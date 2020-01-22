Upwork: Compelling Valuation Amid Steep 2019 Drop

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are expected to be right around breakeven for FY19, despite much steeper losses in the prior year.

Revenue growth has sustained in the low ~20% range, while the company has also made progress on margins and cash flow.

Shares of Upwork have shed nearly half of their value in 2019 while the core business continues to hum along.

While most of the market's mid-cap tech stocks have been huge winners in 2019, a small handful have been major losers. Sitting firmly in this category is Upwork (UPWK), a late 2018 IPO that is best known for its freelancer marketplace. Since debuting in the public markets at greater than $20 per share, Upwork has shed more than half of its value - with the majority of these losses occurring late in 2019.

To be sure, Upwork isn't alone in sustaining huge losses in 2019 - many internet marketplace companies, including the likes of Uber (UBER), have also retained massive losses in the back half of 2019. But though there's a lull in market perception for these companies, the general trend is moving in the direction of favoring "flexible workplaces" and the freelance gig economy. Marketplaces like Upwork's are a key engine in this burgeoning market.

When I last wrote on Upwork more than a year ago, shares were in the high teens and revenue growth had just recently decelerated sharply from the near-30% range to the low 20s. In the intervening time, Upwork has managed to stabilize its revenue growth and prevent further deceleration, while also making huge strides in profitability and cash flow - which are indicators of quality that are incredibly important in an expensive market. Though my last opinion on Upwork had been negative, I'm far more willing now to invest in this stock at its much lower valuation. We're seen already that some of the high-flyers of 2019 within tech mid-caps, like Okta (OKTA) and Avalara (AVLR), have begun to retrace their gains. With an undemanding valuation, there's plenty of Upwork to catch up to its peers.

A look at Upwork's fundamental performance in 2019 - so far

Upwork has released three quarters of its fiscal 2019 performance thus far, with the final fourth quarter (and all-important FY20 outlook) to follow in early February. Though Upwork's sluggish stock price performance would suggest that the company's fundamentals have fallen flat over the past year, the truth is anything but. Take a look at the company's YTD 2019 performance below:

Figure 1. Upwork YTD 2019 results Source: Upwork 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues have grown 19% y/y in the first nine months of 2019, with revenue growth accelerating in the third quarter to 23% y/y growth (actuals of $78.8 million handily beat out over Wall Street's expectations of $77.7 million, or +21% y/y growth). Note that Upwork is still barely scratching the surface of its full market opportunity - the company believes its total TAM to be $560 billion, which means Upwork's current revenue scale covers less than 1% of the total market.

Its primary growth strategy is to continue investing in enterprise sales. Upwork's biggest opportunity lies in connecting large employers to freelancers that can perform work remotely. The Wall Street Journal, for example, recently put out an article detailing how the once-ubiquitous executive assistant/secretary has gradually faded from the modern workplace, replaced in many cases by remote workers. It's trends like these that position companies like Upwork to be the middleman between freelancer and employer - and when done at scale, Upwork stands to benefit tremendously.

Upwork's enterprise deals also benefit from providing the company with steady, SaaS subscriptions. And like many of its SaaS peers, Upwork benefits from a "land and expand" sales strategy. Though initial deployments within new clients tend to be small, Upwork grows with its clients over time. Upwork has noted 125% client retention among its enterprise and business customers, indicating a high rate of upsells into its existing B2B customer base.

Upwork's "take rate" - the measure of how much revenue it generates from these marketplace transactions between employee and employer - has also been on the rise. In Upwork's most recent quarter, take rate rose 40bps to 13.4%, up from 13.0% in the year-ago quarter. This illustrates Upwork's continued market power and is an important driver of stabilizing revenue growth in the ~20% range.

Profitability continues to find leverage

Alongside a stabilizing top line, Upwork also continues to make significant progress on growing its bottom line. The company has executed on operational efficiencies to drive pro forma gross margins up to 72% in 3Q19, up four points relative to 68% in the year-ago quarter.

Year-to-date, Upwork has also generated $5.5 million of adjusted EBITDA - representing a 2.5% EBITDA margin, up from virtually break-even in the year-ago period:

Figure 2. Upwork adj. EBITDA trends Source: Upwork 3Q19 earnings release

Upwork has also managed to stabilize its cash flow losses. Year-to-date operating cash flows totaled $2 million so far, despite an -$8 million loss in the year-ago quarter; the reversal was even more pronounced in Q3, where a year-ago loss of -$18.6 million was converted into a gain of $29.8 million:

Figure 3. Upwork operating cash flows Source: Upwork 3Q19 earnings release

In my view, the era of "growth at all costs" tech stocks has come to a pause. Ever since the WeWork fallout (and the subsequent demise of a number of Softbank-backed startups, as well as other cash-guzzling companies), investors have paid far more attention to a company's bottom line. Upwork's ~20% revenue growth may not exactly be exciting when many recent IPOs are showing growth in the 40-50% range, but at least its breakeven EBITDA/cash flow distinguishes it from many of its peers.

Valuation and key takeaways

Despite these core improvements in its fundamentals, Upwork's valuation have fallen to what I consider to be a "bargain-basement" multiple. At present share prices just above $10, Upwork trades at a market cap of just $1.13 billion. After netting out the $131.6 million of cash and $13.4 million of debt on Upwork's balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of just $1.01 billion.

For the upcoming fiscal year FY20, Wall Street analysts are expecting revenues of $357.5 million (representing a reasonable growth rate of +19% y/y, which looks more than achievable after Upwork exited Q3 at a 23% y/y growth rate), according to Yahoo Finance. This puts Upwork's current valuation at 2.82x EV/FY20 revenues. Even when pitting Upwork to some of the other underperforming dogs in the software sector (with sub-20% growth, like Box (BOX) and Dropbox (BOX)), this multiple seems quite light:

I'm reversing my prior opinion on Upwork to a bullish one, given the company's stable fundamental performance and undemanding valuation. True value is difficult to find in today's market, and Upwork has become a diamond in the rough amid bloated valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UPWK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.