Boeing Shares Remain Unattractive

In two previous analyses, we had a look at the costs related to the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding and what implications the changes to the production plans have for Boeing. We estimated the costs of the Boeing 737 MAX using a 12-month and a 15-month grounding scenario. What we observed is that the costs of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis varies between and $21.5B-$32B depending on the grounding duration. The reason for this widespread in the costs for a grounding difference of just three months is the fact the scaling of the costs is not linear but happens in a compounding fashion. This likely also is one of the reasons why Boeing tried to get the Boeing 737 MAX recertified by Q4.

The above results follow from two separate analyses which you can read here and here. Our model uses a wide array of variables, making the analysis rather difficult. However two key variables are the grounding duration which is tied to the recertification process and the missed profit per passenger, which varies from airline to airline. In this analysis we will vary that profit figure to research the sensitivity of the missed profit per passenger parameter to the cost estimate and share price.

Missed profit per passenger

The missed profit per passenger is not a random number, but it's important to understand where it comes from. When the Boeing 737 MAX crisis was in its early stages and mid-summer return-to-service target still was considered plausible, as the industry was still expecting the only required change to the Boeing 737 MAX was the MCAS software improvement, we already were working on estimating the costs of not having the Boeing 737 MAX jets in the air. We opted to use existing data from Southwest Airlines (LUV) from 2018. There are a couple of reasons for using data from Southwest:

Southwest operates a single aisle Boeing 737 Next Generation fleet. We can easily add the efficiency gain the Boeing 737 MAX should have unlocked to that.

Southwest Airlines exclusively operates single aisle aircraft.

The airline reports its results in a convenient way from revenues to trips to fuel costs per mission to overall costs.

In 2018, Southwest Airlines had an operating income of $23.77 per passenger and we expected that the Boeing 737 MAX could unlock roughly $6 per passenger in additional profits compared to the current fleet of which the less efficient Boeing 737-700 forms the backbone. We parsed that data to come up with our cost estimate for the grounding. However, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that profit varies widely from airline to airline. Whereas Southwest generates $23.77 in operating income per passenger, a company such as Ryanair (RYAAY) generates just ~$8 per passenger (both figures exclude efficiency gains of the MAX). It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for the difference in the income per passenger but the difference in average fares likely plays a role. Important to acknowledge is that the difference is there and for missed profits calculations it makes a big difference whether you miss ~$30 in profits or ~$10. So, whereas Boeing’s attempt to reduce the crisis costs by shortening the grounding duration was obvious but unsuccessful, behind the scenes Boeing is likely busy working with customers to pin down the missed profits since that's how Boeing can somewhat “manage” the crisis costs. On top of that, contractually, they are not in the position where they could be forced to compensate the compounding nature of the missed profits for airlines. Though there are good reasons to opt for a compensation.

Outlining various cost scenarios

Table 1: Results cost analysis Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen is that if we correct the price from the top (saying that in the coming years, only a certain percentage of the earnings will be realized and that should be corrected for from Boeing’s price prior to the MAX crisis unfolding), we get a price range of $65-$300 per share. When using the implied share prices, we’d get to $75-$320. If Boeing would solely be trading at certain price levels based on its fundamentals and our cost estimate, depending on the duration and airline profitability, the shares should be trading significantly lower from current levels. However, what we consistently found is that Boeing shares trade at the average of our cost estimate and the 52-week high. This would bring the price range to $260-$395. If we then average the share price figures in the outer column, we find an average share price of $329, Boeing is currently trading at $324.

At the moment, we are heading more and more toward a scenario in which 15 months is a conservative estimate, which would put the midpoint of the share price at $300, though you could make a case for not including the actual missed production profits, since that's not a cost but a lost profit in comparison to the original production plans, in which case you would get to a price of $326 per share.

I wouldn’t say Boeing is fairly valued at these prices, but it does seem like the market is awaiting Boeing’s liability update as well as indications about a return to service. In fact, that's what is going to drive Boeing’s Q4 earnings in combination with possible charges for halting the Boeing 737 production line. So, the big question is “what will Boeing’s liabilities update look like?” And I have a bit of unsatisfying answer there: We can only guess or “guesstimate.” What we should keep in mind is that $500 million was covered by insurance and another $5.61B already was recognized by Boeing in their Q2 earnings release, so depending on the scenario, between $1B and $17.5B has yet to be recognized. That’s an extremely unsatisfying thought, because the range is big. However, we believe that for both grounding duration scenarios we should be able to pick the average of both profit scenarios in which case the range narrows to $5B-$11.5B. It’s still a big range, but more workable, and I’d think that in the best-case scenario the addition to the liabilities update would be at least $5B. In the worst-case scenario, based on current estimates, it would go up to $11.5B. All, with all I believe that Boeing will be able to negotiate the compensation down by offering conversions and discussing missed airline profits on a per airline customer basis in which case I do believe Boeing’s added liabilities will be around $6.6B, taking into consideration that I expect missed airline profits to be closer to the lower bound of the range than to the higher bound or the midpoint of our calculation. In a more aggressive scenario this would go up to $8.6B with an implied share price of $320 as the most positive scenario.

Conclusion

I find that a $260-$385 price range doesn’t make for a compelling investment case for Boeing. There simply is too much uncertainty, too little clarity and transparency from Boeing and extremely little unknown in the entire sum. If you average the outer column of the table, which basically is a “we don’t know how long the grounding will last, could be 12 months, could also be 15 months and we also don’t know to what extent airlines will be able to negotiate high compensations” then we see the share price is around $329, which is in line with current share prices at the time of writing (Friday, 17th of January). That’s still not compelling. If we then average the low and high profitability scenarios for each month, we get a share prices of $357 and $300. One scenario suggests upside, the other suggests downside. I think we are at the point where the value should be closer to $300 than to $350.

Admittedly averaging numbers isn’t ideal but for me it's a way to consider that what's actually happening could be (an equally weighted) blend of each scenario, but with lack of guidance from Boeing I find there's little reason to spend your money on Boeing shares now. “Could go up, could go down” simply is not something anyone should be building an investment on. Besides that, we have yet to see the financial implications of the production stop that took effect in January. That's a cost I expect to be material but cannot quantify. At this moment Boeing share prices are holding well, but they are merely reflecting that the market doesn’t have a clue on the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs. If the grounding will end up lasting 12 months, share prices should be around $360 (but will likely jump higher than that). In similar fashion if the grounding lasts beyond 12 months possibly toward 15 months share prices could be heading toward $300-$320 range. For now, I'm expecting that Boeing will make a minimum $6.6B update to their liabilities, bringing their total Boeing 737 MAX liabilities to $12.2B, though the net addition to the aggregate could be lower as some compensation forms are being rendered. That liability update is important as it's one of the inputs in our earnings estimate for Boeing's fourth quarter results. Important is also that we believe that having the aircraft back by the end of Q2 2020 is now a very plausible scenario.

Currently the market is a bit indecisive on how to value Boeing shares. Over the past months, I have heard many times how well Boeing’s shares are holding. I think one explanation is that nobody knows how to value the shares, people have been trimming their positions while analyst expectations have been coming down. So share prices holding well is only true in the sense that it could be worse. One shouldn’t forget that while markets are near record highs, Boeing is trading 25% below its high. Even if you parse the data for several scenarios, there's no clarity in which direction share prices should be heading. If I were intending to buy additional Boeing shares, I would most definitely wait until the company has more clarity on timing of the Boeing 737 MAX return and an update to the liabilities, simply because the risk-reward profile is not attractive with huge risk on your investment if you pull the trigger too early.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.