Simon Property Group Was Built To Last: Our 5-Pillar Blueprint Revealed

If I ever make it to Rome, I’ve been told I have to go to Piazza di Santa Maria Nova, 53.

That’s the address of the ancient Forum. And the ruins there are possibly just as impressive as the fully formed structures were way back in their day.

Over the course of several centuries, the Roman Forum was an intensely important part of day-to-day civilized life. In the very beginning of its existence, it was a mere marketplace. But it grew to become much more than that: A place for celebrations and ceremonies, speeches, trials, entertainment, and worship.

Rather like many modern outdoor malls or outlet shopping centers, it was a wide corridor made up by the important buildings surrounding it. As History.com puts it “The Forum was considered the heart of Rome.”

Some of its more recognizable structures over time were:

The Senate House – The council building for the Roman Senate as well as certain other political gatherings

The Temple of Saturn – A place of devotion to the god of agriculture, which doubled as a treasury for the government

The Arch of Titus – An enormous archway dedicated to Emperor Titus and his conquest of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

It’s been centuries since those structures were first formed. Yet more than 4.5 million people per year still sojourn to see them. With very good reason.

They’re telling on so many levels.

A Legacy That Lasts

There are obvious reasons for the consistent crowds that fill the Forum during daylight hours. Though, according to my informant, you’re better off waiting until the sun has cooled and the tourists are gone.

It’s not that they can completely detract from the ruins, this source says. But the site’s original inhabitants do get shy under those conditions. They tend to hide until dusk, when all the modern folk are back at their hotels or happily consuming plates of pasta at nearby restaurants.

That’s when they come out to barter goods for dupondii (copper or brass coins) or exchange ideas, no doubt waving their hands at each other in frustration or for emphasis more often than not.

“Two dupondii? Are you out of your mind? I wouldn’t pay half that for those moldy mushrooms!”

Not really, of course. They’re long dead and gone. But if you stare out into the fading light for just a moment and then close your eyes, it’s apparently like you’ve been transported back in time to an era where togas were all the rage and territorial expansions dominated discussion.

And why not? Talk about real estate opportunities!

Rome doesn’t have much in the way of that these days, admittedly. It’s extremely built up with more cars than you can count. (And I hear you’re much better staying off those roads, either in cars or on foot.)

But one thing that still stands out are the pillars at the city’s many historic sites, including the Forum. Pillars everywhere of varying shapes and sizes that survived the centuries.

It’s phenomenal they’ve lasted so long, though I suppose it shouldn’t be all that surprising. When the Romans built something, they built it to last.

It’s a commitment to quality that’s well worth emulating.

Quality REIT Pillars That Add Value

With that goal in mind, here are the pillars the REIT section of your portfolio need. Trust me: They’re principles you can’t afford to do without.

1. Select quality companies. Analyze them for such things as balance sheet strength, dividend safety, tenant and geographic risks, and management risk profiles. Those are all factors our proprietary R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) screening system does – offering a score of one to five for each proffered pick.

2. Study their growth profiles. Recognize that earnings growth and dividend growth are highly correlated. The higher the one, the higher the other is likely going to be as well.

3. Analyze dividends – at an almost microscopic level. Dig into a REIT’s financials to ascertain its adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO. That’s an extremely helpful way to determine a high-level estimate of cash flow per share.

4. Consider management’s incentives and alignment of interest. Pay close attention to capital allocation, which is critical to a REIT’s success. If you can’t arrange a one-on-one meeting with management, look into their filings, announcements, and earnings calls.

5. Focus on valuation. Understand that this is the most critical pillar of the set, since it best supports the preservation of capital. As Benjamin Graham defined it, the margin of safety constitutes a “favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

This is why we screen for the best REITs to buy using metrics such as P/FFO (price to funds from operations), dividend yield, and net asset value (NAV). Selecting REITs with a significant margin of safety remains the value investor’s definitive precautionary measure.

It’s therefore the primary ingredient for sleeping well at night. With stocks like these…

SWAN-Like Pillars to Rely On

As the senior analyst at iREIT on Alpha, I just provided you with the blueprint in which we screen for the highest-quality REITs on the planet. Now let’s put that to work.

