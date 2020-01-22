Shopify Vs. Square Part II: The Anti-Amazon Awakens

I maintain that the market is misvaluing Square. I alter my perspective on Shopify in light of their new fulfillment offering.

With around five years of public, financial data under our belts for these companies, creating a conservative discounted cash flow model is possible but not exactly easy.

In this article, I explore the valuation of Shopify and Square by providing my forecast for margins and ultimately free cash flow.

Source: The Motley Fool

As the bullet points related, this article is a follow-up to my original article: Square Vs. Shopify: Buy This One. In that article, I recommended Square (SQ) over Shopify (SHOP), and had you gone with Square, you wouldn't have done half bad.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

That's a 13.46% gain over SPY's 3.56% gain in the same period (the last three weeks). However, you would've done even better had you bought Shopify, which generated a gain of 14.41% in the same period. But none of that is too relevant, considering I advocate for buy and hold with a time horizon of at least 10 years to an entire lifetime.

Before I dive into this article, I want to be clear about my position on both of these stocks: long term, their share prices will appreciate from where they are today. However, as of today, I rate Square a conviction buy and Shopify as just bullish, though any pullbacks will bring me into the very bullish camp of Shopify.

In light of Shopify's recent rapid move upward, I continued to revise my perspective on the stock. Perhaps, there was something I missed, apropos the Shopify narrative, that caused the share price to rocket upward, even at 33x sales. After much consideration, I arrived at the conclusion that Shopify is on the precipice of creating the first e-commerce platform for businesses looking to sell direct-to-consumer that will be capable of rivaling Amazon (AMZN): The Anti-Amazon, if you will.

In today's article, I will explore in-depth the underlying financial realities for the two companies, through an analysis of their margins and their projected free cash flow, which will begin sometime in the 2020s. Additionally, I will discuss Shopify's recent acquisition of 6 River Systems, by which the company has widened their moat for merchants looking to sell online to an unprecedented extent.

Outline

Brief overview of Shopify and Square Margin analysis Projected cash flows Discounted cash flow analysis 6 River Systems acquisition Concluding remarks and buy/sell recommendation

Brief Overview Of Shopify And Square

Shopify and Square approach the same business from two different perspectives. That is, Shopify built their offering primarily through an online platform and has since expanded their physical offering through products such as their sleek retail POS. On the other hand, Square built their offering primarily through a physical, brick and mortar POS and has recently expanded into an online platform, via their acquisition of Weebly; though, as we will see, this offering cannot come close to rivaling Shopify's online offering.

Both of the companies are focusing on enabling their customers (read: business owners) to execute an omnichannel selling strategy. But every business is different; therefore, different businesses will prefer Shopify or Square for different reasons.

If you'd like to read more about the differences in the offerings of Shopify and Square, read more here.

Margin Analysis

Margins are a great way to identify the extent to which a company possesses an economic moat. When margins, gross and operating, are growing or stable at 25%, 30%, or higher, you can be certain that they have some ability to command pricing power. When margins are low, i.e., 10% or lower, then the company most likely operates in a very competitive, or possibly, perfectly competitive market. I advocate that investors find those companies whose businesses generate strong gross and operating margins, because, oftentimes, these are companies that have some competitive advantage, or economic moat, such that they will generate strong free cash flow for their investors.

Below, we can see that both Shopify and Square have very strong gross margins.

Source: YCharts.com

That is, they generate a lot of cash from their core businesses without having to shell out a lot of cash to make that money. Further, these margins indicate that scrappy, new entrants into the POS/e-commerce space aren't successfully underpricing so as to gain market share.

The most noteworthy aspect of the above chart is that, despite innumerable calls for competition destroying Square's business, they have actually grown margins. For a company that allegedly operates in an almost perfectly competitive market, it's curious that they'd have strong, growing gross margins. Further, Shopify has had calls for competition eating away at their margins also, but the data simply does not lend to that idea.

Another noteworthy observation from the above gross margin chart is that Shopify's gross margin is much higher than Square's gross margin. That means that Shopify requires less money to generate their revenues, which makes sense, considering Shopify has a more online/software orientation to their business model.

Now, operating margins would naturally be the next place to look for signs of profitability, but both companies presently have basically flat or negative operating margins, due to their aggressive R&D, stock-based compensation, and sales/marketing expenses. This is normal, and for growth companies, this is a very positive sign that management is committed to continuing to claim new market share and defend already held market share.

Discounted Cash Flow Model: Grounding Our Realities

At this stage in the analysis, things are about to get, shall we say, artistic. Nobody can really be sure as to what operating margins and their corresponding free cash flow will look like, not even Jack Dorsey nor Tobias Lütke. However, in the interest of determining some semblance of financial reality for both companies, I will hazard some assumptions, by which we can create our discounted cash flow models and arrive at fair, conservative valuations for both Shopify and Square.

Let's start with Shopify:

Revenue Growth (10yr) Gross Profit Margins Cash From Operations Margin (Cash From Operations/Revenue) Free Cash Flow Margin (FCF to Equity/Revenue) 35% 55% 45% 34.9%

Source: Data from YCharts and Square's 10-Qs/10-Ks

In order to arrive at the above assumptions, I took Shopify's current revenue growth rate of 44% and applied an average growth rate for the next 10 years of 35%. Next, I looked up their current gross profit margin, which has remained pretty static over the past 5 years or so. For the next two assumptions, creative license became necessary.

In order to arrive at fair operating and free cash flow margins, I averaged the operating and cash flow margins (relative to revenues) of very mature companies in the software payment sector: Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). While not 1 to 1 comparisons by any means, they served their purpose.

