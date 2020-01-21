OneSpan: Tailwinds In 2020, But Progress To Be Made

One year ago, I wrote an update article on OneSpan (OSPN) detailing why I believed investors should initiate a short position on the cyber security company. That article was a follow-up on my original thesis that OneSpan was plagued by anemic revenue growth, thanks to a slow shift to a SaaS business model. The update article then provided evidence of falling deferred revenue (an important indicator of demand in the SaaS domain), weak overall revenue growth, eroding license revenue margins, and negative operating cash flows – all of which contributed to my rationale for shorting OneSpan a year ago.

Before diving into the analysis of OSPN's financials, we should see how my short position recommendation fared.

Data by YCharts

Based on price action alone, my short recommendation appears to be dramatically wrong. OneSpan's share price spiked roughly 60% just two months after my previous article, and now sits 55% higher than its share price back when I recommended the short position.

I clearly was wrong, but a benchmark comparison to the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) provides better context for how OSPN performed among peers.

Data by YCharts

OneSpan anomalously outperformed the technology sector benchmark in the first half of 2019, but then balanced out its annual performance by underperforming (relative to XLK) for the last three quarters of 2019.

According to this Zacks earnings article from February 2019, OneSpan was "expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its [then] upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%." The Zacks article also mentioned that revenues were "expected to be $59.10 million, up 8.4% from the [then] year-ago quarter." Apparently, OneSpan crushed its Q4 2018 earnings report, but then had earnings misses in subsequent quarters.

Let's get into the financials to figure out why OSPN had a tumultuous 2019, and where the stock may be heading in 2020.

Balance Sheet

To kick things off, below is a snapshot of the company's assets.

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

Cash and equivalents fell nearly $22 million between the beginning of 2019 and end of Q3 2019, but was more than offset by gains in all other current asset categories, excluding contract assets. I searched for the cause of the decrease in cash and equivalents in the Q3 2019 earnings transcript, and found this explanation from the CFO:

OneSpan generated $9 million in cash from operations in the third quarter, and we expect to generate additional cash in Q4. Timing of orders affected our accounts receivable balances, which we expect to decrease in the fourth quarter –Mark Hoyt, CFO

Since accounts receivable rose (significantly) while cash and equivalents fell, it seems that a chunk of orders arrived too late for OSPN to record the gains to cash, which would have led to decreases in accounts receivable for the Q3 report. With total current assets increasing by $6 million, there is no cause for alarm. The Q4 2019 earnings will show the increase in cash that would have occurred in the prior quarter if not for the late orders.

Next is liabilities (I omitted the stockholders' equity section because it is not relevant to my analysis).

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

For liabilities, the only category I care about is deferred revenue. As I mentioned in my previous OSPN article, deferred revenue is very important for evaluating SaaS companies. Since SaaS companies often receive upfront payments for future time periods, revenue cannot be realized until the time period has passed and the service has been provided. Thus, deferred revenue serves as a proxy for demand of a company's offerings, because an increase to deferred revenue means either new customers are purchasing subscriptions and/or existing customers are augmenting their current subscriptions. In my last article, I said that OSPN recorded $28.34 million in deferred revenue for Q3 2018. Compared to Q3 2018, deferred revenue has only risen 4% in the span of one year. I complained about the lack of deferred revenue growth last time, and once again, deferred revenue has failed to grow enough, only reaffirming my concern that OneSpan is unable to increase subscription revenue fast enough.

Revenues and Costs

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

Now, here are the revenues. Immediately, the gain in product and license revenue catches the eye. Quarter-over-quarter, license revenue grew a whopping 66%. I dug into the Q3 2019 earnings transcript to find out why the increase was so large, and learned that software revenue grew 95% for the period. After further digging, I found the answer to my question from the CEO in the Q&A section:

We know that over the last 3 years, mobile transaction volumes have grown by about 600%...So I think we have an environment that is really -- creates a lot of demand for our mobile security offerings. And I think these trends that I've just talked about are probably going to continue. So over the coming years, we would expect this to continue to be a very good business for us. -Scott Clements, CEO

Fortuitously for OneSpan, the meteoric rise of mobile transactions (i.e., Venmo) has created enormous demand for their mobile security offerings. The increase in revenue is great, but while license revenue grew 66%, services revenue only grew 18.8%, which begs the question: how steady will OneSpan's future revenues be? The issue with license sales is that it can be a feast or famine; OneSpan may be riding the mobile security wave through license sales, but once their customer orders in this niche saturate, then revenue gains will drop off sharply due to the one-time-payment nature of these transactions. OneSpan could offer frequent updates that customers would have to pay for, but that may lead customers to avoid upgrades, whereas the subscription model offers upgrades as part of the recurring fee, which helps justify the subscription in the customer's eyes.

