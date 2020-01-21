Fund Investors Sit On Their Hands While APs Remain Engaged In December

Summary

For the eighth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $42.6 billion into the conventional funds business for December.

For the twelfth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$37.6 billion for December) witnessed net inflows, while money market funds (+$65.4 billion) also witnessed net inflows.

Despite strong returns, for the eleventh consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$60.4 billion).

For the third month in a row, APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $52.4 billion for December. APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$38.9 billion), while also being net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$13.6 billion).

For 2019, APs injected more net new money into stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$167.2 billion) than into fixed income ETFs (+$151.6 billion).