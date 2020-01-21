Home Product Center: Weak Same Store Sales Growth Mitigated By Margin Expansion

Home Product Center's Home Service business and Mega Home stores have the potential to deliver significant growth for the company in the medium term.

Gross margin expansion driven by a higher proportion of private label sales and operating efficiency improvements from a new distribution center could help to offset weak same stores sales growth.

Home Product Center's same store sales growth for its flagship HomePro format was weak at -1.7% YoY in 3Q2019, due to low consumer confidence and a lackluster Thai property market.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Thailand-listed home improvement retailer Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCPK:HPCRF) (OTC:HPCUF) [HMPRO:TB]. Weak same store sales growth in the near term could be offset by gross margin expansion driven by a higher proportion of private label sales and operating efficiency improvements from a new distribution center. I do not find Home Product Center's valuations sufficiently attractive, even after taking into account the growth potential of Home Product Center's Home Service business and Mega Home stores in the medium term.

Home Product Center trades at 29.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 29 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Home Product Center shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker HMPRO:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is more than $6.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2001, Home Product Center is the largest home improvement retailer in Thailand operating 111 stores (including six in Malaysia) under three store concepts, namely HomePro, HomePro S, and Mega Home as of end-September 2019. HomePro S is the smaller format version of the company's flagship HomePro store concept with average store size approximately a sixth of that of HomePro stores. The Mega Home store concept and format is discussed in a separate section of this article.

Home Product Center's Store Footprint

Source: Home Product Center's 3Q2019 Investor Presentation

Weak Same Store Sales Growth And Slow New Store Expansion

Home Product Center's same store sales growth for its flagship HomePro format was -1.7% YoY in 3Q2019, versus same store sales growth of +5.6% and +0.3% for 2Q2019 and 3Q2018 respectively. HomePro's same store sales growth was +2.2% YoY for 9M2019. A couple of factors was responsible for HomePro's weak same store sales growth in 3Q2019 and 9M2019.

Firstly, consumer confidence in Thailand hit a 39-month low in September 2019, as per the consumer confidence index chart below. The 72.2 points for the consumer confidence index in September 2019 was the lowest it has been since July 2016. Low crop product prices affecting farmers' income, a strong Thai baht impacting exports, a decline in international tourist arrivals and global economic uncertainty were among the key factors which affected the confidence of Thai consumers.

Things have not improved in the past three and a half months. Thailand's consumer confidence index dropped further to 68.3 in December 2019, representing a new 68-month low last seen in May 2014.

Consumer Confidence Index In Thailand

Source: Home Product Center's 3Q2019 Investor Presentation

Secondly, Thailand's residential property segment, a leading indicator of home improvement retailers' sales, remained lackluster. Morgan Stanley (MS) expects Thailand residential pre-sales to decline by -25% YoY in 2019 and remain flat for 2020. Apart from weak consumer confidence, tighter loan-to-value measures, requiring home buyers in Thailand to make a minimum down payment for second mortgages and third & subsequent mortgages at 10%-20% and 30% of the home price, have hurt residential pre-sales in the country.

Thirdly, there was significant flooding in August and September 2019 in Thailand. While there could be potentially a rebound in subsequent quarters due to pent-up demand following the floods, demand could take a longer than expected time to normalize given weak consumer confidence and the lackluster residential property market.

Looking ahead, market consensus expects HomePro's same store sales growth to improve from +1.2% in FY2018 to +2.5% and +2.9% in FY2019 and FY2020 respectively. There could be room for disappointment, if HomePro's actual same store sales growth comes below expectations.

Also, Home Product Center's five new store openings planned for 2019 are below expectations. In comparison, Home Product Center added six new stores in 2018, nine new stores in 2017 and nine new stores in 2016. Given a weak same store sales growth outlook, Home Product Center's slower-than-expected new store expansion could make it even more challenging for the company to achieve top line growth going forward.

Home Product Center's New Store Expansion Plan For 2019

Source: Home Product Center's 3Q2019 Investor Presentation

Gross Margin Expansion

Home Product Center's gross margin has been expanding gradually in the past few years, increasing from 25.5% in FY2016 to 27.5% in FY2018 and 27.1% in 3Q2019. There could be potential for further gross margin expansion, which could help to offset weak same store sales growth and slow new store expansion.

