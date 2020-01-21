Citizens Has Executed Well In More Challenging Circumstances

Citizens shares still have appeal below the mid-$40's, and should return to pre-provision profit growth in Q2'20.

Guidance for 2020 was good relative to expectations, and management still has opportunities to improve the balance sheet, reduce costs, and reinvest in areas like digital.

Citizens had another good quarter, with results generally better than expected across the board, including a solid beat at the pre-provision profit line.

Back in June, I thought that Citizens Financial (CFG) had some appealing countercyclical and self-help value, but that it wasn’t quite as attractively valued as Bank of America (BAC), First Horizon (FHN), or JPMorgan (JPM). Since then, the shares have outperformed the average bank stock, but underperformed those three preferred names. Still, with better than expected growth guidance for 2020 and opportunities for both positive leverage and improved capital returns, I think Citizens is going into 2020 in very good shape.

Given those relative performance dynamics, I think Citizens is a little more attractively priced now, as well as undervalued on a fundamental basis. There are still things management needs to work on (including balance sheet optimization), but those plans are underway and I think Citizens should trade in the low-to-mid-$40’s.

Good Execution Across The Board

Citizens offered up a pretty clean fourth quarter. There were some adjustments needed to arrive at the “core” EPS number, but on an underlying basis Citizens surpassed expectations for revenue, pre-provision profits, and core EPS. It certainly didn’t hurt that guidance for 2020 was good too!

Core operating revenue rose about 3% yoy and slightly on a qoq basis, coming in about 1% better than expected. Net interest income softened, down 2% yoy and down slightly on a qoq basis, but still came in very slightly above expectations. Average earning asset growth (up more than 3% yoy and 1% qoq) was a little better than expected, while net interest margin (down 19bp yoy and 6bp qoq) was one of the few areas Citizens underperformed (by about 1bp-2bp).

Non-interest income rose 17% yoy and came in flat qoq on a core basis, beating expectations by a little more than 1%. Card fees were disappointing (up 3% yoy/down 4.5% qoq), as were deposit fees and mortgage banking income, but capital markets income was quite strong, as was forex/interest rate income, as Citizens benefited from active investment banking and hedging markets.

Core operating expenses were up 1% yoy and down 2% qoq, with a 58% efficiency ratio. Core pre-provision profits were basically flat both on a yoy and qoq basis, but that was still good enough for a 1%-plus beat versus expectations, adding about $0.025/share. At the bottom line, Citizens beat core EPS expectations by about $0.04, and I’d call it a pretty high-quality beat.

Good Progress With The Balance Sheet, Even With Moderate Loan Growth

Like most banks, Citizens came up a little short of expectations on loan growth, but not enough to give me any cause to worry (and management guidance for 2020 was pretty encouraging).

Loans rose 2% yoy and 1% qoq on a period-end basis and 3% yoy and 1% on an average balance basis, though “core” loan growth would have been closer to 2% qoq. Retail was stronger (up 2% qoq on a core basis) than commercial (up a little more than 1% qoq), with healthy growth in student and card offsetting some weakness in home equity and what looked to me like lackluster mortgage growth on a relative basis. Card lending growth lagged JPMorgan, but outperformed Bank of America and Citigroup (C), while Bank of America outperformed in mortgage lending. On the commercial side, both C&I and CRE lending grew between 1% and 2%, both slightly lagging the averages for large banks in the fourth quarter.

Deposits were healthy in the quarter, with average balances up 7% yoy and more than 1% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose slightly on a year-over-year basis, making Citizens one of the relative outperformers. Management also made further progress on deposit costs, with a 1bp yoy and 15bp qoq reduction – Citizens still has relatively high deposit costs, but management deserves some credit for shrinking the gap over the last few quarters.

I’d also point out that management has made some pretty significant progress in reducing asset sensitivity (largely through hedging). Citizens was one second only to Bank of America in asset sensitivity among the large banks, but is now pretty close to average.

Provisioning expense was up this quarter and Citizens’ charge-offs are higher than I’d like, but I’d say the credit situation is basically stable.

The Outlook

As I said in that last article, Citizens management has taken steps to help the bank perform better through this part of the cycle, including hedging down its rate sensitivity. Fee-generating businesses like the capital markets and forex/hedge operations are nice assets to have now, and the company should continue to see benefits from its latest efficiency initiative (Top 6).

Given that Citizens is a more consumer-focused bank (in terms of lending mix), the strong readings on consumer health are a positive. I remain a little concerned on the commercial side (broadly, not just specific to Citizens), as I think economic uncertainty and political uncertainty tied to the election cycle could pressure capital investments and expansion more than is currently reflected in expectations.

Longer term, I think Citizens is pursuing sound strategic goals, including moving its commercial bank operations into new markets and refocusing development efforts on its online and mobile platform. Management is looking to expand the range of products offered through Citizens Access, but hasn’t yet decided on whether to leverage it to pursue a “branch lite” organic growth strategy like PNC (PNC) and others.

I do still see opportunities for Citizens management to optimize the balance sheet further (increased non-interest-bearing deposits, more efficient use of FHLB advances, more profitable loan relationships, and so on), but I still see the 14% to 16% ROTCE target as aspirational more than “base case”. With my base-case assumptions, I’m looking for around 2% annualized growth in core earnings over the next five years and about 3% growth over the next 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, and a PE-based approach, I believe Citizens should trade between the low and mid-$40s. Given that the shares trade just above $40, I think there’s relatively attractive total return potential here, and this is a name I’d consider a little more strongly given the run in names I’ve previously preferred.

