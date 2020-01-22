Logitech Delivers As I Expected

I expect Logitech to continue to grow in the mid to high single digits in the future, as the company is supported by a fundamental tailwind. With a forward P/E.

Logitech has now published its figures for the third quarter of 2020. So it's time to take a look.

Introduction

Logitech (LOGI) is one of my largest positions in my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. The company now accounts for almost seven percent. However, most of this is due to the course multiplication that Logitech has achieved in recent years. After my last analysis, I had recommended investors to hold the share. I also advised new investors to invest in Logitech with several smaller investments. And indeed, Logitech subsequently outperformed the market as a whole:

(Source: Performance after my last Logitech analyses)

In this respect, I am extremely pleased with the company's performance. Nevertheless, I regularly look at the quarterly results of my investments to check whether my investment thesis is still valid or whether things have changed fundamentally. Logitech has now published its figures for the third quarter of 2020. So it's time to take a look. As always, after providing the highlights of the results, I will analyze these numbers. According to my three-grade rating, Logitech is still generally worth an investment, but investors have to pay a premium for this premium company. Therefore, Logitech is no jewel.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the third quarter 2020 short and sweet:

sales in the third quarter were USD 903 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year. ●

GAAP operating income grew 4 percent to USD 129 million vs USD 123 million one year ago.

non-GAAP operating income grew 6 percent and was USD 152 million, compared to $143 million in the same quarter a year ago.

GAAP EPS was USD 0.69, up 3 percent, compared to USD 0.67 in the same quarter a year ago.

non-GAAP EPS grew 6 percent to USD 0.84, compared to USD 0.79 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was USD 181 million, compared to $176 million in the same period a year ago.

(Source: 3Q 2020 results)

Furthermore, Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and USD 375 million to USD 385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Analyses

All in all, Logitech had a new record quarter, continuing its impressive growth path. I particularly like the fact that the management has built an extremely broad product portfolio.

(Source: 3Q 2020 results / table by author)

Not all segments of this portfolio grow evenly and there are also areas that under perform. Overall, however, this portfolio ensures steady growth. This can be seen both when comparing the third quarter of 2020 with the third quarter of 2019. However, it also becomes clear if you simply look at the third quarter of 2020 and the previous quarter (second quarter of 2020).

(Source: 3Q 2020 results / table by author)

It is pleasing that the four largest segments in particular grew strongly in the third quarter:

Pointing devices: 5 percent.

Keyboards & Combos: 10 percent.

Gaming: 16 percent.

Video Collaboration: 25 percent.

The growth in the video collaboration segment is particularly impressive. Here Logitech has built up a rapidly growing segment from the ground up, which is now a pillar of the business.

Additionally, the company still manages to deliver a gross margin within its target range. The third quarter gross margin was 37.6 percent. However, this was slightly below the second quarter gross margin which was 38.4 percent. Given that, this development puts the company in the lower half of its target range of 36-40 percent announced at the end of last year.

(Source: 3Q 2020 results)

However, the decline in the margin is likely to be largely due to the trade conflict. At the very least, the trade conflict is unlikely to have been conducive to profitability. I will keep an eye on whether the margin will improve again when the trade conflict eases. First of all, I am satisfied that Logitech has achieved its own targets here in every respect.

I expect Logitech to continue to grow in the mid to high single digits in the future, as the company is supported by a fundamental tailwind. First of all, of course, the ongoing digitisation of the world of work must be mentioned. Logitech has now established a strong position in this area and offers not only keyboards and mice but also complete conference solutions. Logitech is also supported by unexpectedly strong growth in the computer industry:

The worldwide market for traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, finished an impressive 2019 with fourth quarter growth of 4.8 percent year over year. Global shipments during the quarter beat forecast expectations at just under 71.8 million units, the highest single quarter shipment volume in five years (4Q14). Overall, global shipments grew 2.7 percent year over year in 2019, the first full year of PC growth since the market grew 1.7 percent in 2011.

Of course, it must be taken into account that Microsoft no longer supports Windows 7 and an extremely large number of users (especially in government and business) are now buying not only the new operating system but also new computers. In this respect, it remains to be seen to what extent this is sustainable development or just a one-off effect. In any case, this development will give Logitech further momentum.

In addition, Logitech is also addressing the gaming market, which should also achieve strong growth in the future. Not only is e-sports playing an increasingly important role, but the release of the new generation of consoles should give the entire gaming market a further boost:

(Source: Global games market 2018-2022)

With all this, one must not forget that Logitech does not come cheap. With a forward P/E ratio of over 22 and single digit growth, investors pay a premium. The same applies to the dividend, whose yield is just 1.57 percent. With a low payout ratio of 35 percent, I continue to expect an increase of about 10 percent, but the yield will increase only marginally.

Investors takeaway

(Source: Logitech)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Logitech

As showed above, Logitech business is running very well operationally. This is particularly true in view of the fact that the company was confronted with unfavorable effects of the trade conflict. This is already having an initial impact on profitability. Nevertheless, Logitech is still within the target corridor and has again exceeded expectations with the latest quarterly figures. With the current valuation, the company is definitely not a jewel. Besides, the result of my last analysis also applies here: Investors should continue to hold the shares. That's definitely what I'm going to do. If you don't have any Logitech shares yet, you might choose a good path with an entry-level position.

These are the reasons for my grade:

Stable growth.

Diversified portfolio.

Supported by fundamental tailwind.

Promising future is already reflected by high forward P/E ratio of 22.

Low payout ratio but low dividend yield.