Home Product Center's Historical Profit Margins

Source: Home Product Center's 3Q2019 Investor Presentation

One key driver of Home Product Center's gross margin expansion is private label brands. Home Product Center currently has approximately 3,000 SKUs or Stock Keeping Units sold (a total of 40,000 SKUs for the company as a whole) under its 30-plus private label brands. The revenue contribution (as a percentage of total revenue) of private label brands for Home Product Center increased from 19.6% in FY2018 to 19.9% in 9M2019. The medium to long term target for private label brands' revenue contribution is 25%, implying significant room for gross margin expansion over time.

Home Product Center's Private Label Brands

Source: Home Product Center's 3Q2019 Investor Presentation

Another driver of Home Product Center's margin improvement is the company's new distribution center in North Bangkok which commenced operations in 3Q2019. This new distribution center utilizes an automated storage and retrieval system, and Home Product Center claims that the new distribution center improves operating efficiency by 50% with 30% less manpower needed, compared with existing distribution centers.

In addition, Home Product Center continues to improve and optimize the product purchase processes of its various store formats and concepts in both Thailand and Malaysia, so as to consolidate purchasing power for bulk purchases to save on overall purchasing costs.

On the flip side, Home Product Center's gross margin partially benefited from a stronger Thai baht relative to the Chinese yuan, as the company sources a significant proportion of its products from China. There is no guarantee that such favorable foreign exchange trends will persist going forward.

Home Service Business And Mega Home Business Have Growth Potential In The Medium Term

Home Product Center's Home Service business which was started in 2005, provides ancillary services complementary to the home improvement products it sells, such as installation, checkup, cleaning electrical appliance maintenance and home renovation services. The Home Service business accounted for under 2% of Home Product Center's revenue in FY2018, but has historically served as an effective platform to cross-sell its home improvement products.

The Home Service business did not manage to scale up in the past due to two key reasons. Firstly, the Home Service business also offered its services to Home Product Center customers who shopped at the company's HomePro and Mega Home stores. Secondly, the Home Service business' sales channels were limited to its call center and website. In early 2018, Home Product Center launched the Home Service mobile application in The App Store and the Play Store, with its services available to everyone, including those who are not customers of Home Product Center. More importantly, the Home Service business is no longer just reliant on its in-house technicians and service team, but it also leverages on the Home Service mobile app to serve as a matchmaker between third party contractors and repairmen who wish to offer their services to consumers.

Home Product Center's Home Service Mobile App On The App Store And The Play Store

Source: The App Store and The Play Store

Separately, Home Product Center's Mega Home stores have growth potential in terms of new store openings and product sales mix. Mega Home (started in 2013) differs from HomePro in that it sells a full range of wholesale and retail housing and construction products, and targets clients beyond end-users such as contractors, re-sellers and project owners.

Home Product Center expanded the new store format quickly and grew the number of Mega Home stores from four in FY2014 to 11 in FY2016. However, the company only opened a single store in the next two years between FY2017 and FY2018, as Mega Home stores faced challenges from stiffer competition and weaker upcountry consumption growth.

Home Product Center resumed store network expansion plans for Mega Home in 4Q2019 with the opening of two new stores. With only 14 Mega Home stores in Thailand as of end-2019, Home Product Center still has room to expand Mega Home's store network. As a comparison, a peer and competitor of Mega Home, Thai Watsadu has 50 stores in Thailand as of end-2019, of which 15 stores are located in Bangkok and the other 35 stores located in upcountry Thailand. Furthermore, Thai Watsadu has set a target of opening five new stores in 2020.

Also, Mega Home stores have the lowest revenue contribution from private labels among the different store formats under Home Product Centers. The revenue contribution of private labels for the HomePro Thailand, HomePro S Thailand and HomePro Malaysia stores were approximately 20%, 22% and 30% respectively in 9M2019. In contrast, private label products only accounted for a high single-digit percentage of sales for Mega Home stores. This implies that the potential for further gross margin expansion is the highest for Home Product Center's Mega Home stores.

Valuation

Home Product Center trades at 33.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 29.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of Bt16.10 as of January 20, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 29 times.

Home Product Center is valued by the market at 19.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 18.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple was approximately 16 times.

Home Product Center offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 2.4% and 2.7% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Home Product Center are weaker-than-expected same store sales growth, slower-than-expected new store expansion, lower-than-expected profit margins, weaker-than-expected performance from Mega Home, and a longer-than-expected time taken for its Home Service business to gain traction.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.