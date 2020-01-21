Portfolio Update Q4 2019: 4 New Holdings, Increased Cash And Gold

Since my last update, I took profits in several holdings and used the proceeds to increase my cash balance and to start investing in gold.

My dividend income in the past quarter totalled $320.98, down 15.8% from last year. During the full year 2019, I received $1551.14 in dividends, up 32.7% from last year.

Looking at the progress of my dividend stock portfolio and my dividend income in Q4 2019.

"Wow - how is it possible that another year has passed so quickly!" These were my thoughts while watching the fireworks on New Year's Eve together with my beloved girlfriend, this year in Belgrade, Serbia. Looking back, I have to say: 2019 has been a very busy year, in my job, my private life, and - last but not least - as far as investing in the stock market is concerned. Let's take a look at how my stock portfolio has progressed in the last quarter of 2019.

My Background

Being 35 years old and based in Germany, I only entered the fascinating world of equity investment in January 2018. While I wish I had been able to start investing in stocks earlier, working full time for approximately 30 more years should allow me to build up my portfolio with a long-term perspective.

I guess my goal is one that many readers here on Seeking Alpha can relate to: I want to create an additional source of income that can support me during all phases of life and, especially, during retirement.

From my point of view, private retirement planning is of greater relevance than ever. If you look at the ageing population and stretched public finances in Europe, I don't believe politicians will be able to deliver on the promises that they make to the population today. People in Europe can't expect state pensions to be able to support a comfortable life during their retirement anymore.

This is why I am glad that two years ago, I started investing a considerable part of my income in the stock market on a regular basis. While I know that I am a beginner, I am proud to have taken my investments into my own hands and believe that I will get better and better over time.

Changes to my overall asset allocation

In December, I made some changes to my asset allocation. After a strong fourth quarter for the stock market - the S&P 500 went up around 11%, I took some chips off the table by selling stocks and putting the cash into my savings account and into a new position in an exchange-traded commodity (ETC) for gold.

For quite some time, I have wanted a cash position equivalent to that of 10 to 12 monthly salaries which would easily be able to cover for unforeseen expenses and take advantage of sudden price changes in the stock market. However, still being a relatively young investor with limited financial resources, I have recently prioritised investing in stocks over-extending my cash position.

Like for most investors, 2019 has been a good year for me, and the majority of my holdings have gained considerably in value. I felt that if I wanted to bring my cash position up to the desired level, I should make better use of these capital gains now, as no one knows which direction the stock market will take me in the following months and years - according to the credo, "Leave the party while you are still having fun".

The decision to buy a gold ETC aimed to expand my assets beyond stocks and cash for better overall diversification. During the course of this year, I will continuously increase this position with a monthly savings plan, which will help even out possible volatility in the gold price.

On 2nd January 2020, my asset allocation was as follows:

Source: The chart was created by the author with Google Sheets.

I am aware that my current asset allocation may seem very defensive to many of you. However, everyone's personal situation and risk tolerance are different, and I am happy to have brought my cash position up to an equivalent of 10-12 monthly salaries. And as time goes by, my asset allocation will become less defensive again, as I will invest a considerable part of my income in stocks in 2020.

Changes within my stock portfolio

As mentioned above, I have sold or reduced several positions in Q4 2019, mainly to free up cash. However, I have also included four new stocks in my dividend portfolio. Here is an overview of my main transactions in Q4 2019:

After a steep stock price increase in the past year, I sold my position in Canadian utility Transalta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF; TSX:RNW) at a price of $11, locking in a nice 38% capital gain. I put most of the proceeds on my savings account and reinvested the rest in the British utility National Grid plc (NGG). Rated "Baa1" by Moody's, National Grid plc's business consists of the distribution of electricity and natural gas, and the company has a high dividend yield, currently at 4.9%. Having entered the stock at a price of $12, which is close to the 52-week-high, I will gradually extend this position in the coming months.

I sold my shares in Swedish security services provider Securitas AB (OTCPK:SCTBF) at a price of $17, locking in capital gains of 11%. As a replacement for this industrial holding, I started a new position in the well-known German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), at a price of $129, close to the 52-week-high. Siemens AG has a diversified business, operating in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization, has an A1 credit rating from Moody's, and a decent dividend yield of nearly 3.4%.

I sold my position in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF): the stock has performed nicely (it went up nearly 20% in Q4), allowing me to sell at a price of $47 and lock in capital gains of 26%. I chose to reinvest a part of the proceeds from this transaction in Medtronic plc (MDT) instead. This change avoids risk concentration, as I now also own shares of Siemens Healthineers' corporate parent Siemens AG. My entry price for Medtronic is $112, 6% under the current 52-week high. In 2020, I will gradually extend this position with a monthly savings plan.

