Oil - The Shale Treadmill Has Arrived

And if the Permian only completes 5.5k wells in 2020, then exit-to-exit growth may be flat.

We have estimated 12.5k wells completed for 2020 and this gets us a total growth of +450k b/d y-o-y with all of it coming from the Permian.

As the total production needed to replace the declining base increases, US shale producers have to run faster on the treadmill just to stay in the same place.

We have alluded to this in the past, but as US shale continues to ramp up oil production, the higher the existing the base, the higher the decline.

EIA released the December DPR today with well completions and production by each US shale basin. Our conclusion to this report is that "the shale treadmill has arrived."

We have alluded to this in the past, but as US shale continues to ramp up oil production, the higher the existing the base, the higher the decline. As the total production needed to replace the declining base increases, US shale producers have to run faster on the treadmill just to stay in the same place. But the issue that's becoming more apparent now is that if well productivity is declining, then it would require even more well completions to offset the deceleration of growth.

But if both are declining, then you really start to see what we mean by the shale treadmill.

US shale oil well productivity in 2019 declined vs 2018. To calculate this is simple, take the difference in oil production increase y-o-y and compare it to the increase in well completions y-o-y.

What the data tells us is that it's either the new shale wells are losing their productivity or that the old wells are showing higher decline rates. All-in-all, the end result is a loss in productivity and a deceleration in growth.

For 2020, we are estimating 12.25k wells to be completed. This would equate to growth of +450k b/d y-o-y with all of it coming from the Permian.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Anadarko won't be able to support the growth for US shale in 2020. Existing decline rates increased, oil well productivity decreased, and with well completions decreasing, this would cause production to be flat to decline in 2020.

Bakken

Eagle Ford

Niobrara

Anadarko

Permian

As for the Permian, things do look better than the others, but not any better.

Well productivity growth has grinded to a halt. With the Permian completing ~6k wells in 2019, well completions are likely to fall.

At the moment and without reducing any DUCs, Permian can complete ~450 wells per month or 5,400 wells per year. We are estimating ~5,500 wells per year in 2020, and this gets us to an average production level of ~4.712 mb/d. This is equivalent to what EIA has Permian exiting 2019 at ~4.7 mb/d.

By our estimation, this implied exit-to-exit of no growth for the Permian at ~5.5k wells completed in 2020. If productivity declines further from here, then there's a chance for an outright decline y-o-y.

With the world now dependent on Permian to supply all of the oil production growth going forward, the latest data points don't do those shale believers any favor. The shale treadmill has arrived and it's not pretty so far.

