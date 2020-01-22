Why I'm Not Selling My Apple Shares

One of the most common questions that I'm getting asked these days is whether or not it's time to take profits on Apple (AAPL). Since I'm not seeing a lot of attractive value in the market these days, I thought I would type up a response to this question since it has popped up several times in the Dividend Growth Club's chat room in recent weeks.

Being that shares are up roughly 100% during the last year or so, these investor concerns don't come as a surprise to me. Actually, I'm pretty impressed that so many retail investors seem to be buying into the "buy low and sell high" idea, rather than feeling the F.O.M.O. (fear of missing out) and attempting to chase Apple's momentum higher.

People like to hate on the retail investor due to his or her emotional response to market moves, but to me, I think the inclination to take some profits off of the table after a stock has had a major rally is the right inclination to have. Doing so removes some risk from the equation with regard to single stock exposure, and you know what they say, "no one ever went broke taking a profit." However, even with this in mind, I've been pretty content to hold onto my Apple shares throughout Apple's recent run. Here's why.

Right now, part of the reason that so many of my readers are asking about Apple is because they know that I am extraordinarily overweight this equity, and they're curious about my position (right now, Apple makes up a whopping 11.77% of my portfolio).

Another reason that so many people are interested in Apple is because it's become a popular holding of many dividend growth portfolios. There aren't all that many stocks that check the box for technology exposure, growth, and dividend growth. It's fairly easy to get two out of those three, and dividend growth is usually the one left out. But, since Apple does check all three boxes, it has become a favorite stock amongst income-oriented investors wishing for a bit of exposure to Silicon Valley.

Yet, some DGI investors are wary of the tech space. They're well aware of the growth potential of their space but their long memories harken back to the dot-com boom/bust era, and I regularly sense skepticism with regard to technology (similarly to the skepticism that I sense when talking about financials as DGI stocks due to that sector's performance during the Great Recession).

While Apple appears to be on a solid dividend growth track, it doesn't yet have the long-term dividend growth history that instills trust in certain income-oriented investors. That will come with time, but in the meantime, I don't blame anyone who was burnt in the sell-off at the start of the millennia for being cautious when it comes to tech (though I will say that the comparison is a bit unfair because many of the popular names back then were highly speculative and selling with inflated price to sales expectations whereas Apple is a cash flow machine, having generated nearly $59b of free cash flows during the trailing twelve months).

But, before we get into why I'm content to hold, I want to talk more about why certain investors are growing wary of Apple shares and why I don't blame them.

First and foremost, the company's significant multiple expansion over the last year or so has caught the attention of value investors. I wrote an article highlighting the divergence between Apple's share price movement and its underlying fundamentals during 2019 a couple of weeks ago. Here's a link to that piece.

Cash flows aside, this multiple expansion is off-putting to many value-oriented investors. Furthermore, change is usually ill-received, and since for years, investors could buy Apple shares with a sub-market multiple and that is no longer the case, people are beginning to wonder whether or not their shares are being irrationally valued?

In the past, critics of Apple would highlight the company's exposure to hardware and note that technological disruption risks were high enough to keep the multiples being applied to shares muted. This is the reason for the low multiple that Apple traded with from 2011-2016 (during this period of time, AAPL shares traded in a fairly well defined range in between 10x and 16x).

However, as Apple has grown out its services segment, this argument began to no longer hold water. As the focus on the strength of Apple's service-related ecosystem began to grow, so did AAPL's multiple. In 2017, shares popped up above the 16x threshold and spent most of the year in the 17x range. In 2018, shares popped up to new recent highs, rising as high to 19x ttm earnings before crashing back down to the 13x range during the Christmas Eve sell-off in December of that year. In 2019, shares bounced back from those year-end sell-off lows very quickly and essentially rose in a straight line to the ~25x level where they sit today and frankly put, there is no end in sight to this strong rally.

Apple shares were up 86% in 2019. During the first couple of weeks of January, their rally has continued, and now, AAPL shares' ttm performance is +102%. This is obviously great for long-term shareholders. But, the fact remains, during the trailing twelve months, Apple's earnings per share have been stagnant (EPS is down 0.2% during ttm), meaning that the share price gains we've seen have been inspired by bullish sentiment and multiple expansion rather than buy fundamental growth.

