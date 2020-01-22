Top 3 "Phoenix" Plays For Q1 2020: #1 Cognizant Technology Solutions

In my earnings newsletter, we have our own vernacular. From my Exposing Earnings Handbook:

Phoenix

A phoenix is a mythical bird that rises from ashes. These stocks are undervalued, disrespected, and will likely experience a comeback on earnings.

Based on the above quantitative models and fundamental analysis, I label a stock as a Phoenix when I believe it will act contrary to analyst expectations and rise after earnings.

The probability and risk/reward curve are both in the bulls’ favor. Always play these long.

We are going to be looking at three Phoenix plays I found for January 2020. We are starting with one that has particularly good performance in the first quarter of the year. For more in-depth information or particular questions, either contact me in the EE chat or in the comments section below.

Cognizant Technical Solutions (CTSH)

Stocks with seasonal patterns are the most reliable for earnings plays. Sometimes, we only play a stock’s earnings once per year because of strong reliability in a certain quarter. CTSH has such a reliability in its January earnings, and the post-earnings drift tends to lead to excess gains for the two months following earnings.

Take a look at the gains you would have experienced were you to only hold CTSH for its first quarter earnings and the following two months over the last four-year election cycle:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

The result is half the drawdown but 4x the Sharpe ratio. CTSH’s major selloffs do not come in FQ4, but its major gains certainly do. Even without an in-depth earnings analysis, holding CTSH over the first three months of the year makes statistical sense.

This will be the first FQ4 with CTSH’s new CEO. Expectations are lower than average, as is usual when a CEO changes. This is generally good for earnings, as the shift in a CEO typically has little impact on the company’s short-term bottom line.

In addition, as my readers likely know, management optimism is important for post-earnings stock price movement. More optimistic management teams typically imply excess returns. New CEOs are usually quite excited to take the reins, driving the company in a potentially new direction (new CEO Brian Humphries is primarily focused on technological growth, it appears), and thus bring extra optimism to a company.

Insiders also can help us find possible tops. When insider selling spikes, insiders typically are taking profit on what they see to be a top for the stock. Buying, however, is correlated with excess returns:

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Stocks with lots of insider transactions before earnings is usually related to earnings selloffs more so than rallies. You can see in the chart of CTSH that this large amount of insider selling was indeed paired with a peak in the stock. Low amounts of insider transactions prior to earnings, coupled with a large ratio of institutions to general public holding the stock tends to predict better-than-expected returns on the stock after earnings:

(Source: Simplywall.st)

These are both bullish indicators for CTSH’s upcoming earnings. Many other earnings predictors I looked at also imply a rally for CTSH’s upcoming quarterly earnings. For example, earnings tends to be correlated with stock price movement (this is not true for many stocks, for which guidance is more important), and profit margins are not only high but increasing (12.6%, an 36% increase year-over-year), which is good for earnings in the short-term (high profit margins tend to mean-revert over long periods of time).

Add to this that CTSH has risen on Q4 earnings three out of the past four years (2016 saw a selloff, but the stock quickly rebounded), and we see a strong bullish earnings opportunity in CTSH. With CTSH buying back shares, the stock is bolstered from the bottom, pointing to a positive payoff curve. Finally, the existence of an area gap tells us that the current entry point is likely below CTSH’s future, short-term value, as area gaps usually fill:

(Source: E-Trade Pro)

In short, CTSH looks like a good long earnings play and is one of my best Phoenix plays for 2020. We will be discussing options strategies in my newsletter.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.