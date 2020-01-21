Hannon Armstrong: Of Greening Assets And Green Accounts

On first glance, the stock seems fairly valued at a forward PE of 22.94 PE and a PB ratio of 2.47.

Hannon Armstrong has been moving up week-over-week on the charts since Dec. 2018, and it has been climbing faster and harder than its peers.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) is a REIT that invests in and manages a portfolio of assets that reduce climate-changing carbon emission, and its stock has had a spectacular run on the charts since Dec. 2018. This is quite a paradox because the company's earnings are expected to grow at just 2%-6% in 2020.

A low rate of growth and a spectacular stock rise is a dichotomy that needs to be analyzed. Let's do that:

HASI's Dividend Track Record

HASI will end up paying a dividend of about $1.33 for 2019. Its market price is $33.66, implying a yield of 3.9%. Therefore, the prospect of investors chasing the stock for earning dividend doesn't make sense, especially in this risk on market.

That said, HASI is a consistent dividend distributor and has been paying 30.0-33.5 cents per share per quarter since 2015.

A Boost for the Business

HASI actively invests in assets that facilitate behind-the-meter and grid-connected energy savings, and in sustainable infrastructure such as stormwater remediation and environment restoration projects.

As on Q3 2019, the company owned 195 investments, at an average investment of $9 million per asset, with an average life of each asset at 14 years. 76% of the investments were in below-the-meter commercial and industrial assets, because the management team is of the opinion that the future is in decentralized and de-carbonized energy.

Because of a variety of factors, including power outages, climate awareness and wildfires, residential solar business (community solar) has started rising. HASI is of the opinion that this segment will continue to rise and that the quality of projects will get better along the way. In 2019, residential solar installations in the U.S. exceeded 700 MW, which is a record. An uptick in this sub-segment spells good news for the company going ahead.

The company also has been reshuffling its portfolio by selling lower-yield, high-leverage assets and replacing them with assets with higher yields, leading to higher margins.

Though these two boosters look robust and profitable, they are still not enough to justify the rocket-like movement of HASI on the charts.

Peers

A couple of REITs in this niche are Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (quoting $109 as on 16 Jan. 2020) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) (quoting $82.50 as on 16 Jan. 2020).

HASI is now at $33.63, and priced lower than its two peers. However, it has been charging up ahead at a much faster rate.

There is no doubt that HASI has caught the investors' fancy.

Analysts' Estimates

Nine analysts expect HASI to clock an EPS of about $1.47 in 2020. Five of them have put out a BUY call, one tagged the stock as OVERWEIGHT, while three have suggested a HOLD rating.

There are no UNDERWEIGHT or SELL ratings. This could be one of the reasons why the stock continues to catch the investors' eye.

Valuation Metrics

HASI has a forward PE ratio of 22.94, which is lower than 52.78% of companies in the REITs industry.

Now, here's the kicker: Its PB ratio is 2.47, which is lower than 87.25% of companies in the same industry. This could be a major reason why investors are chasing the stock and analysts are so OVERWEIGHT about it.

A forward dividend yield of 4% for a stock that is rated as OVERWEIGHT is also another factor that works in its favor.

Summing Up

In my opinion, HASI has had a spectacular run since Dec. 2018 because it was rated highly by analysts, operated in a niche with a strong future, and was considered cheap from the PB ratio point of view. Though its forward dividend yield is lower than 66.5% of other REITs, it does seem that its core focus on being in the energy savings niche has helped it stand apart from the other REITs.

It has a nice and steady business that may bump up a bit because of the spike in residential community solar projects and the savings in interest.

Though HASI seems almost fully valued, it is possible that investors may continue chasing the stock because of its favorable metrics. The chase may continue until valuations catch up. Personally, I would focus on other stocks in this risk-on market.

