Halliburton: The Race To The Bottom (Line) Is On

If there was any doubt earlier, it is official now: the energy services sector will play hardcore defense in 2020, in an attempt to boost earnings amid a highly unfavorable oil and gas drilling and production environment in North America.

Further evidence came from Houston-based operator Halliburton (HAL). The company reported 4Q19 results on January 21, ahead of the opening bell. The modest all-around beat drew attention away from a YOY revenue drop of nearly 13%, the most severe of the past 12 quarters. Considering Halliburton's plans to "focus on returns over growth" in the home continent over the next 12 months, more top-line softness should be expected in the foreseeable future.

Credit: Energy Digital

Familiar themes

Halliburton's results and narrative did not differ much from those shared by key peer Schlumberger (SLB), only a few days ago. The international business grew as expected, reflecting a pickup in oil and gas drilling and production needed to replenish global reserves. The Middle East and Asia performed particularly well, while Latin America suffered from low levels of activity in Argentina. Europe may very well have benefited from a mild winter, as well construction looked solid in the North Sea.

But North America, representing 53% of Halliburton's revenues in 2019 (down from 60% in the previous year), struggled due to a severely depressed onshore market. Pricing in pressure pumping and well construction seems to be in the gutter, and not even a more favorable deepwater environment in the Gulf of Mexico was enough to prevent segment revenues from sliding a whopping 30% YOY compared to Schlumberger's much tamer 13% decline. CEO Jeff Miller summarized the current state of the industry well:

The U.S. shale industry is facing its biggest test since the 2015 downturn, with both capital discipline and slowing leading edge efficiency gains weighing down activity and production.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Given the industry-level challenges, all that Halliburton could do was protect its margins by stacking equipment, reducing fixed costs, and improving efficiency whenever possible. This seems to have happened in 4Q19, as total company op margin improved by about 30 bps YOY. I believe early signs that Halliburton can tighten its belt and streamline operations successfully is the key driver behind the three-cent EPS beat in 4Q19 and modestly bullish market reaction to the company's earnings report.

Pick your poison

As I stated in my Schlumberger earnings review article, I do not think that pound-the-table bullishness in the energy services sector is easily justifiable. In the case of Halliburton, half of its business is undergoing perhaps the most severe trough in activity since the start of the current oil and gas downcycle, about five years ago. The company should be commended for having maintained margins and cash generation afloat so far, but the narrative for 2020 seems downbeat otherwise.

Data by YCharts

Because I am a firm believer in the benefits of diversification, I defend that holding energy stocks in a well-diversified portfolio might still make sense. But if I had to pick my poison, I would probably favor an investment in Schlumberger over Halliburton, since the former's operations are better diversified outside North America. In addition, SLB offers an enticing dividend yield of over 5% that should keep investors entertained while they wait for the tides to turn, maybe in the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.