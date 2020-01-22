Central Bank Policies Support Emerging Market Outlook

The recent dramatic shift in U.S.-China trade relations has drastically improved the emerging market outlook and will create growth opportunities for many nations in the year ahead. Here, we’ll look at evidence which supports the view that emerging markets will witness a continued economic rebound and will also outperform from an equity market perspective in 2020.

After a rough last two years, the coming year is shaping up to be one of recovery for the economies and financial markets of several leading emerging countries. Along with an improved global trade outlook, the move away from the tight money policies, which prevailed in former years in favor of a looser monetary policy, has paved the way for growth in the months ahead.

For the first time in recent memory, the world’s leading central banks have now synchronized their monetary policies in favor of lower interest rates. Some of the world’s largest nations are also leaning more in favor of stimulative fiscal policies, compared to the tighter policies of previous years. Leading the way forward, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate three times last year and continues to purchase short-term Treasury bills in its ongoing attempt at providing liquidity for the U.S. financial market.

Across the pond, the Bank of England (BoE) appears to be headed in the direction of even lower interest rates than the ones that have prevailed lately. At least that appears to be the consensus of central bank watchers. While England’s official bank rate is now at 0.75%, outgoing BoE governor Mark Carney recently suggested that lower rates are a distinct possibility in 2020 if the British economy remains weak.

In China, meanwhile, the People’s Bank has reduced the reserve ratio for lending institutions, which is the amount of cash that must be held by banks for safety purposes. Policymakers believe this action will free up some $115 billion and will ultimately boost China’s economy, which in turn would help stimulate the global economy.

Indeed, the synchronized commitment among policymakers to maintaining a loose money stance cannot be emphasized enough. One of the biggest reasons for the underperformance of emerging market nations over much of the last decade was the predominance of austerity policies and tight money measures by banks and governments. By contrast, the U.S. was able to dodge the economic and financial market turmoil which periodically wracked the developing nations over the last ten years, thanks largely to the Federal Reserve’s accommodative stance. But after years of suffering, the emerging nations seem have finally learned their lessons and are doing everything they can to stimulate their respective economies.

More than perhaps any other central bank in the world, the monetary policy of China’s People’s Bank is arguably the most important. As the world’s second-largest economy and top manufacturing nation, what bodes well for China’s economic outlook is invariably good news for the rest of the world. To that end, China’s equity market is also discounting what looks to be a sustained recovery ahead for that nation. The following chart shows the remarkable strength exhibited by the iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI), which is a useful proxy for China’s broad market. The equity market isn’t the slightest bit concerned over China’s manufacturing-dependent economy right now, and that’s a very encouraging sign for the world economy.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned stimulus measures on the part of the leading central banks are definitely working based on an assessment of several key indicators. For instance, the large basket of commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index gained 11% in a 4-month period leading up to the start of 2020 (below). This reflects the increasingly positive sentiment shift toward the global trade outlook. The broad commodity market rally is also good news for emerging nations since most of them tend to be heavily reliant on higher prices for their natural resources.

Source: Trading Economics

One commodity that is of particular importance to many emerging countries is sugar. Brazil, Thailand, and India are particularly dependent on sugar exports. Consequently, the health of the overall emerging markets is often reflected in the strength (or weakness) of global sugar prices. The correlation between emerging markets' strength and rising sugar prices can be seen in the following graph, which compares the sugar futures continuous contract with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

Source: BigCharts

As you can see here, both sugar and the equity markets of the major emerging nations have been rising in unison since around September of last year. Sugar prices have now rallied for over four consecutive months. This represents the longest stretch of increasing prices for this valuable emerging market commodity in several years. This is wonderful news for commodity-dependent nations like Brazil, India, and Thailand. It should be good news for their equity markets as well.

Another important indicator for the global economy is the price of copper. Copper prices tend to rise when the prospects for the world’s leading manufacturing nations are in the ascendant. The weakness which the global market experienced in 2018 through the first half of 2019 was reflected by the decline in copper prices during that same time. However, copper prices bottomed last August and have been on the rise ever since.

The graph of the continuous contract copper price, below, shows the stair-stepping recovery the red metal has established in the last few months. This is the most sustained strength the copper market has shown since 2017 – which was also the last good year for the emerging markets in the aggregate. Copper has also apparently priced in a favorable manufacturing outlook for the developing nations in the months ahead.

Source: BigCharts

The indicators we’ve examined here collectively suggest that the world’s central bankers have learned some important lessons from the economic turbulence of the last 10 years. Those lessons are now being applied in the form of a synchronized monetary easing policy, which should in turn help stimulate global economic growth in 2020. Moreover, the developing industrial nations – led by China – should have a prosperous year ahead based on several key commodity-based indications that health is returning to the emerging markets, including rising copper and sugar prices. In view of these considerations, investors are justified in having some intermediate-term (3-6 month) exposure to the emerging markets via U.S.-listed ETFs or ADRs, as well as to the U.S. equity market.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.75 level on an intraday basis.