Looking ahead, Apple's bottom-line growth is expected to bounce back with average analyst consensus for 2020 EPS coming in at $13.17, which represents 11% y/y growth compared to 2019's $11.89 total. However, even if this double-digit earnings growth comes to fruition, Apple's incredible share price gains over the last year still mean that the company's forward-looking P/E ratio is elevated. A ~$13.20 earnings print for 2020 still represents a 23.75x forward multiple, which is well above AAPL's long-term averages.

For instance, over the last 10 years, AAPL's average trailing twelve-month P/E ratio is just 15.9x. Admittedly, this multiple likely shouldn't be used as an apples to apples comparison because of the emergence of AAPL's high margin services segment (Apple's services is now a ~$50b/year business with 60%+ margins and a double-digit growth outlook; this data alone accounts for a significant amount of the recent multiple expansion no a blended P/E basis). However, I don't think it accounts for all of the recent bullishness because iPhones still made up more than half of AAPL's revenues in its most recent quarter, and it's going to be quite sometime before hardware is not this company's biggest boon.

Regardless of how you choose to value different segments of the business, the way I see it, a ~24x forward multiple is still a lofty one for a company expected to produce low double digit earnings growth on a price-to-earnings-growth basis. Generally speaking, a PEG ratio above 2.0 is pricey, no matter how great a company's long-term growth outlook appears. In short, any way you slice it, Apple shares appear to be expensive, which is why I wouldn't blame anyone for taking some chips off of the table here above the $310 mark.

Yet, I'm not doing so myself (or at least, not yet), and here's why.

I trimmed my Apple position back a bit earlier in 2019, getting rid of all of the shares that I viewed as short-term trading mechanisms. After making this sale, all that remained of my Apple stake was the sizable "core" position that I'd flagged as a long-term pillar of my DGI portfolio. In other words, expectations are everything and typically speaking, when I view something as a hold, it takes a lot for me to part ways with it.

One of the primary aspects of my portfolio management process is maintaining a focus on the passive income that my shares generate, rather than their share price movements. Sure, I pay attention to the value of my holdings (I don't think the buy and forget mantra is a healthy one in terms of one's financial situation); however, I only tend to sell if one of three things happen.

First and foremost, I sell if a company's dividend growth results do not meet my expectations. Usually, this is referring to a dividend cut or a dividend freeze. Due to my focus on reliably increasing income, it simply doesn't make sense for me to hold onto shares of companies that are not contributing to the growth of my passive income stream.

With this in mind, I will note that Apple's most recent increase of just 5.5% that it announced in April of last year was a disappointment. While 5.5% is well above the rate of inflation (which is the minimum threshold that all of my investments must pass), it was well below the low double-digit trend that the company had been on before 2019. In short, I like for all of the companies that I own that aren't in the high yield space (those get to play by different rules because I own them for defensive reasons and yield diversification) to generate a double-digit Chowder Number.

For those that are aren't familiar with the Chowder Number metrics, it's current dividend yield + 5-year dividend growth rate. So, being that AAPL's dividend yield is relatively low (the most recent leg of its rally actually pushed it below 1%), I need to see high dividend growth for holding shares to make sense.

Being that Apple is still returning stunning amounts of money to its shareholders via the share buyback, I was happy to give Tim Cook & Co. the benefit of the doubt for a year regarding their dividend growth rate. However, if AAPL disappoints again in a few months when it's scheduled to announce its 2020 dividend increase, that would potentially compel me to trim back on my position.

Due to the low nature of AAPL's dividend yield, I'll be looking for a dividend increase in the 10% range. Anything above that will be gravy, but anything below will be a major disappointment. Although Apple didn't post EPS growth in 2019, I still think a ~10% increase, to say, $0.86/share on a quarterly basis (or $3.44 annually) is well within the company's feasible range. A $3.44 dividend would represent a ~26% payout ratio relative to forward looking analyst estimates for 2020 EPS.

At the end of the company's most recent quarter, Apple's outstanding share count was roughly 4.4b. I'm sure that their voracious buyback has reduced that figure since then, though even if it hasn't, a $3.44 dividend on roughly 4.4b outstanding shares results in a dividend obligation of ~$15.3b. As I mentioned before, AAPL has generated nearly $59b in FCF during the ttm. I suspect that AAPL's FCF in 2020 will be north of $60b. So, the company has plenty of room to comfortably pay a higher dividend when taking current fundamentals and likely forward growth into consideration.

