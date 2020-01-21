GM Stock Is Primed To Surge As Cash Flow Soars

GM stock has upside to $60 or more between now and the end of 2022.

Free cash flow could average $10 billion or more annually over the next several years, enabling General Motors to shrink its share count rapidly through stock buybacks.

Shares of GM are extremely cheap at less than six times the company's projected 2020 EPS.

GM stock has been unable to gain traction despite several years of strong earnings results at General Motors.

General Motors (GM) has reported consistently strong earnings in recent years. For a while, GM stock struggled to make headway despite the company's strong fundamentals. However, in the second half of 2017, investors finally started to give the General credit for its performance, briefly driving the stock past the $45 mark.

Those gains have unraveled over the past year and a half or so. Investors' fears about plateauing sales in the U.S., a sharp slowdown in the Chinese auto market, and a strike that halted U.S. production for nearly six weeks last fall have all contributed to the pressure on GM stock. The stock closed last week at $35.60.

This leaves GM shares trading for less than six times the average 2020 analyst EPS estimate of $6.36. That's a ridiculous valuation for the automaker, notwithstanding the headwinds it faces in its two largest markets. Moreover, free cash flow will surge in 2020 and should remain extremely strong over the next several years.

The strike undermined cash flow last year

In November 2018, General Motors announced an ambitious restructuring program designed to boost cash flow in the face of a slowdown in demand throughout much of the world. The highest-profile moves included idling five factories in North America (one of which will be reopened under the terms of GM's new labor deal with the UAW), the closure of three plants outside of North America, a 15% reduction to its salaried staff (including a 25% cut to its executive ranks), and the streamlining of its global product portfolio.

At the time, management said that the restructuring would drive cash savings of $6 billion a year by the end of 2020, consisting of a $4.5 billion reduction to annual costs and $1.5 billion of cash savings annually from lower capital expenditures. Leaner staffing, higher capacity utilization, and more efficient vehicle development programs (focused on a handful of basic architectures) will all be major sources of savings.

As of a year ago, GM expected to reap some of this cash flow growth in 2019. The automaker's initial guidance last year called for adjusted automotive free cash flow of $4.5-$6 billion, up from $3.8 billion in 2018 ($4.4 billion excluding pension contributions). Management reiterated that forecast as recently as early August.

However, the UAW strike that lasted from mid-September until late October threw things off. The long production shutdown, which impacted some of GM's most profitable models, forced GM to reduce the midpoint of its annual adjusted EPS guidance by more than $2. Additionally, the production halt created a drag on working capital that will take time to reverse.

(The UAW strike severely impacted GM's 2019 earnings and cash flow. Image source: General Motors.)

In early November, GM's management estimated that the strike would reduce 2019 free cash flow by about $5.5 billion. Lower-than-planned CapEx will offset some of that headwind. As a result, GM revised its full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow forecast to $0-$1 billion.

2020 will be a monster cash flow year

GM's weak 2019 cash flow paves the way for exceptionally strong free cash flow in 2020. First, General Motors ended the year with U.S. vehicle inventory down 18.4% year over year, reflecting the impact of lost production. That reduces the likelihood that it will need to take unplanned downtime this year. With most of its North American plants likely to run flat-out for most of the year, GM is likely to post extremely strong earnings in its most important region in 2020.

Second, the working capital headwind that GM faced last quarter will reverse in 2020, with much of the improvement in working capital coming in Q2. That alone will boost free cash flow by billions of dollars, using 2018 as a baseline.

Third, GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara confirmed during GM's most recent earnings call that the company remains on track to reduce annual CapEx to $7 billion in 2020. For comparison, automotive CapEx totaled $8.7 billion in 2018.

To be fair, GM faces headwinds in markets like China (where it delivered 3.09 million vehicles last year, down from more than 4 million two years earlier). However, GM has done a very good job of managing costs in China. As of early November, the company's 2019 equity income from China was on track to exceed $1 billion, compared to about $2 billion a year in other recent years. As a result, free cash flow is likely to surpass $10 billion in 2020.

(GM is profitable in China despite weak sales. Image source: General Motors.)

GM Financial: a growing source of cash

One overlooked source of cash flow growth for General Motors is its GM Financial captive finance arm. For the most part, GM Financial has been retaining its earnings in order to build up its equity base to support growth. However, in late 2018, GM Financial began returning some capital to the parent company, paying a $375 million dividend.

Management has said the goal is to gradually increase the dividend over the next few years. (It paid a $400 million dividend in late 2019.) Once GM Financial has an adequate equity base and stops growing its assets, it will be able to pay out all of its income in dividends to the parent company.

Between Sept. 2018 and Sept. 2019, GM Financial increased its earning assets from $93.1 billion to $97.8 billion while also reducing its leverage ratio from 8.56x to 8.36x (see slide 12) despite the $375 million dividend paid in late 2018.

Back in August, Suryadevara estimated that earning assets will top out between $125 billion and $130 billion. GM Financial is still several years from reaching that level, but it only needs about $4 billion in additional equity to support its planned growth. With GM Financial earning about $2 billion annually, the annual dividends could rise to more than $1 billion within a year or two before reaching $2 billion a year (assuming steady earnings) within 3-5 years.

Share buybacks likely to surge

Based on the typical seasonality of its cash flow, General Motors won't have any cash to spare during the first quarter. But GM should generate substantial free cash flow in Q2, driven by the working capital "rewind", with lots of additional free cash flow coming in the second half of the year, thanks to lower CapEx and restructuring savings.

(Image source: General Motors)

This will enable the company to return a lot of cash to shareholders. GM already pays a dividend, which yields more than 4%, but that costs barely more than $2 billion a year. Most of the company's free cash flow beyond that level is likely to be used for buying back GM stock.

Even without the working capital benefit that will boost cash flow in 2020, free cash flow could remain near $10 billion in the years ahead, assuming relatively steady economic conditions. After all, baseline free cash flow was $4.4 billion in 2018 and the restructuring was expected to boost annual free cash flow by up to $6 billion. Rising GM Financial dividends represent an additional tailwind to offset the potential impact of any incremental weakness in GM's underlying profitability.

GM's current market cap is approximately $51 billion. If free cash flow averages around $10 billion over the next several years, the automaker could shrink its share count dramatically by returning most or all of that cash flow to shareholders.

For the past few years, GM stock has remained range-bound despite strong earnings results. That's partially because adjusted EPS hasn't grown much since first surpassing the $6 mark in 2016. But it's also because free cash flow has trailed book earnings by a wide margin. With free cash flow set to move much closer to book earnings in the future, enabling share buybacks that should push EPS higher over time, GM stock could finally surge higher. By 2022, EPS could reach $8 or more, supporting a share price of at least $60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.