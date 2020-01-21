Natural Gas Is Fundamentally Dislocated Here, But Weather Dictates The Short-Term Moves

Bearishness already is priced in, so if weather models turn supportive, prices can easily recover $2.3/MMBtu.

Natural gas prices are undervalued, and there's no one really in disagreement with this. The problem is that during winter gas trading, the short-term moves are entirely driven by weather model changes, and in this case, the ECMWF-EPS, or nicknamed King Euro.

ECMWF-EPS has been especially bearish lately and winning against all the other weather models. In fact, it has led the other models by close to a week now in its bearish forecast, but it didn't do a good job two weeks ago predicting the incoming warm trend either. This is what makes winter gas trading so difficult and some people can't stomach the volatility (we are close to not being able to stomach it).

Our UGAZ position today was stopped out for a loss of ~22% at $50 today. We have injected an additional $50k into the NG trading portfolio, boosting our capital allocated to $150k up from $100k.

Our strategy is simple:

We know natural gas is fundamentally cheap, but being fundamentally cheap doesn't mean it will rally right away. This requires a catalyst, which in this case is bullish weather. Given the market has now been burned three times on the incoming bullish weather only to flip bearish, the next set-up has to be "obvious" before anyone has the courage to go long. This implies that the cold blast will need to be confirmed over and over again before people finally start dipping their toes in.

At the moment, things look grim as ECMWF-EPS has forecasted a torch pattern in the Northeast for the 5-10 day outlook.

Even with this bearish model outlook, we have EOS projected at 1.84 Tcf. By Feb. 4, we have natural gas storage falling to 2.303 Tcf.

Given where natural gas prices are trading at today, the market is implying 2.1 Tcf.

In 2016, natural gas prices bottomed around $1.6/MMBtu, but storage levels were +600 Bcf to our current estimate. This would then imply that the weather outlook would have to be bearish for February, March, and April in order for us to even get close to those figures.

This is unlikely, especially given that thanks to falling Lower 48 production, fundamental supply/demand is actually at a small deficit.

All of this leads us to the conclusion that natural gas is undervalued.

Lastly, whenever natural gas prices fell below $2.5/MMBtu for an extended period of time, Lower 48 production starts to fall.

This is because as prices crash, producers will have to cut back capex plans and reduce completions. If current prices hold, we expect Lower 48 production to fall down to ~90 Bcf/d by year end.

The key then is to figure out when we can go long without getting our head chopped off... again.

For the time being, we see this pattern taking shape. The Alaska trough is expected to start moving South into the Lower 48. But what needs to happen for the bullish trend to continue is for the ridge in the Northeast to move north to create a stratospheric warming event. This isn't in the forecast yet and remains an issue for the long set-up.

What we will need to see is for the arctic oscillation to start turning negative, so we know that bullish event is coming.

Conclusion

Natural gas prices are fundamentally undervalued and won't be sustainable sub $2. But the key to a long set-up is bullish weather as winter gas trading is primarily driven by the weather outlook.

When the bullish weather set-up does come this time, it may take a few days of confirmation before the market believes in it given how many times longs have been burned. Wait for the obvious set-up and go back in is our game plan.

If a cold blast gets forecasted, we see prices quickly recovering back to $2.3 as the market is currently very dislocated.

