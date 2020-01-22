China Growth Loses Luster, But The World Is Growing

An important key to investing is to remember that stocks are not lottery tickets. - Peter Lynch

China came out with lackluster growth on Friday, January 17, when they reported an annual GDP growth of 6.1% for 2019. This was within the range they were targeting; however, 6.1% was the slowest annual growth pace in almost three decades - 29 years to be exact. 2019, of course, was a challenging year for China. They were engaged in a costly trade war with the U.S. and have seen diminishing returns from government spending in recent years. Of course, officials say that growth is fine, and having secured a phase one trade deal with the U.S. will help reduce anxiety.

Chinese policymakers do have quite a challenge ahead of them now. They need to boost consumer and business confidence as the country faces more downward pressure as the manufacturing economy looks weak right now. Plenty of tariffs are still in place from the U.S. Not to mention, they have a demographic problem that they will eventually have to face, as the birth rate in the country fell to a new low of 10.5 births per thousand, the lowest rate in modern history. This will eventually lead to a shrinking workforce, and a slower economy, if they cannot reverse the long-term trend. A smaller working-age population can reduce productivity without significant technological advancements and can increase spending on things like healthcare. No wonder they are concentrating on bringing advanced technologies up to speed!

Of course, despite China slowing, the world equity markets are finally breaking out and may be signaling further gains here. Just take a look at the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) chart below. After being mired in a slump since the 2018 surge, unable to break massive resistance, it finally has in late 2019 and early 2020. That could spell more upside for stocks, especially when you start to look outside of the U.S. As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, I think that the Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU) will outperform the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) this year, given that there have been years of underperformance. In the last five years, up to January 17, 2020, the VOO has outperformed VEU at a percentage gain of 65.08% to 17.05%.

While the S&P 500 is up over 15% from its January 2018 high, we haven't seen the breakout from a global scale since then. I think it is time for this trend to finally reverse this year, as global markets are likely going to benefit from a U.S. dollar that will depreciate in 2020. Treasury yields should also rise in the U.S., which will put them at a disadvantage to global markets. And although China is slowing, as mentioned above, it could easily surprise to the upside as tariffs with the U.S. start to get lifted, which should increase consumer and business confidence over the medium term.

When I look at the global space, I think there could be plenty of upside surprises. Japan is undervalued compared to most common metrics historically. Oil has been under pressure for several years now, and with the global economy looking in pretty good shape, it could recover and have a great year. If you are investing in the euro area, the euro also has a chance for a good 2020 as uncertainties with Brexit are being removed, and the manufacturing-based economies rebound. Germany, being an export nation, has had some economic issues in the last couple of years with the increase in trade tensions around the world.

But there could be a return to more open trade in 2020 that might catch people unexpectedly. A few things I am watching, though, is if there are softer numbers out of China in the next couple of quarters, and if U.S. bond yields rise too much - remember the scare the markets had when the rate hit ~3.25% in 2018. So, while I am bullish in the next 12 to 24 months, one must always keep up to date and watch out for the upcoming Black Swan in the wings. It's either that, or it is different this time. Those are dangerous words to say out loud!

