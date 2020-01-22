Accelerate Diagnostics Will Implode To Single Digits In The Near Term

Many placed Pheno systems still aren’t being used which shows that many of those hospitals have no desire to use it.

AXDX’s own clinical study proved there are no incentives for hospitals to use the Pheno system.

AXDX made their minimum 2019 placement guidance while seriously missing on revenue, which is a troubling sign of rising expenses and lacking revenues.

Our previous bearish article on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) proved to be dead-on accurate on the poor utilization of the Pheno system due to a lack of hospital interest.

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) sells the Pheno system which provides rapid species identification ("ID") and antimicrobial susceptibility testing ("AST") results for the most commonly identified organisms in bloodstream infections. In our bearish report on AXDX published on 9/17/19, we explained the science behind the Pheno system, going into detail about its drawbacks, why hospitals don’t like using it, and why it is destined to be a failure. Since then, our predictions have proven to be dead-on accurate. However, the stock has maintained lofty levels, as its market cap is still almost $1B. The market doesn’t see what we see yet, but when it does, we expect the stock to swiftly implode to single digits.

In this report, we won’t go into scientific detail again, but we will go over how our bearish predictions have come true. The following business results have occurred for AXDX since our first report:

Its large Mayo/UCLA clinical study was a bust. Revenues have been horrible and gross margin has decreased. The company has achieved the lower end of their Pheno system placement guidance, but this has proven to be a liability for the company, and unprofitable. Pheno systems placed in hospitals are not being used and are taking much longer to “go live” than the company expected.

Accelerate Diagnostics Own Clinical Study Shows The Pheno System Is Not A Sufficient Improvement To The Standard Of Care

We stated in our previous AXDX article:

Highly anticipated upcoming results of the Mayo/UCLA study will likely be a bust, revealing no statistically significant improvement in LOS (Length Of Stay) or patient mortality.

Our statement above turned out to be accurate. AXDX posted their clinical study on clinicaltrials.gov here. AXDX’s own study shows that the difference in time to the first antibiotic modification is an average of only 5.7 hours (or 5.6 as shown) quicker with the Pheno system over the standard of care. This is shown below from clinicaltrials.gov (we underlined the key data points):

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

This means that the Pheno system is 5.7/24.7 = .23 = 23% faster than a standard blood culture. We don’t believe this is fast enough to justify the extra expense of the Pheno system.

23% faster is not what the company is advertising. The measurement below is shown in the recent JP Morgan investor presentation:

Source: JP Morgan Presentation

It says above that the Pheno system takes 16 hours and the standard of care can take up to 69 hours, so the PhenoSystem takes 53 hours less and is “4.5 times faster”. How can AXDX make this claim when their own study only shows the PhenoSystem is 5.7 hours faster?

Other Secondary Outcomes length of stay in the hospital and patients who experienced mortality weren’t statistically significantly different. In fact, length of stay was noticeably less time for the standard of care group. As shown from the study:

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

As shown above, the average length of stay for the standard of care was 8.2 days, and 9.8 days for the PhenoSystem. Being able to decrease a patient’s length of stay is important to a hospital, and AXDX management agrees.

In the Q119 earnings call, former AXDX CEO Larry Mehren stated:

You will recall that length of stay is among the most important return on investment considerations for hospital administrators as it represents an opportunity to reduce non-reimbursed costs, while also freeing up beds more quickly for the next reimbursed patients.

Furthermore, from the Q118 Earnings call, on 5/9/18, Mehren stated regarding this study:

Regardless, the study is nearing completion, and we expect enrollment to finish in Q3 with early data soon after. If this study concludes as we hope it will demonstrate the improved outcome for these critically ill patients with positive impact on mortality and morbidity length of stay stewardship and cost. We can't wait.

AXDX later stated that the study wasn’t powered to assess patients’ mortality rate or length of stay. Even so, one would expect that the length of stay would be a clear improvement if the Pheno system really is better than the standard of care. But it clearly is not in our opinion.

We were also puzzled with how AXDX presented one portion of the study results to investors. According to this PR on 9/18/19 regarding the study:

Specifically, the study showed a 6.3 hour decrease in time to first antibiotic adjustment and a 24.7 hour improvement in Gram-negative time to antibiotic adjustment, both of which represent statistically significant differences.

We did not find a 24.7 hour improvement in the results. Instead, both escalation and de-escalation improvements were merely 6.5 hours. This is a Secondary Outcome, so not as important as the Primary one, but it would be nice if AXDX would explain where the 24.7 hours comes from.

Accelerate Diagnostics Has An Extremely High Valuation

AXDX badly missed Q419 revenue guidance, although the consensus numbers were miniscule anyways. Q419 consensus revenue was $4.78M, and actual revenue was $3.5M. The Pheno system was FDA approved in February of 2017. It has been almost three years on the market with consistently millions of dollars per quarter in marketing spend. This is a billion-dollar market cap company we’re talking about here, and it can’t even get above $5M in revenues per quarter.

