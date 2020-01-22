Exxon Mobil Seems To Be Hiding The Size Of Guyana's Gas - Cash Flow Could Exceed Expectations

There are a number of reasons the company could be doing this including negotiations with the Guyanese government.

Using a comparison with other blocks, along with the FPSO specifications, cash flow could be a minimum of 10% higher on Liza Phase 1 and increase thereafter.

Exxon Mobil has not released any gas discovery figures for the Stabroek block of Guyana despite FPSOs indicating future gas production.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is a major oil producer, the second-largest publicly traded one in the world after the now public Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). As one of the largest producers, the world takes notice when the company succeeds, as it has recently in offshore Guyana. Here, the company arrived in an area where no one had previously found significant oil and found what is currently estimated at more than 6 billion barrels of oil.

This is despite the company only investigating a small portion of its potential plays here. I recommend reading more about the company’s Guyana assets in my previous article here. The point of this article is to discuss a recent article Kaieteur News Online has published, discussing how Exxon Mobil seems to be hiding the size of its Guyana gas finds and what that could mean for the company and investors.

Exxon Mobil Guyana - Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Statements

To start our analysis of Exxon Mobil’s Guyana gas, let’s take a look at what the company has had to say about it. To date, Exxon Mobil has said nothing about gas discoveries in the Guyana fields besides the fact that it’s part of the company’s oil and gas exploration program in the region.

However, the company has stated, “it has informed the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) that between 30 to 50 million cubic feet per day of Natural Gas (NG) can be made available for electricity generation in Guyana.” That’s not much. At current market rates in the United States, it’s about $90 thousand/day at the midpoint or almost $40 million/year.

However, given that Guyana is a nation of three-quarters of a million people, the question becomes, is the company, which hasn’t discussed any gas discoveries, not finding any gas and avoiding the topic, or finding major gas but only sharing the minimum information possible - i.e., that we have enough gas to generate electricity for your current small population.

As we’ll see, I expect it’s the latter.

FPSO Analysis

The first reason to expect that the reason is the latter is the FPSO that Exxon Mobil is moving into Guyana. For reference, these are constructed and purchased from a company called SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF), which shares the specs of these FPSOs.

Exxon Mobil Production - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

For reference, this is the company’s planned production ramp-up in Guyana. There are numerous comments that expect this to grow to more than 1 million barrels/day going into the late-2020s, but for now let’s just look at Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 which are expected to produce 120 thousand and 220 thousand barrels per day. They will be manned by the FPSOs Liza Destiny and Liza Unity.

Despite Exxon Mobil’s lack of discussion of any gas production, it’s important to note that each FPSO contains significant gas generation capability that seems to scale with oil production. Namely, the Liza Destiny, which will have a gas treatment plant of 170 million cubic feet per day and the Liza Unity, whose gas treatment plant will have 400 million cubic feet per day.

Now for starters, almost certainly, the Liza FPSOs will have a gas-to-power facility on board to power operations. Looking at another FPSO, Statoil’s Peregrino FPSO (designed to lift 100 thousand barrels per day of oil) has a 72 megawatt gas to power facility.

A hypothetical 1000 megawatt natural gas plant would consume ~16.8 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, so a 72 megawatt plant would consume ~1.2 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. This lines up with the FPSOs specifications (Statoil’s) that’s designed to lift a maximum of 7.3 million cubic feet/day, leaving ample room for the power plant along with other needs.

Let’s assume, pessimistically, despite gains in power efficiency, the Liza Destiny (produces 20% more oil than Statoil) needs double Statoil’s power plant size. Plus the Liza Unity needs another double that size. That would mean roughly 15 million and 30 million cubic feet/day for the power plants.

However, based on the FPSO specifications, we’re seeing roughly 525 million cubic feet/day of natural gas produced but not accounted for.

That’s more significant, at current U.S. natural gas prices, it’s almost $0.5 billion/year. More so, given low lifting costs at the field and the rut that natural gas prices have been in, along with few major directly nearby markets, the company is likely focused on oil rather than natural gas production.

Similar Field Analysis

Now that we understand the FPSO specifications and what that could indicate, let’s discuss the potential based on similar field discoveries. It’s worth noting here especially that each and every oil field is different and any conclusions here could turn out to be widely off the mark.

In offshore Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), has an FPSO expected to produce 200 thousand barrels of oil per day and has net production of 150 million cubic feet of natural gas. In northern South America, nearby neighbor Suriname produces 16-17 thousand barrels of oil per day and produces enough to power a 100 megawatt power plant (based on our above math that’s ~1.7 million cubic feet of natural gas/day).

