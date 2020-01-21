Molson Coors: 10% FCF Yield Will Eventually Lead To Higher Dividends

In the meantime, the debt cuts will help push up the stock. I estimate Molson Coors stock is worth at least $72.55, or 28% higher than today.

So, I see this as a potential total yield play down the road, where both dividends and buybacks will contribute to the company's valuation.

Recently, the company increased its dividend. But it has been holding off on buying back shares, probably until the debt is paid down further.

Molson Coors has a large free cash flow generation ability, which it has primarily been using to pay down its debt.

Molson Coors Pays Dividends and Reduces Its Debt

Molson Coors (TAP) generates enough free cash flow ("FCF") to both pay higher dividends and pay down its debt. Moreover, TAP stock is very cheap. This makes for a good investment. In the end, the company will pay down enough debt to allow it to continue raising its dividend. Or it could also begin buying back its shares. I consider that a precursor for an attractive total yield play.

In the nine months to September, Molson Coors generated $1.2 billion in FCF. That works out to an annual rate of $1.61 billion in FCF. TAP uses that to both pay down its debt and pay dividends.

Debt Reduction From FCF

Right now, I estimate that debt could be cut by 30% in two years at its present rate. In the 12 months to September, TAP paid off $1.586 billion of its debt.

However, it also issued $242.2 billion of new debt. So, the net debt reduction in the 12 months to September was $1.344 billion. That means its net reduction of net debt will be 15.5% annually. Over two years, that works out to more than 30% of its net debt.

So, by 2021 year-end, net debt, at the present rate of FCF generation, would be down to just under $6 billion. That would be a 31.1% net debt reduction.

Dividends Paid From FCF

TAP recently hiked its dividend per share to $0.57 per share from $0.41 per share starting in the third quarter of 2019. Management has said that they will endeavor to pay out 20 to 25% of historical trailing 12 months of EBITDA in dividends.

So far, the dividends and net debt payments are more than the FCF that Molson generates. For example, in the 12 months to September, TAP paid dividends of $389.5 million. But, at the new $0.57 per share rate, the annual dividends will cost TAP $493 million.

So, if net debt reduction continues at the rate of $1.34 billion, the two would cost $1.837 billion. But, in the last 12 months to September, FCF was $1.2 billion.

So, Molson Coors would have to sell assets, reduce capex, or generate more FCF to pay for the debt reduction and higher dividends. It will be interesting to see what Molson Colson will do. But I have no doubt the company will continue on its path of paying the higher dividends.

Valuation Based on Lower Debt, Higher Dividends and FCF Yield

I estimate that Molson Coors is worth a good deal more than its present price based on its present activities of cutting debt and raising dividends.

Right now, the TAP stock has an FCF yield of 9.9%. This is estimated by taking the $1.2 billion in annual FCF and dividing it by its $12.2 billion market value. The dividend uses about 4% of the 10% FCF yield. I also believe that the debt reduction, which uses up more than the rest of the FCF yield, brings at least a dollar per dollar increase in market value. Therefore, the stock has at least a 9.9% yield built into it annually. It could be higher if the company pays down more debt than what is available in the FCF generation of the company.

So, over the next three years, the value of Molson Coors should increase by 9.9% annually. This works out to an increase of 32.7% in three years. Using a present value discount rate of 5% annually, the PV increase will be 28%.

So, my estimate is that Molson Coors is worth at least 28% more than its present price, or $72.55 per share.

Summary and Conclusion

I believe Molson Coors stock is very cheap. For example, it has a dividend yield of 4%, a forward P/E ratio of just 13 times, and an FCF yield of 9.9%:

The company's commitment to using its FCF to cut debt and pay higher dividends will bring a much higher stock price. I estimate that it is worth at least $72.55 per share, an upside of 28%.

Moreover, once it finishes cutting debt within two years, the company may be willing to starting a buyback program which will bring a much higher stock price. Look for good things to happen with Molson Coors stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.