As shown in the JP Morgan conference presentation, the following are AXDX’s 2020 expectations:

Source: JP Morgan Conference Presentation 1/15/20

Assuming AXDX manages to earn the high end of its guidance, $18M in revenues in 2020, at its current $1B valuation, AXDX is now trading at a whopping 56x forward EV/Sales. At a $49M cash burn, assuming it continues into 2021, AXDX will be out of cash by the end of 2021. Note that net cash burn doesn’t include AXDX’s non-cash expenses, such as equity-based compensation.

To make matters worse, gross margin has decreased. From the Q318 earnings call, Mehren stated:

with growing margins currently over 50%...

From AXDX’s preliminary guidance PR on 1/13/20, it states:

Gross margin is expected to be roughly 50% for full-year 2019

So really, margins haven’t been growing since 2018, and actually fell in 2019 from over 50% to “roughly 50%”.

Accelerate Has Achieved The Lower End Of Their Pheno System Placement Guidance, But This Is A Liability For The Company

The one prediction that we got wrong, is we stated in our report:

Pheno system placements were below expectations, suggesting AXDX may miss the 2019 guidance of 300-400 placements.

However, AXDX did make the lower end of its guidance and placed a total of 304 Pheno systems in 2019. AXDX placed a whopping 137 Pheno systems in Q419. While on the surface this may seem like a good thing, and investors did take it that way by keeping the stock price up on the news, it’s actually a negative. The liability for placing these systems lie with AXDX, not the hospital. Our research shows that the hospitals don’t have to pay anything nor do they have any obligations to use the Pheno system after its placed. From our conversation with AXDX’s investor relations rep:

Q: Can the hospital cancel their agreement after installation and is there a penalty?

A: I don’t think there is a cancellation penalty. In some cases they may just give back the device.

Q: Do you make any revenue while the hospital performs validation and verification testing?

A: If they are doing a strict reagent rental process, then I would say the answer is no.

What the above answers from the investor relations rep reveal, is that the hospital can return the Pheno system at any time and there’s no penalty. AXDX also doesn't receive any revenue while the hospital is testing and learning how to use the Pheno system. This means that the hospital doesn't pay anything and all of the costs lie with AXDX. They have to manufacture the machine, deliver it, spend time training the lab on how to use it, and how to incorporate it in the hospital’s testing procedures. And after all that, the hospital may choose to never use it with no penalty.

It Is Taking Much Longer For The PhenoSystem To Go-Live Than Anticipated

What we suspect is happening, is AXDX’s sales rep speaks to the hospital’s lab manager to accept placement of the Pheno system. As long as it is free to the hospital, the lab manager might agree to take it, because he is a science geek interested in new types of technology. The lab manager may want to try out the Pheno system, but then the hospital administration won’t let him use it because it’s not in the hospital’s budget to pay the extra expense.

We find it strange that some hospitals have had the Pheno system for over a year, and it still isn’t ready for use or “go-live” as the company calls it. The time it takes for a Pheno system to go-live is increasing over time. AXDX stated in the Q218 earnings call that it only takes 3-4 months. From the call, AXDX’s CFO Steve Reichling stated:

So once the system is contracted commercially, we have a three-month to four-month lag and then we have that consumable churning on.

Then, AXDX changed the go-live time to 4-9 months. From the Q319 earnings call, Mehren said:

Our target for the time from contract signature to go-live is four to nine months.

Now, it’s taking 12 months or longer. As AXDX’s new CEO John Phillips stated in the preliminary results PR:

However, our revenue in the fourth quarter fell short of our expectations due to continued delays of multi-site contracted customers going clinically live and beginning to generate consumable revenue.

Shown in the JP Morgan conference presentation:

Source: JP Morgan Conference Presentation

As stated in the Q418 earnings call, there was 209 US contracted instruments by the end of 2018. 57 was placed in the US in Q119. That comes to 266 Pheno systems that were contracted in the US by the end of Q119. 164 are now live, leaving 102 (38%) that were contracted over 9 months ago and still aren’t live.

The fact that it’s taking so long for these Pheno systems to go-live shows that AXDX is actually losing money by over-placing them. Why does it take 12 months for a Pheno system to be up and running if the company spends so much money on marketing and sales? AXDX’s SG&A expense is about $13M per quarter. Where does that money go?

Conclusion

Even though our bearish predictions turned out to be true, some investors still seem to be bullish on the company. But time is on the bear’s side. How much longer will the market accept that it takes one to two years for a placed Pheno system to go-live? At what point will investors finally realize that the reason why it takes so long to go-live is because hospitals don’t want to use it? The Pheno system is just a small box, not overly complicated. If a hospital really wanted to use it, we believe they would have it up and running within a couple of months. And when investors finally get tired of AXDX’s poor performance, we foresee the stock falling to single digits, and we believe it still will be overvalued at that price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AXDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.