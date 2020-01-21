It's Not Time To Give Up On Graham Corporation

During the wait, the company purposely expanded its reach by bidding for U.S. Navy work. These efforts are now producing sole-sourced business and providing a predictable revenue stream.

The downturn in the crude oil industries negatively impacted the vacuum and heat transfer equipment manufacturer. As a late-cycle business, it would be one of the last to recover.

Graham's share price is closer to the low of the last decade than it is the high. Yet, now doesn't appear to be the time to give up on Graham.

I've confessed to the Seeking Alpha community that the "retired" segment of my investment club's portfolio has been more neglected than tended in the past few years. It's been like a flourishing wildflower garden. Yet, there are a few strangled plants that may well need to be weeded out. Motivated by the onset of a new decade and an acknowledgment of the growing weight of this segment in our portfolio, we've vowed to do better.

I brushed up on the status of our oldest investment, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) recently. I suspect the club will opt to stay invested in it even though the share price is more than 30% off its all-time high since we divested our original investment.

The next company to go under the microscope is Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). We first invested in the manufacturer of vacuum and heat transfer equipment in 2008 and 2009. In 2013, we recouped our original investment when the share price hit $31.95. Like Rocky Mountain Chocolate, our position in Graham is slight. Still, inclusive of its meager dividend payments, our investment is around 40% off the high it hit after we divested.

On October 25, 2013, the price topped at $41.94. It dropped to a low of $14.39 on January 13, 2016. The next high was $28.98 in August 2018. After brushing up against its 52-week high of $23.94 in mid-December, the price dipped below $22 in late December and has stayed there.

Graham Corporation

Graham Corporation manufactures steam jet ejectors, steam surface condensers, liquid ring vacuum pumps, process condensers, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, and desuperheaters. The products are engineered to order and custom-fabricated.

Graham primarily serves three industries.

Graham's highs of the last decade were generated in fiscal 2015 (ending March 31, 2015) - revenue at $135.2 million, gross margin at 30.9%, adjusted operating margin at 17.2%, and adjusted diluted earnings of $1.57 per share. Source

Since two of the largest markets Graham serves are the petroleum refining industry and the chemical industry, the company was, obviously, negatively impacted by the abrupt decline in oil prices in the fall of 2014. Further, since Graham is a late-cycle business, it is one of the last to recover after a downturn.

In 2016, Graham began expanding its industry reach.

As a result, at the end of ﬁscal 2016, approximately 60% of backlog was for markets or customers we had not served prior to ﬁscal 2010.

By 2018, the company was experiencing the brunt of the downturn.

This downturn was worse than any during my 34 year career. Historically, the second and third years in a multi-year downturn are the most challenging, and this cycle was no different. This phenomenon is typically due to several factors, including: high quality backlog booked before the downturn becomes depleted; and

new sales opportunities become scarce, and available work becomes extremely competitive as all suppliers attempt to fill execution capacity.

By year-end fiscal 2018 (the first quarter of calendar-year 2018), order activity from refining customers surged, and Graham's backlog hit a historic high of $117.9 million. A year later, at year-end fiscal 2019, backlog had soared to a new high of $132.1 million. Approximately half was made up of large orders from the U.S. Navy. Graham divested its commercial nuclear utility business in the summer of 2019. Excluding the backlog for this line lowered the total to $124.1 million.

Fiscal 2020 YTD Performance

Approximately 55% to 60% of the fiscal 2019 backlog was expected to convert to sales in fiscal 2020. Revenue for fiscal 2020 is forecast in a range of $100 million to $105 million. The company expected to boost its headcount in fiscal 2020 to accommodate growth in backlog. This additional personnel expense was expected to pressure margins in the near term.

Through the first half of fiscal 2020 (ending September 30, 2019), Graham generated 17% less revenue at $42.2 million when compared to the previous year. Adjusted gross margin declined to 23.5% from 28.7%. Adjusted net income in the first half of fiscal 2019 was more than double the $2.2 million earned in the first half of fiscal 2020. But the company is standing by its full-year projections.

You might note that last year we had a much stronger first half than second half of the year and, clearly per our guidance, we're expecting the opposite to occur this year.

Backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter set yet another historical high.

The Impact From The U.S. Navy

Graham started its attempts to win U.S. Navy bids approximately eight to nine years ago. It is now participating in its naval aircraft program and two of its submarine programs. Source

There's no room for error or weakness in these projects as tolerances are tight.

If you think about our equipment, it's going into vessels, in submarines it might last 30 years or nuclear carriers may last 50 years. This equipment physically can't come out. It goes in the bottom of the boat. It's one of the first things, and the only way to get it out would be to cut it out of the bottom of the boat which, obviously, you don't want to do. So, our equipment needs to last for decades and needs to perform.

Initially, the work Graham won was competitively bid. By the end of calendar 2019, approximately half its business with the Navy is sole sourced.

While the orders are large, once you have them, they have a three-to-five year order-to-shipment timeframe and are very predictable with respect to the conversion and fabrication work that will occur and, ultimately, the revenue and profit recognition. So, it's much more like an aftermarket business once you have the order than it is like a capital project in the commercial markets.

These longer-term projects with the U.S. Navy provide a more predictable revenue stream. As well, Graham projects these revenue opportunities will grow.

Participation is expanding, as the types of components provided increases. Over the next 12 months we hope to secure the supply of two new components, one for carriers and the other for one of the two submarine programs.

Because the majority of its work in the past decade with the Navy was first-time fabrications, Graham expended larger amounts on R&D, including the development of efficient build flow methods. With this work now complete, repeat fabrications should be more productive and efficient which will drive better margins.

Overall, Graham holds big expectations for these opportunities.

We believe there's significant opportunity for us to grow and there's fruitful opportunities in the defense market.

Graham's Financial Position

Despite challenges in the industries it primarily served in the past decade, Graham's cash generation has been healthy. It intends to use operating cash to grow organically and to pay dividends. The company increased its dividend rate 267% from $0.12 in 2013 to the current payment of $0.44 annually.

It operates without long-term debt and currently has $73.8 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. The cash balance is targeted to support the company's plans for a bolt-on type acquisition.

What we're really looking for is a company that's very close to what Graham does. We're not trying to take somebody who is in a market or an activity that's significantly different than Graham. We want someone who makes engineered-to-order products serving either the U.S. Navy or ideally, the aftermarket in our commercial energy markets, who can help, who we believe can take advantage of what we do. We can provide some benefit to them. And hopefully, they can provide some benefit to us. We're not looking for a cost-cutting acquisition. We're looking at how do we drive revenue growth and how do we think about what we do and what they do together, and ultimately grow faster.

And, it appears the company is looking for more of a merger than takeover.

We want a strong management team with a customer and quality focus like Graham has. Importantly, we want a management team that wants to stay. We don't want to buy a company and change out the management team.

Club Recommendation

Graham's share price may not be flourishing at the moment. But it doesn't seem the market is looking forward on Graham. Between the expansion with the U.S. Navy and the recovery in the crude oil industries, there certainly seems to be ample potential for top line growth and bottom line improvement. Furthermore, the company is well-positioned financially to grow through acquisition.

Not only do I suspect my investment club won't be ready to give up on Graham, I suspect there may be interest in growing our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMCF, GHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that holds positions in GHM and RMCF.