Express: Buy The Dip

We have written extensively on Express (EXPR) over the past few months, as shares spiraled downwards due to a string of weak earnings results and general market pessimism about retail. Shares have increased from $2 to $4.58 in just a few months, and we believe considerable upside potential remains.

Management has taken decisive steps recently to restructure and turn around the business and we believe that shares are still undervalued at current levels.

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 4.58 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 66.44 Market cap 304.3 (+) Debt 0 (-) Cash 167.0 Enterprise Value 137.0

Corporate Restructuring Plans

On Jan. 14, Express announced plans to restructure its business in order to return to profitability. The company will be cutting 10% of jobs in its Columbus, OH headquarters and design studio in New York City as part of a plan to cut expenses. Although workforce reductions are certainly not great news, we believe it is a necessary step for Express to survive in the long term, especially given recent performance.

In the press release, CEO Tim Baxter mentioned his goal to return Express to a mid-single digit operating margin, which would imply annual operating income of $100 million and EBITDA of ~$186 million (assuming D&A expense of $86 million in 2018 stays flat in coming years). The company also announced plans to host an investor presentation at the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 22 to outline its plans and provide updates regarding its Q4 2019 performance.

Express has historically operated at a mid/high-single digit operating margin but this has fallen quickly in recent years due to style misses and stiff online and retail competition.

Express is on track to generate roughly $2.01 billion in net sales for FY 2019 and annual SG&A expenses have historically comprised 25-30% of net revenues (SG&A expense for FY 2018 was $587 million). In particular, SG&A expense as a % of net revenues increased from 25.8% in 2016 to 29.4% for the first 9 months of 2019.

Because of Express's large sales basis, every 1% decrease in SG&A expense will lead to an incremental improvement in operating income of ~$20 million, which gives Baxter & Co. lots of room to maneuver and steer Express back to profitability.

Operating Lease Obligations

Another reason why EXPR shares have suffered as of late is due to concerns about the company's substantial operating lease obligations. Below is the schedule of minimum future rent payments (in thousands) under its non-cancelable leases, which is a part of the company's cost of goods sold.

However, this schedule of lease payments is one of the reasons why we are very bullish on Express: the company's rent payments decline substantially every year from now until 2023. Annual operating lease expenses are set to decline gradually from $189 million in 2020 to $135.3 million in 2023.

We believe that operating lease optimization is one way that Express management plans to turn the business around. Consider the following comments from EXPR's CFO during the Q3 earnings call:

We also expect to generate positive cash flow in 2019, while continuing to invest in our business initiatives in a prudent way. On our second quarter earnings call, we expected that our store count would be 624 at year end, which can be used for Q4 modeling purposes. This does not reflect the details of our fleet rationalization plans that will be provided on January 22nd. In conclusion, while we are not satisfied with our financial results, we are confident in our ability to return to spread to mid-single-digit operating margin overtime.

We'd imagine that management plans to aggressively close underperforming stores and keep only those that are profitable and busy, which will lead to additional declines in annual lease expense (although top-line revenues will also be negatively impacted by this).

We believe that the company's operating lease obligations are not a valid reason to be bearish on the company because 1) the company's annual revenue easily has and will cover annual rent payments, 2) rent payments are set to decline considerably over the next few years, and 3) management has a number of ways to optimize its fleet to maximize shareholder value.

Valuation

EXPR's dirt-cheap valuation is another reason we're bullish on the company. With 66.44 million shares outstanding, the company's current market cap is $304.3 million. The company has no financial debt and $167 million of cash on its balance sheet (page 4 of most recent 10-Q). This leads to an effective enterprise value of $137.3 million. This changes if you consider operating lease obligations as debt, which we don't since annual lease expenses are an operational expense that are factored into the company's COGS.

Baxter's goal of a mid-single digit operating margin would imply annual EBIT of $100 million (5% of $2 billion), which is almost the company's entire EV. Annual D&A expenses have historically hovered around $100 million but have declined in recent years (2018 D&A came in at $86 million).

To be fair, Express does deserve to trade at lower multiples than peers in retail and other industries because 1) top and bottom-line results have deteriorated materially in recent quarters/years, 2) retail is a tremendously competitive and fickle (due to changing consumer tastes) business, and 3) there is a possibility that Baxter won't be able to turn the business around.

However, we think that EXPR shares already reflect a great deal of market and investor pessimism and that there is significant upside potential if management can execute on its initiatives. Even just a 2% operating margin on $2 billion of sales plus $80 million in annual D&A expense implies EBITDA of $120 million, which at a 3x EV/EBITDA multiple implies a share price of $7.93 (current share price as of this writing is $4.58).

Risks

There are a number of risks associated with an investment in Express, which includes the following:

Retail, as mentioned before, is a very difficult business due to the sheer number of established and startup players in the business, as well as the lack of major competitive moats and barriers to entry. Express does not sell clothes that are particularly different than those that can be found elsewhere, which means that the business lacks the "stickiness" and competitive strength of other companies in tech, pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Although we like and are confident about Tim Baxter (Express's recently appointed CEO), there is only so much he can do to turn the business around. If consumers simply don't respond to Express's sales and marketing efforts, top and bottom-line deterioration will continue and the company's equity price will continue to decline.

A continued top-line decrease will make it more difficult for the company to satisfy its operating lease obligations and (in a worst-case scenario) management may face a liquidity crisis due to its substantial SG&A and operating lease expenses.

Conclusion

Despite the risks outlined above, we are bullish on Express and believe that shares present an attractive investment opportunity at current levels. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

