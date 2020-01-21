Nielsen Acquires Precima For Retail Loyalty Analytics Tech

Given the uncertainties around the spin-off, my bias on NLSN is NEUTRAL.

With the deal, Nielsen continues to acquire selected technologies in the context of its Global Connect spin-off process.

Quick Take

Nielsen Global Connect (NLSN) has announced the acquisition of Precima from its parent firm Alliance Data Systems (ADS) for an undisclosed amount.

Precima has developed a data platform that provides companies with the tools to analyze their retail data.

NLSN is continuing to cautiously acquire technologies in advance of its Global Connect spin-off. Given the uncertainties around that process, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Chicago, Illinois-based Precima was founded to create a suite of data analytics and reporting tools for retailers of all sizes.

Management is headed by president Brian Ross, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously Director of Strategic Innovation at LoyaltyOne.

Below is an overview video of the firm's technology approach:

Source: Precima

Precima’s primary offerings include:

Assortment optimization

Total store price optimization

Promotion optimization

Personalized marketing

Category and shopper insights

Supplier collaboration

Company partners or major customers include:

Loblaws

Jumbo

Hudson's Bay

US Foods

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the market for retail analytics is expected to reach an estimated $9.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 18% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth rising adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things, WiFi, RFID tags and cloud-based analytics for decision-making purposes.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

SAP (SAP)

Mindtree

Happest Minds

Capillary Technologies

BRIDGEi2i

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

MicroStrategy

Zebra Technologies

Fujitsu

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Nielsen didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Nielsen had $389 million in cash and equivalents and $12.0 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $8.2 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $538 million.

In the past 12 months, Nielsen’s stock price has fallen 16.7% vs. the U.S. Professional Services industry’s rise of 33.6% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 23.6%, as the NLSN chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $7,650,000,000 Enterprise Value $16,480,000,000 Price / Sales 1.18 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.55 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.87 Earnings Per Share -$3.54 Total Debt To Equity 383.34% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $584,750,000 Revenue Growth Rate -2.31%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

NLSN acquired Precima to add its capabilities to its Global Connect platform.

As Pat Dodd, Chief Commercial Officer for Nielsen Global Connect stated in the deal announcement,

Driven by a mutual desire to enhance collaboration between the manufacturing and retail industries, this is a game changing deal. By combining Precima's customer-centric technology with ours, we remain committed to being the unrivaled power source to drive brands' and retailer growth. The Nielsen Global Connect business is moving quickly to enrich our clients' operational processes with world class data and science, fostering collaborative relationships across the industry and continually strengthening our predictive analytic capabilities for our clients across 100+ markets globally.

So, the deal for Precima provides Nielsen with the retail analytics end for its plan to better connect manufacturing to retail.

Also, Precima’s focus on the loyalty and personalization space within retail will help ‘brands plan and measure the impact and success of personalized consumer offerings.’

I consider Nielsen’s current M&A approach as somewhat cautious, with management focusing their attention on fixing some previous acquisitions in terms of improving their integration with Global Connect.

With the pending spin-off of Global Connect into a separate, publicly-held business, the firm is obviously continuing to acquire capabilities despite the likely significant distraction of the spin-off process.

I’m looking forward to learning the details of the Global Connect spin-off transaction.

Given the uncertainties of that process, and how much value might be unlocked for NLSN shareholders in the spin-off, my current bias on NLSN is NEUTRAL.

