URTH: When Looking Outside U.S., Consider A Developed World ETF

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) as an investment option at its current market price. On the backdrop of the DOW sitting above 29,000, I continue to diversify my asset allocation. This has led me to build up my fixed-income holdings, with a specific focus on municipal bonds and preferred shares. With my target allotment for these sectors now reached, I am back on the hunt for equities, yet I am reluctant to put all my new cash in U.S.-focused equities, given the surge in share prices. Therefore, I have begun the hunt for international stocks and ETFs, which has led me to URTH. While the fund is heavily exposed to the U.S., about one-third of its holdings are based outside the U.S., which offers a reasonable amount of international diversification, while still allowing me to benefit from any further rise in domestic equities. Further, URTH's valuation is cheaper than the S&P 500, since most developed markets are trading at lower multiples. Finally, while the yield is not "high", the dividend income stream did see impressive growth last year, which is a bullish signal for me as we move further into 2020.

Background

First, a little about URTH. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities". While the fund is heavily weighted towards U.S. equities, it offers diverse exposure to nine other countries, including nations in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Canada. URTH is currently trading at $101.16/share and yields 2.10% annually. This is my first review of URTH and has come about as I look to diversify my portfolio, given the historic highs of U.S. equity prices. With a focus on both value and diversification, URTH is now on my radar screen. With a lower valuation and exposure to over ten different developed markets, I see plenty of merit to owning the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

US Equities Flashing Warning Signs

My first point in this review will be a discussion around U.S. equity prices. Specifically, I want to discuss why I am looking for options outside of this asset class for the time being. I believe this is necessary to give readers an understanding of my thought process on why I believe URTH could be a good option right now.

The primary reason for looking at other developed markets is the reality of U.S. equity prices and their valuations. As investors are aware, the major U.S. indices have hit new historic highs. While this is good news on the surface, the concern is that actual earnings have not kept up. This has pushed earnings multiples to levels we haven't seen in a few of years, as seen below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, while earnings may be growing for some companies in the S&P 500, the wider trend is that earnings are not growing fast enough to keep up with equity prices. This is sending valuations soaring, especially compared to where we started the year in 2019. In my view, this increases the inherent risk in equity investing right now, because the downside potential has grown.

So, if earnings are not driving the market, what is? The answer to this question is optimism, specifically, confidence that rising equity prices will continue. In fairness, this is not a "bad" thing and has been extremely beneficial for current investors. Furthermore, as investors, we generally want there to be optimism in the market, whether it's with respect to further price gains, economic growth potential, or consumer and business confidence. The problem is not optimism itself, but extreme levels of optimism, which should make investors cautious, because that often precedes a correction.

Unfortunately, the argument can be made that is indeed where we stand today, with investor optimism trending in the "excessive" range, and reaching a level not seen in a year and a half, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is investors have every right to be cautious going forward. When I see valuations and optimism rising well above the norms, that is my signal to begin to rotate into alternative investments. While I very well could miss out on further upside, I am comfortable with that because I know my risk tolerance, and I want to protect new cash against a sizable correction. While nobody can time the market perfectly, I see a very valid reason to look at ETFs that have a focus outside the U.S., and that point brings me to URTH.

World Exposure Lowers The P/E Ratio

Now that I have laid out some concerns for the U.S. market, I want to showcase the valuation differential between the U.S. and the rest of the world. Clearly, U.S. markets are looking pricey, but that doesn't automatically mean other markets at cheap. While equity prices are relatively high around the globe, the developed markets in Europe and Japan do trade at marked discounts compared to the U.S., as shown below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, the MSCI World index is trading at a lower valuation than the U.S. market, as U.S. valuations are leading the world higher. Countries within Europe and Asian are keeping somewhat of a lid on world index price ratios. This is relevant to URTH because around 30% of the stocks in the portfolio are companies based in either Japan, Hong Kong, or Europe, as shown below:

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is quite positive. While URTH is not "cheap", and its overall valuation is still fairly high, given its overweight reliance on U.S. equities, the international developed market exposure helps give investors a better relative value than if they bought U.S. stocks exclusively. In fairness, this strategy would have limited returns over the short term, but I believe, going forward, this presents a reasonable risk-reward opportunity. Investing in URTH does not expose U.S. investors to any one particular foreign country and instead gives broad exposure to the rest of the world. For investors who do not do much research outside of the U.S., or are generally undecided on which foreign market to invest in, URTH takes the guesswork out of the equation and offers access to a number of different jurisdictions at the same time.

Why Not Emerging Markets?

My next point relates to why I prefer increasing exposure to developed markets, as opposed to emerging markets. As readers likely noted, the valuation gap between emerging markets, on average, is wider than that of developed ones, which therefore offers an even more profound discount when compared to the U.S. While I would not fault anyone for increasing their emerging markets exposure because of this fact, it is not the best fit for me personally. Specifically, I want international exposure to decrease my portfolio's volatility, not increase it, and I therefore prefer the relative stability that developed markets should provide.

Furthermore, recent economic growth forecasts out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had some positive news for developed markets. Specifically, their October report revised upwards the prior growth forecasts for both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, which was a good sign. While the gains to the forecasts were slight, a positive outcome in Brexit negotiations would likely see a further rise in those figures.

By comparison, generally weak global growth estimates are expected to weigh on the economies of developing nations. One key reason is many emerging economies have a large reliance on commodity prices, which have been declining, in order to sustain government spending and investment. This includes products such as crude oil and precious metals, which have seen their values remain under pressure over the last couple of years, as shown below:

Source: IMF

My takeaway here is not to say there is not any merit in an emerging markets strategy. In fairness, these economies will do well if there is global trade clarity, and commodity prices should rise if global economic growth exceeds expectations in 2020. However, I also feel that investing in emerging markets carries unique risks and would likely increase volatility in an investor's portfolio, not decrease it. My current reason for looking outside the U.S. is to limit my short-term future downside risk, so looking at developed markets, over emerging ones, is my focus.

Fund Had Dividend Growth in 2019

My final point on URTH specifically relates to the dividend. As a dividend-focused investor, I prefer to invest in stocks and funds that offer an income stream. While readers may be quick to point out that URTH's yield just above 2% is not that attractive, I do need to mention that I am primarily focused with dividend growth, and not simply yield. In this mindset, URTH fits the bill quite nicely, as the fund saw impressive dividend growth last year, seen below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $1.75/share $2.13/share 21%

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is quite positive. Clearly, the fund is comprised of both domestic and foreign companies that are aggressively hiking their dividends, and that is a bullish signal. While the yield does not generate much enthusiasm on the surface, the strength of the dividend growth gives me confidence the fund has the right types of underlying holdings for our current economic climate.

Bottom Line

It is difficult to get a feel for the whole world, so deciding which countries to invest in outside the U.S. can be a very daunting task. For investors who want international exposure but are unsure how to get it, URTH offers an interesting option. It lets investors "get their feet wet" with international investing, so to speak, as the fund is still heavily tilted towards U.S. equities. However, it removes the guessing game in that it offers exposures to at least ten other developed markets, representing some of the most stable economic regions on the globe. With rising U.S. equity prices continuing to give me pause, I am looking to increase my international holdings, and URTH offers a solid way to do just that. Therefore, I am considering building a position in this fund and would recommend investors give the strategy some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URTH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.