Simon Property Group (SPG) scores high on our quality list. We give the company 4.3 stars (out of 5). This quality rating is indicative of the strength of the balance sheet that we consider to a “fortress” earning just one of six “A” credit ratings from at least two credit rating agencies.

This mall REIT has not only access to low cost debt, but it has plenty of capacity, highlighted by the $7 billion of liquidity as of Q3-19. Although we have become increasingly bearish in the mall sector (we recently downgraded a few mall REITs), Simon stands out for its access to capital – a key differentiator – because it can retain and attract tenants.

Simon's prudent capital investment strategy includes a good mix of new developments, redevelopments and expansions across asset types and markets. The company has around $1.8 billion of redevelopment projects in the pipeline now and expects to earn 8% cash returns on investment. There's also a shadow pipeline of around $5 billion of development that could produce healthy returns for years.

Simon’s property quality is another key differentiator, despite the wave of store closures, Class A mall REITs (like Simon) have seen consistently positive growth in same-store net operating income or NOI. When it comes to Class A Malls, there's no higher quality name than Simon, whose fundamentals have remained stable or gotten better during the "retail apocalypse" which is merely normal creative destruction seen in capitalism. Simon's organic growth profile shapes up like this:

2.4% - 3.2% CAGR from redevelopment

2% SS NOI growth

0.5% to 1.5% buybacks

Total organic growth potential: 4.9% to 6.7% CAGR

As I explained in my above referenced blueprint, we consider dividends extremely critical to our scoring model, thus we overweight (55% of our R.I.N.O. score) elements such as cost of capital, dividend history, payout ratios, and forward growth estimates.

Historically, Simon has maintained a fairly attractive dividend record, although the company did cut the dividend in 2009. However, the company issued stock during that period, but it still had to reset the clock in terms of the “dividend aristocrat” rankings. As viewed below, Simon has grown the dividend by ~13% CAGAR over the last 10 years.

Source: iREIT

As viewed below, more recently Simon’s dividend growth has slowed down to around 5% per year (2019) and analyst forecast 5% growth in 2020.

Source: iREIT

As you can see below, Simon’s FFO per share is likely to decline by 1% in 2020, however analysts forecast growth of 5% in 2020:

Source: iREIT

As you can see below, there's plenty of cushion between the FFO per share and the dividend per share, and that buffer is what’s commonly referred to as the payout ratio.

Source: iREIT

Graphically, the FFO Payout Ratio looks like this:

Source: iREIT

Considering the fact that the Simon family owns a chunk of stock in the company, we know there’s tremendous incentive to create shareholder value, and of course to continue to grow the dividend.

This data was as of June 2019 and shares are now trading at $147.77, so Mr. Simon’s stake is worth around $1.85 billion. I don’t know about you but I could live off of those dividends, how about you?

Now moving onto the final and most critical part of the blueprint, valuation. As you can see below, Simon shares are trading well below their normal P/FFO multiple. In fact, shares have not traded at 12.4x P/FFO since June 2009 (over 10 years ago).

Source: FAST Graphs

Of course, as an analyst I like to rely on the most recent innings recognizing that the last few years have forced major disruption in the retail sector. Remember, I was a developer leading up to the “Great Recession” and I know first hand the paradigm that exists in the world of bricks and clicks. In August 2016 Simon shares traded at 27.2x P/FFO ($227.04) compared with 12.2x today.

Source: FAST Graphs

However, even in this extreme selloff (shares returned -23.2% during that period), Simon has managed to grow earnings and dividends. More importantly, the company has excellent liquidity so it can continue to move the needle.

We recognize Rome was not built in a day, and we know that it could take at least two years for Simon to prove that it has the dominating scale and cost of capital advantages. We suspect (and expect) more department stores will close and that there will be likely dividend cuts amongst the peers (see my latest article: These REITs Are Likely To Cut Their Dividend In 2020).

Our five-pillar approach demonstrates that Simon is primed to generate impressive returns and we are content waiting on the cream to rise to the top. The foundation is strong, the dividends are safe, and management is committed to generating superior dividends from this blue-chip platform. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

