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DRI continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DRI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DRI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to DRI’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, DRI is about fairly priced.

If DRI continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $98 per share versus its current price of about $114, this would indicate that Darden Restaurants is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Darden Restaurants could use improvement with its financial health when considering its debt to equity and current ratio. Overall, the company seems to be well-suited to manage and pay off its debt though.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

The dividend situation is about average.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Now, let’s compare this stock to the S&P 500 index to see how it performs as an investment through a recession and over the long-term. From the chart below, we can see that DRI experienced a sharper and more significant decline than the index during the 2008 economic crisis (possibly because when the economy is down, less people are eating out). Recovery in years to follow was almost the same as the index in years following. In the years following 2015, DRI experienced greater growth than the S&P 500. It’s easy to see that DRI shows much more jagged movement or volatility than the smoother index fund. In summary, as an investor in DRI, we could expect more overall ups and downs and bigger losses during economic downturns. On the flip side, during booming times, we might experience more growth than the S&P 500.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 9.25%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 9.55% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 5.66% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 9.25% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 3.09% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 12.34%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on DRI’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 5.86% and -1.7%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.92%. So we’re at a total return of 8.78 % to 1.22%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 5.2% and 34.5%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 8.12% to 37.42 %.

Since the company doesn’t perform consistently, it’s harder to determine a typical return, but when averaging the numbers we come to an expected annual return of about 13%.

If considering actual past results of Darden Restaurants, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in DRI:

Initial Investment Date: 1/19/2010

End Date: 1/19/2020

Cost per Share: $32.09

End Date Price: $113.52

Total Dividends Received: $22.15

Total Return: 322.78%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 16%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in DRI:

Initial Investment Date: 1/19/2015

End Date: 1/19/2020

Cost per Share: $52.92

End Date Price: $113.52

Total Dividends Received: $13.05

Total Return: 139.17%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 19%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 16% to 19%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Darden Restaurants, and its existing brands, you could expect DRI to provide you with around at least a 10% to 12% return which would be similar to the S&P 500 performance. But if you buy and sell at opportune times, you could expect to reach an annual return of the high teens.

I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Darden is a decent company with mostly good long-term fundamentals. But the company could use improvement with its debt. Earnings are somewhat volatile, which could cause swings in price, but there is an opportunity to capitalize on these price swings for higher or quicker gains. There’s no question that this investment could produce annual gains up in the high teens, but gross margins are a concern since the company consistently lags in the industry. This is worrisome, which could indicate that the company doesn’t have much pricing power and could be more easily bested by competition. The big question that an investor will need to ask themselves is if they feel that Darden’s restaurants offer something unique that will allow their brands to continue profiting and overcoming the competition.

I personally don’t see anything very unique among Darden’s restaurants, but I will say that the company’s strengths are in its size and saturation of its restaurants across the USA. In addition, the company is taking advantage of its economy of scale to promote growth, especially in its newer and higher end brands. Overall, its restaurants might not offer the best food, prices, or anything particularly unique. But it does offer familiarity. So it doesn’t matter if you’re in Phoenix or a smaller city like Monroeville, Pennsylvania, if you see an Olive Garden or LongHorn Steakhouse, you kinda know what to expect.

In regards to buying the stock, it’s significantly overpriced at this time as my valuation analysis indicates. So before I would even consider buying, the stock would need to break under the $90 mark, so I could better assure that I’d be buying at a bargain price with some margin of safety.