It’s also important to note this number is likely a low-end estimate, it’s based on powered gas. However, marketed natural gas volumes based on how low oil production was weren’t significant enough to find.

As can be seen, across these two fields, roughly the gas production ranges from 750 thousand cubic feet/1 thousand barrels of production to 100,000 cubic feet/1 thousand barrels of production. Exxon Mobil’s FPSOs, especially the Liza Phase 2 which seems to take into account the growing stability of the field and additional production will be at 2 million cubic feet/1 thousand barrels of production.

Looking at other deepwater fields, we can look at the relatively close enormous Gulf of Mexico deepwater field and production. Cumulative production here has been 22.37 billion barrels of oil and 193.4 trillion cubic feet of gas. That implies roughly 9 thousand cubic feet of gas per barrel of oil that has been found. Future reserve estimates indicate 3 thousand cubic feet of gas per barrel in the future.

Putting this together and here are the results that we get:

Field Gas Production / Barrel of Oil Nigeria Deepwater 750 cubic feet of gas Suriname Production 100 cubic feet of gas Exxon Mobil FPSOs 1250 - 2000 cubic feet of gas Gulf of Mexico 3000 - 9000 cubic feet of gas Brazil Offshore Blocks 330,000 cubic feet of gas

This helps indicate that there can be a massive variety in gas production depending on their field. If you spread across the deepwater world the range gets even larger - the purpose here was to give an idea of the potential range in gas production.

Potential Increase In Cash Flow

Let’s look at the potential increase in cash flow here across a range of scenarios. For starters, current Brazilian natural gas prices are roughly $2.6 USD/thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

Above, Exxon Mobil estimated Liza Phase 1 breakeven costs at roughly $35/barrel for oil and $25 / barrel for Phase 2. Using the Phase 1 FPSO, the company should be getting $3.25/barrel. Using the Phase 2 FPSO, the company should be getting $5.20/barrel in natural gas. That’s simply enormous. Assuming $65 Brent, the company’s Phase 1 would be earning 11% more cash flow from gas.

The company’s Phase 2 has a lower breakeven, but because of higher gas production, should be earning a 13% increase in cash flow. Now these numbers could be lower due to power production, but as we saw, the power production numbers shouldn’t take more than 1-2% of this.

More importantly, this is the size rigs that the company has ordered so far, while focused on oil drilling. This doesn’t mean that the company can’t move towards making more gas production-focused wells.

Risks and Logic

So why isn’t Exxon Mobil promoting this? Here’s my theory.

Shipping gas - in a cost-effective manner - is difficult. Ultra Large Crude Carriers are the largest crude carriers in the world and can hold a peak of 3 million barrels. At current Brent crude prices, that’s almost $200 million. The largest LNG carrier in the world is roughly 270 thousand cubic meters. That’s equivalent to 5.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas or at current LNG prices depending on location ~$25-75 million.

Shipping regular natural gas is even more difficult. However, shipping LNG requires massive amounts of infrastructure ($1.5 billion worth for 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas movements annually or 137 million cubic feet per day). That’s a significant amount of infrastructure and so Exxon Mobil might be waiting to fully evaluate the gas finds and build separate infrastructure for them.

Now this reason might or might not be true - there’s a whole host of other reasons. For example, Guyana is investigating the terms and financial benefits of Exxon Mobil’s leases. The company might be trying to minimize the size of the already large finds to maintain negotiating power with Guyana. The company might be dealing with concerns by its partners Hess (NYSE:HES) or China National Oil Corporation.

There are some risks here worth paying attention to. The single largest is the gas doesn’t pan out. Obviously, a double-digit cash flow increase is nice if it pans out - but FPSOs are extremely difficult and expensive ships. Maybe Exxon Mobil added some gas generation capacity as a just in case.

Or alternatively, maybe, the physics of the reservoir is such that the company is anticipating the need for gas cleaning and subsequent injection to stimulate production. There are definitely some risks that this gas doesn’t pan out. I recommend investors pay attention to some updates from the company which could come in the next year or so.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has yet to publish any estimates for its Guyana gas. In this article we take a look at some scenarios, which indicate that Exxon Mobil might be hiding the size of Guyana gas. Specifically for the FPSOs, this could mean an extra 10-12% in cash flow that the company could use to reward investors. Again, this is uncertain but it seems to be what the current numbers indicate.

Given that the company continues to make a large number of discoveries in Guyana, with a number in the past year, the discovery continues to grow. LNG plants could increase that 10-12% number significantly, and overall Guyana could become one of the largest discoveries. I recommend investors continue to pay close attention to the field and look for updates.

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.