Moving onto cost of goods sold, license costs grew 55%. So, the 66% increase in license revenue was terrific, but the margins are not as impressive as the revenues. Speaking of margins, gross margin was 67%, which is a 1% increase from Q3 2018. Thus, gross margin has effectively been stagnant. OSPN's revenue patterns echo the same sentiments of concern I held a year ago in my previous article: the company is not embracing subscription revenue in a world where customers' business is increasingly becoming winner-take-all.

To round up this section, here is a snapshot of operating costs.

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

In my last article, I noted that sales/marketing expenditure increased $2 million in Q3 2018, while gross profit fell $2 million. I was concerned that OneSpan's sales force was ineffective and could not stimulate demand. If you fast forward, Q3 2019 sales/marketing expenditure fell nearly $2 million, while gross profit rose roughly $20 million. The boom in mobile security needs is the primary driver of revenue gains for OneSpan, but the sales force is clearly competent enough to capitalize on those tailwinds. Aside from that, the only other thing that sticks out in the table is positive operating income and net income, which is mostly a result of the large increases to revenue – not so much a result of lower operating costs.

Cash Flows

Below is a table of the company's operating cash flows.

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

At first glance, you will notice that net cash used in operating activities is lower than the previous period. However, if you move upwards, accounts receivable tells the story. As the CFO mentioned in the earnings call, the timing of orders created a larger than usual balance in accounts receivable; if you correct for the accounts receivable situation, then OneSpan would have had positive net operating cash flows, which is a good sign for now – even if license revenues is the main cause for this.

Let's briefly look at investing cash flows (below) before moving on.

(Source: Q3 2019 10-Q)

In my previous article, I mentioned how the cash used to purchase Dealflo may come back to haunt OneSpan if the company continued to experience negative net cash flows. That no longer seems to be an issue with the latest earnings results. OSPN did not use much cash beyond operating activities in the given period. For this period, they simply took the cash from the short term investments that matured and plowed it back into short term investments, which is nice because it serves as a liquidity buffer.

Exchange Rate Factor

In my last article, I cited exchange rates as a risk for OSPN, because 35% of its revenue is denominated in a currency other than USD, with much of the foreign currency revenue being in euros.

(Source: XE)

The Euro has become $0.03 weaker than the Dollar in the past year, but I believe this will merely be a minor inconvenience to OSPN in coming quarters. The Federal Reserve is content with keeping rates steady, while rates across Europe do not show signs of being lowered, meaning that EUR and USD are not likely to deviate far from each other in the near future. If anything, deriving more business from Europe is beneficial since lawmakers on the other side of the Atlantic have become zealous about cyber security and privacy, which is surely offering business opportunities, to companies like OneSpan, that far outweigh any risk posed by currency fluctuations at the moment.

Conclusion

In my previous article, OneSpan had continued to struggle. It faced low liquidity following an acquisition that failed to contribute commensurately to revenue, its revenue growth was flat, and operating cash flows were negative.

A year later, OneSpan is in a much better place. The company witnessed its software license revenue nearly double, boosting overall revenue by 66%. Assuming the vast majority of the accounts receivable balance is collected, OneSpan would technically have had positive net operating cash flows this period, which is a giant step in the right direction. However, the pink elephant in the room is subscription revenue. Most of the company's revenue gains came from license revenue, and while higher revenue alone is reason to celebrate, it is not as steady as subscription revenue, which means dramatic swings in future earnings results are a real possibility.

Therefore, based on the improvements made in the last year and my continuing concern about the slow migration to subscription revenues, I recommend that investors avoid holding OSPN shares, but do not take on a short position due to the general upward trajectory of the markets at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.