Another reason that I sell shares is if I believe that a company's valuation has become grossly high. At a certain point, gross overvaluation presents too much risk for me to hold (no matter how high the quality of a company is). To me, a company crosses over that "grossly overvalued" threshold when it's trading at levels 35-40% above my fair value estimates (this is admittedly a fairly arbitrary figure, though it works well for me). I acknowledge that my fair value estimates are fairly conservative, so I like to give myself some wiggle room. But, when shares reach that level, I'm exposing myself to significant downside risk should mean reversion occur and oftentimes, I will trim back on my stakes.

Right now, my target multiple is 18x for AAPL shares is ~18x forward earnings estimates. Using current analyst consensus, that equates to a share price of approximately $250. This means that AAPL is roughly 25% overvalued, in my opinion. This is a significant premium (as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below), though not quite to the level where I'd consider it to be gross and therefore, representative to extraordinarily high risk.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I'm sure that there are some readers out there saying to themselves, "Well, if you think the stock is 25% overvalued, why don't you sell?"

That's a fine question. First and foremost, because I acknowledge my own fallibility. Fair value estimates are inherently speculative (it's not as if the market actually puts an expected price tag on equities). They're based off of a myriad of variables, and there is no secret formula that helps analysts arrive at them. We all prioritize different metrics when weighing them against one another. We're all willing to use different multiples on these various metrics. I know that coming up with a fair value estimate is just as much of an art as if it a science. That's what makes a market.

So, by acknowledging that my price targets could be flawed, I'm happy to simply buy and hold wonderful companies most of the time. This leads me into my second reason for being content to hold high quality companies when they have high valuations: over the long-term, wonderful companies grow their sales and earnings and eventually, the growth of the underlying fundamentals of wonderful companies will justify just about any multiple in the present.

If I'm way off when it comes to my fair value estimate, it may take more time for the fundamentals to justify the share price in the present. If this is the case, my returns will be sub-par. But that doesn't mean that I won't eventually make a significant amount of money, anyway.

The threat of selling and trying to time a dip to repurchase lower, towards my fair value target runs the risk of being left behind all together if the stock continues to rally. If the earnings grow in 2020 like analysts expect, as the fundamentals catch back up with the share price, there is certainly a chance that I may not see a lower price. Not only would selling stock mean that I'm losing out on the long-term capital gains potential of AAPL shares, but it also means that I lose out on the passive income generated by any shares I sell. And, as I said above, my main focus is on dividend income, and this serves as a nice anchor for me, mentally, as I watch and wait for fundamentals to increase over time.

And lastly, I'll sell shares if my investment thesis changes. This doesn't apply in Apple's case. I originally bought Apple because I thought it made the highest quality products. I assumed that the market would realize this and flock towards its ecosystem, if they could afford to do so. Apple's brand has become an aspirational symbol of Western success, and this plays into the allure of its brand. People are willing to pay a pretty penny for Apple phones, watches, ear buds, etc., not only because they can trust in the quality and longevity of the products, but also because of the cache that comes along with that little Macintosh logo.

Apple continues to be the world's leading hardware producer in the smartphone space (in terms of profits, not volumes) because of this high quality and the large margins that it's able to lock in. I haven't seen the quality of its hardware diminish, and most importantly, the company's sticky ecosystem remains strong. I know there's been talk about peak iPhone (or smartphone in general), and there are fears of Apple lagging behind its peers in innovative designs, but I simply don't see it. To me, the company's success in the wearable segment of hardware proves that it still has its finger on the consumer's pulse.

And, this success from an operational standpoint continues to lead to massive cash flows. These cash flows fund the company's impressive annual R&D expenses and bolster the balance sheet, making dividends, buybacks, and/or expenses related to potential M&A appear to be sustainable. Simply put, there are few companies in the world with better balance sheets than Apple's, and I'm not sure if there is anyone generating more cash. This cash leads to a lot of flexibility in an ever-changing technological environment, which allows me to sleep well at night holding onto my AAPL shares, even though my position is extremely overweight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.