Lastly, I took the average free cash flow margin from Visa and Mastercard and applied it to Shopify's margins. As you can see above, I arrived at, in my opinion, very fair margins for a SaaS company (Shopify) that's essentially operating as a monopoly. Lastly, I assumed that FCF to Equity would grow in lockstep with revenues.

Taking these assumptions, based on the data provided by Shopify's historical public financial info available to us, I created the following discounted cash flow model.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 35% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $4.78 Fair Value $609.64

So, get ready for the jamboree of assumptions found in the model above:

I assumed that Shopify was already producing $4.78 or about $500M in free cash flow (which equates to a 34.9% free cash flow margin, which is the longer term projection). Obviously, they are not, nor are they producing cash from their core operations at present. I did this to normalize the model, as it would've been too convoluted to predict the gradual introduction of free cash flow over 5-10 years.

To put the above chart into further context, paying $609.64 for Shopify today, technically, would mean we believe that Shopify will produce at least $10.8B in free cash flow by 2030. That's not $10.8B in revenue. That's $10.8B in free cash flow. This means that Shopify would need to generate $30.95B in revenue by 2030 in order to generate that amount of free cash flow.

A more plausible 2030 would be one in which Shopify traded at $150B valuation with $15B in revenue and $5B in free cash flow. Such a valuation would still lend to Shopify being a buy at these levels.

I certainly invite you to share your thoughts on my valuation of Shopify in the comments below. Is the company overpriced at 36x sales? Will they pull back before rocketing higher? Let me know!

Next, we will assess Square using the same format as above:

Revenue Growth (10yr) Gross Profit Margin Cash From Operations Margin Free Cash Flow Margin 30% 40% 30% 20%

Source: Data from YCharts and Square's 10-Qs/10-Ks

As you can see, since Square's gross margins are lower than Shopify's, their cash from operations and free cash flow margins were rated lower as well.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 30% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.19 Fair Value $107.72

Source: Data from YCharts and Square's 10-Qs/10-Ks

It was refreshing to do Square's discounted cash flow model, as the company has generated free cash flow for the last five years and currently has a relatively robust free cash flow per share.

There really weren't any major assumptions made for Square, other than their future free cash flow growth rate. They are, in fact, still undervalued today. Eventually, the market will stop getting this one wrong, as it did with Shopify last year.

Shopify's 6 River Systems Acquisition

The 6 River Systems acquisition really cannot be emphasized enough. Through the acquisition, Shopify has created overnight "Fulfillment By Shopify", which will henceforth rival "Fulfillment By Amazon". Fulfillment By Amazon is a segment of Amazon's business, which is reported as a portion of their "Third Party Seller Services" revenue segment in their 10-Qs and 10-Ks.

Amazon does not detail exactly how much revenue warehousing and shipping, specifically, generates for the company. In total, "Third Party Seller Services" generated about $50B in 2019, and the ability to sell on their marketplace generated a portion of that. Further, it has taken Amazon decades to reach such a run-rate. So, while the 6 River Systems acquisition is noteworthy, we cannot expect it to revolutionize Shopify's financial standing overnight.

One of the key, and most significant, components of Fulfillment By Shopify is that it will immediately offer merchants on the Shopify platform the ability to execute two day shipping, which will eventually become one day shipping with enough scale. This really is a game changer for Shopify and their merchants. It enables Shopify and their merchants to truly compete against Amazon in a meaningful way. That is, Amazon has studied consumers extensively and found that shipping speed is a huge component of whether they will choose to purchase from a particular online store. Hence, Amazon has become a near monopoly because of their ability to deliver expediently at a manageable cost.

So, in this light, Shopify has become the "Anti-Amazon". I recommend all my readers to read this article regarding the new service. It represents the David Vs. Goliath narrative that has been looming over Shopify since their inception. Fulfillment by Shopify may be the rock that topples Amazon down a notch and gives Shopify and their merchants the chance to compete against Amazon's dominance.

Concluding Remarks And Buy/Sell Recommendation

Interestingly, Square has faced the most bearish consensus as of late, yet it is the company with growing gross margins and consistent free cash flow generation over the 5 years. Further, Square was founded 5 years after Shopify. So, a company (Square) with a 5-year disadvantage and revenues 3x those of Shopify is currently being dramatically undervalued relative to their closest peer, Shopify. Mr. Market can be and is often wrong.

While the narrative of 6 River Systems is incredible and will likely prove to be the turning point in Shopify's history, Shopify's share price has gotten a bit ahead of its skis. One less than perfect earnings report could send the stock tumbling. Further, if Fed Chairman Powell becomes hawkish, all bets are off for the rosy projections for Shopify and their share price.

Could Shopify grow into their valuation? Of course. A 2030 where Shopify generates $15B in revenue and trades at a $150B valuation, similar to a Salesforce (CRM), is more than plausible. And under this financial projection, I'm altering my stance to bullish. However, Shopify is certainly not a conviction buy at their current valuation.

In sum, the 6 River Systems acquisition has created the massive momentum we've seen in Shopify's share price as of late. The acquisition effectively eliminates any other option for online sellers looking to sell in a location other than Amazon. Shopify, or the Anti-Amazon, has truly become the only option for e-commerce first merchants, and they are being valued accordingly. Square, on the other hand, has been cast aside by Wall Street, likely due to their CEO's concerning behavior, such as wanting to move to Africa for half of 2020. Notwithstanding, Square remains a solid business that specializes in servicing an entirely different segment of the small and medium-sized business market in the U.S., and in a growing way, abroad.

Once again, I am a conviction buyer of Square in the $60s and $70s, and just bullish on Shopify. When Shopify does experience some element of mean reversion, I will be a conviction buyer once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, AMZN, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.