I also sold my position in BB Biotech AG (OTC:BBAGF) and replaced it by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Even though I sold my shares with a capital loss of 9% (excluding dividends), I am happy that I did it because I did not like BB Biotech's dividend policy. Their dividend is calculated in correspondence to the volume-weighted average price of its shares in December of the respective fiscal year. This means that dividend payments can vary and that in years with the poor performance of the stock price, investors will suffer twice by losing capital and getting paid a smaller dividend. On the contrary, Johnson & Johnson has a long streak of dividend increases and a rare AAA credit rating. Having acquired the stock at a price of $136, around 9% under the current 52-week high of $149, I intend to extend my position over time.

Lastly, I sold/reduced the following positions: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) at $158 with a capital gain of 27%, Apple Inc. (AAPL) at $281 with a capital gain of 25%, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) at $499 with a capital gain of 15%, LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) at $462 with a capital gain of 12%, Nike Inc. (NKE) at $100 with a capital gain of 11%, Visa Inc. (V) at a price of $188 with a capital gain of 11%, and Procter & Gamble Company (PG) at a price of $125 with a slight loss of -0.5% (for all positions mentioned: dividends not included). The decision to sell/reduce these assets served only to lock in capital gains and/or to increase my cash position but does not mean that my investment case for these companies would have changed. I will aim to rebuild positions in these stocks in 2020.

On 2nd January 2020, my portfolio was composed as follows:

Source: The Chart was created by the author with Google Sheets.

Dividend income summary in Q4 and FY 2019

My dividend income (after all taxes, converted to US-Dollars) in Q4 2019 totalled $320.98. This constitutes a decrease of 15.8% compared to Q4 2018. The decrease in dividend income was the consequence of an increased focus on lower yielding, dividend growth stocks.

In Q4, I received dividends from 14 holdings. Strong dividend payers in the past quarter were the usual suspects - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) with $49.77 and Transalta Renewables Inc. with a total of $45.52. Exceptionally, I received two dividend payments by my ETFs in Q4, as the last quarterly dividend of both ETFs was paid in December instead of January.

Here is a detailed overview of the companies that paid me in the past three months:

Company or fund Ticker Oct Nov Dec Apple Inc. AAPL $6.85 BlackRock Inc. BLK $12.17 Johnson & Johnson JNJ $19.69 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM $18.50 LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY $4.96 Microsoft Corporation MSFT $5.31 Pfizer Inc. PFE $25.20 Procter & Gamble Company PG $7.92 Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.B $49.77 Texas Instruments Inc. TXN $9.25 Transalta Renewables Inc. OTC:TRSWF, TSX:RNW $15.10 $15.16 $15.26 Vanguard FTSE All World High Dividend Yield ETF LSE:VHYL $38.01 $25.13 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO $39.83 $11.25 Visa Inc. V $1.62 Total $111.44 $39.18 $170.36

For the full year 2019, my dividend income of $1551.14 increased by 32.7% compared to 2018. This is a nice increase and also the logical consequence of the increased amount of newly invested capital.

The following chart illustrates the overall progress of my dividend income in the past year:

Source: The Chart was created by the author with Google Sheets.

Conclusion and outlook on 2020

All in all, I feel that in 2019, I have made many important investment decisions and brought my asset allocation and dividend stock portfolio on the right track. Now, it is time to follow through and build up my assets.

I don't expect my dividend income in 2020 to be impacted too much by my asset sales in Q4 2019, as I have sold primarily lower yielding stocks. During the coming year, I will work hard on filling the gaps created by my asset sales and return to a balanced dividend portfolio comprising 20 individual high and lower yielding holdings and two ETFs.

By the end of Q1 2020, I already hope to have at least small positions in all holdings again and will continue extending them during the course of the year. Having increased my cash position considerably and having started a position in gold, I also believe that I will be able to look at the stock market in a more relaxed way, no matter which direction it will take me this year.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and to everyone on Seeking Alpha, all the best and happy investing!

If you like this article and want to read more about my journey as a dividend investor, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BASFY, BFFAF, CHL, JNJ, JPM, MDT, NGG, NSRGY, NSRGF, PFE, PG, RIO, RDS.B, TXN, SIEGY, ZURVY, ZFSVF, VWO, VANGUARD FTSE ALL WORLD HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD ETF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice but only a presentation of my personal opinion and strategy. Investors must do their own due diligence/consult a qualified financial advisor before making an investment decision.