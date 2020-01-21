Bank OZK Beats, But Investors Are Focusing On Any Sign Of Credit Issues

Although pre-provision profits are likely to decline through 2020, I believe the longer-term valuation opportunity here is getting much more interesting.

I’ve been cautious on Bank OZK (OZK) for a while now, and I don’t feel as though I’ve missed much – the shares are down about 10% since my January 2019 article on the stock and up less than 2% since my last article – lagging the broader bank sector by about 10% and 3%, respectively, to say nothing of banks I’ve preferred like First Horizon (FHN). I believe there are multiple issues weighing on Bank OZK – a slowing non-residential construction market, growing competition from nontraditional lenders, adverse asset/liability betas, and concern over credit quality.

I’m more and more interested in the valuation opportunity, though, and the risk-adjusted return potential. Credit losses are certainly an ongoing risk, and given Bank OZK’s willingness to write larger loans, the headline risk is not small. Still, the bank should be able to more than handle some losses, and I think a lot of the rate/NIM risk is already in place. If mid-single-digit core earnings growth is still a valid long-term expectation, I believe these shares are starting to show some real appeal.

A Quarter With Two Stories – The Income Statement Story Was Good

Bank OZK did well in the fourth quarter as far as most of those items reported through the income statement, as revenue, pre-provision profits, and core EPS all beat expectations.

Revenue declined 4% yoy and came in flat qoq, which is a decent result given current circumstances and more than 2% ahead of expectations. Net interest income declined 6% yoy and 2% qoq, also better than expected, as net interest margin declined 6bp less than expected (down 40bp yoy and 11bp qoq), while the balance sheet grew some (average earning assets up about 3% yoy and 1% qoq). Non-interest income rose 7% yoy and 15%, beating expectations by more than 10%, due largely to bank-owned life insurance.

Operating expenses rose almost 10% yoy and 3% qoq, driving negative leverage for the fourth quarter in a row. While operating expenses were about 2% higher than expected, the miss was much smaller in terms of efficiency ratio. I had previously noted that Bank OZK was going to experience some weak quarters in terms of pre-provision profits, and that’s happening – pre-provision profit was down 13% yoy and 2% qoq, though that was still about 3% better than expected, beating by $0.03/share. Provisioning expense was lower than expected, partly offset by a higher tax rate, and core EPS beat by about $0.025/share.

The Balance Sheet Story Was Not As Good

Bank OZK’s lending activity came in short of expectations, with end-of-period loans up more than 2% yoy but down about 1% qoq (average balances were up more than 3% and up almost 1%, respectively). Non-purchased loans rose 9% yoy and 2% qoq, but the bank reported an unusually high level of repayments that pushed the end-of-period numbers down on a qoq basis. Unfortunately this high level of repayment activity seems likely to continue into 2020, further pressuring Bank OZK’s loan growth opportunities. Unfunded loan balances declined 1% on a qoq basis.

Within the loan book, average construction, CRE, and consumer loans all increased by more or less the same percentage on a qoq basis (a little less than 1%). With Bank OZK’s loan book heavily tied to short-term LIBOR, it’s no surprise that loan yields declined – down 44bp yoy and 23bp overall and down 46bp and 22bp in the originated portfolio.

Deposit-gathering activity wasn’t bad. End-of-period deposits rose 3% yoy and were flat qoq, while average balances rose 4% and 1%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose more than 3% yoy and almost 3% qoq on an average balance basis – a very respectable result relative to many banks this quarter. That said, Bank OZK still has a relatively low mix of non-interest-bearing deposits (15%) and higher than average deposit costs.

Credit was mixed, but moreso on a sentiment and perception basis. The non-performing asset ratio and net charge-off ratio are not problematic, but management downgraded its one known problem credit (the only one with a loan-to-value ratio above 65%). While Bank OZK may well take a loss on this loan, I think the issue is more that it reminds investors that there are some large credits on the books and if they go bad, it will make for some ugly quarters.

Challenges Both In Operations And Perception

Bank OZK management acknowledged widespread pressure on multi-family property pricing, which is really not new or surprising if you follow commercial real estate markets. Likewise, comments about weaker condo absorption in New York City aren’t surprising. News that repayments will exceed 2019 levels in 2020 was not a welcome update, though also perhaps not so surprising given the environment – projects are finishing up, but new investment/building activity has definitely slowed. On top of that, Bank OZK faces considerably more competition from nontraditional sources now than in past cycles.

As far as credit goes, it’s worth remembering that Bank OZK’s RESG business has a cumulative history of less than $57 million in charged-off loans and an exceptionally good long-term credit history. Still, this is a bank that lends into sectors (construction especially) that have proven over multiple cycles to carry greater credit risk, and Bank OZK will make loans that others won’t both in terms of size and risk (though Bank OZK would argue that the real risk is lower). Bank OZK looks well-reserved, but the reality is that it’s going to take a full cycle to answer the questions of whether or not the underwriting is really that good and/or whether the reserves are adequate – this is a classic case of “you don’t know until you know”, and even the bank doesn’t know (they wouldn’t fund loans they know are going to go bad).

Looking at the financials, I think Bank OZK could well see year-over-year declines in pre-provision profits for every quarter in 2020, and likewise the bank may be looking at declines in reported NIM into 2021. On a more positive note, one-third of the funded loans are already at their rate floors (and close to half when unfunded commitments are included) and the negative operating leverage should stop in a quarter or two.

The Outlook

I’ve trimmed back my expectations for 2020, largely due to the impact of weaker net loan growth and weaker loan yields. My core expectations haven’t changed so much, though, and my medium-term and long-term core earnings expectations are still on either side of “mid-single-digits” (a little less than 5% for the next five years, a little more than 6% for the next 10 years).

Discounting those earnings back, as well as incorporating a PE-based methodology and my preferred ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe fair value for Bank OZK is in the low-to-mid $30’s. Even if you believe Bank OZK should carry a 15% discount on a PE basis due to its higher risk, the shares still look a little undervalued.

The Bottom Line

It may well prove to be premature to get bullish on Bank OZK now. The real estate cycle could turn even more negative and those credit risks in Bank OZK’s books could become a bigger issue. Then again, investing involves taking on risks and looking for those opportunities where you’re being adequately (or more than adequately) compensated for the risk. At this point, I think the headline risk now outweighs the operating risk; that doesn’t mean that the shares wouldn’t still underperform, but I think the underlying valuation/undervaluation is getting to a point where investors should start considering this name again.

