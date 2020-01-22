Overpriced By A Penny, Capstead Mortgage's Price-To-Book Ratio Climbed

We are dipping to a slightly bearish rating today on CMO simply because the price-to-book value ratio climbed to the very top end of our neutral range.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

It’s important that investors understand what they are investing in and why.

The REIT Forum regularly invests in mortgage REITs despite understanding the underlying risks. CWMF and Scott Kennedy regularly see excellent returns within the sector. How? The answer is trading. Mortgage REITs should be seen as trading securities.

We will be going over Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) today. We believe it's one of the better-managed mortgage REITs, but it still carries material risk.

Before we dive into our current outlook, we’d like to go over how trading works using CMO.

Trading in and out of CMO

Here's a simple chart we use to show all of our open/closed positions for subscribers:

Source: The REIT Forum

Since investors new to our work don’t understand how well we keep records, we will be showing the precise dates these sales happened. For investors who don’t need proof, feel free to skip this section. We will be showing a price chart that may be slightly confusing. We will break down what all the boxes mean.

The purple boxes highlight a trade we made in the latter half of 2018. We had a “RapidFire” update for subscribers on mortgage REITs on 8/8/2018. The day after, 8/9/2018, we purchased a position in CMO. After a quick price jump, we sold on 9/5/2018 for a quick gain of 4.66%.

highlight a trade we made in the latter half of 2018. We had a “RapidFire” update for subscribers on mortgage REITs on 8/8/2018. The day after, 8/9/2018, we purchased a position in CMO. The green boxes are four separate dates that we purchased shares: 10/1/2018, 10/15/2018, 10/25/2018, and 10/29/2018. It’s important to note that we went massively overweight as we believed there was a panic selloff. Here's a snapshot of articles/comments coming out on those dates (green boxes are purchase dates and red boxes are sell dates):

The red boxes will be the two dates that we sold our position in CMO.

Here's a price chart for those that want a visual:

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead is a mortgage REIT focused on adjustable-rate mortgages:

Source: CMO, green box by me

These adjustable-rate mortgages include an Agency guarantee so CMO can be confident they will always get the principal back. When a mortgage REIT invests in adjustable-rate mortgages, they use a slightly different model. When a mortgage REIT puts most of their portfolio in adjustable-rate mortgages, they are placing a greater dependence on the yield curve. They are particularly interested in the difference between very short-term rates (such as the 3-month to 1-year rates) and longer-term rates (such as the 10-year Treasury or the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage).

They also are exposed to the impact from medium-term rates such as the five-year Treasury. The reason CMO relies so much on the yield curve is because of prepayment risk. If the yield curve flattens, we would expect higher levels of prepayments on their portfolio. When a homeowner prepays their mortgage, CMO reinvests those proceeds in a new mortgage. CMO would often buy these mortgages for around $102 per $100 of face value. The longer the mortgage is outstanding, the longer CMO has to recoup the additional $2 they paid in the premium. For instance, if the mortgage was outstanding for five years, then CMO would have five years to offset the premium they paid for the mortgage.

We had a strong buy rating on CMO when the yield curve was flattening and investors were terrified that prepayment rates would go through the roof. The prepayment rates did increase substantially, but they did not increase enough to invalidate our thesis.

Source: CMO

Over time, investors came to recognize that elevated prepayments would merely hurt CMO, not destroy it. This is the importance of having a suitable margin of safety when trading mortgage REITs. In our experience, CMO rarely trades at a discount to book value much larger than 20%. On the other hand, they rarely trade at a premium to book value much larger than 5%. Within that range, there's plenty of room for trading. Rather than trying to get out at the top, we believe in buying at the bottom. If you are trying to get out at the top, there's a much larger potential for a decline from missing the right opportunity.

When we attempt to enter at the bottom, our usual worst-case-scenario is simply missing out on the opportunity. We are much more comfortable with the risk of missing out on a good buy than the risk of losing money from a bad buy. Consequently, we only post buy ratings for CMO when they have a very material discount to book value. Currently, CMO has a moderate discount to book value. The price-to-book ratio is around .91. This is around the middle of the range which we consider fairly valued for CMO.

Understanding ratios

A ratio around .95 is interesting because the other Agency mortgage REITs are trading at low price-to-book value ratios. In several cases, peers trade materially below .95. That is important because when we had a strong buy rating on CMO very few investors believed that CMO would later trade at a higher price-to-book ratio than many of the other Agency mortgage REITs.

The idea seemed absurd to many investors.

They only saw the flattening of the yield curve and predicted disaster. The steepening of the yield curve has been exceptionally positive for CMO. After the massive flattening experience that we witnessed as recently as the summer of 2019 where the 2-10 yield curve inverted, we have seen a healthy recovery in the yield curve. CMO has responded by raising their dividend. We predicted that CMO would raise their dividend when earnings were improving. We have reached that point. It appears that many investors are feeling dramatically more confident now that CMO is raising their dividend.

Prior to the increases, CMO had slashed their dividend to an incredibly low level. Investors in the mortgage REITs should try to remember that the dividends always can be paid out of book value. If one mortgage REIT cuts their dividend and another does not, we still need to evaluate the change in book value for each mortgage REIT before coming to a conclusion.

Source: CMO

Earnings are also important, but it's much more difficult for a mortgage REIT to enhance their book value. If a mortgage REIT was artificially enhancing their book value, that would be called accounting fraud. That is a crime. It's possible to materially enhance core EPS through simple hedging decisions. That's a portfolio management decision. That's not fraud and it is not a crime. Consequently, book value is often more useful than earnings in the analysis. We want to consider both parts, but price targets should put a much larger weight on price-to-book value ratios.

There is one major caveat. If operating expenses are absurdly high or book value is enhanced by insufficient oversight of a risky portfolio, it's possible that book value may be worthless. This is extremely rare. However, we have witnessed it happening before. For instance, we recognized this flaw in RAIT Financial Trust (OTCQB:RASF).

I hope you were paying attention

We predicted that shares of RASF would go so close to zero that the difference wouldn’t really matter.

Source: Seeking Alpha / CWMF

Since then, RASF had a reverse 1 for 50 stock split. That means an investor who owned 1,000 shares was left with 20 of the new shares. Despite the reverse split turning 50 shares into 1, the new price for 1 share is less than the price was when we wrote our bearish piece. That means investors in RASF saw their share price, adjusted for the split, decline by materially more than 98%. As analysts, it's our job to watch out for those extreme risk levels. So far, we have never been fooled by a mortgage REIT posting a garbage book value or hiding absurd operating expenses. We have no concerns about CMO in either of those cases. Operating expenses are quite low. Lower is better.

Final thoughts

The book value which relies on Agency mortgages and hedges is not particularly difficult for an expert to model. We are very confident in the quality of CMO’s book value as well.

We have been bullish on CMO several times in the past. If CMO drops to an attractive discount to book value, we will look to grab shares again. We want to stress that we view mortgage REITs as trading securities. Each investor needs to consider their own risk tolerance. While we believe CMO has some of the better management in the sector, we understand the levels of risk within the sector.

We were dipping to a slightly bearish rating. However, shares of CMO declined by about 1.5% prior to public release (down to $8.11). Therefore, CMO is now at the upper-end of our neutral range and 1.5% below the price where we would be bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.